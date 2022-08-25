Snoop Dogg Explains Why He Let Cordae Ghostwrite For Him

Photo: Getty Images

Snoop Dogg is known for writing for the likes Dr. Dre and more throughout his career. When the opportunity to allow another artist like Cordae write for him, Snoop welcomed the idea with open arms.



In a new interview the Rap Radar Podcast posted on Thursday, August 25, Snoop Dogg and co-star Jaime Foxx sat down with Elliott Wilson and Brian "B. Dot" Miller to discuss a handful of topics including their new Netflix movie Day Shift . During their conversation, Snoop explained why he had the young Cordae come through to write for him on the song "We Don't Gotta Worry No More" featuring Wiz Khalifa off his BODR album.

“I started off writing,” Snoop explained. “I started off writing for Dr. Dre, so what would I be if I didn’t allow somebody to write for me? Sometimes you gotta put yourself in the frame of letting somebody else depict a better picture for you because you can’t see everything.”



“I feel like Whitney Houston’s best record was The Bodyguard , when the other people came in and gave her records that weren’t hers, where she could just sit back and just sing and they embodied what they thought she should be," Snoop continued. "That’s to the point in my career where I’m at now, where I’ve written so many hit records,” he continued. “It’s not about what I can write sometimes, it’s about what I can’t see that somebody else can write for me.”



Snoop's views on ghostwriting in general may shock longtime rap fans, who've witnessed countless beefs that erupt over rappers writing for other rappers. In the days post-Drake and Meek Mill , it seems as though ghostwriting is widely more accepted than ever before. Elsewhere in the interview, Jaime Foxx did he best impression of former President Donald Trump. Check out that hilarious scene below and catch the latest episode of the Rap Radar Podcast now .