ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Signs your Microsoft device may be infected with dangerous malware – how to protect yourself

By Jona Jaupi
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aCZev_0hVLWDdp00

MALICIOUS malware can pose many risks to your device – here's what you need to know to stay protected.

Earlier this week, Microsoft warned millions of its users about a dangerous malware that can infect their devices.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cAac5_0hVLWDdp00
Malicious malware can pose many risks to your device Credit: Getty

This is a recurring theme as cybercrime continues to trend upward around the world.

What is Malware

Malware is a malicious file or code that can infect your phone or computer.

It can infect your device using many different methods and the outcome can prove disastrous.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r6rhk_0hVLWDdp00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MOXt8_0hVLWDdp00

Typically, malware can attack your device through malicious apps, compromised emails, or non-secure WiFi connections.

However, users may receive a text message that redirects them to a malicious link if they tap on it – this is known as 'smishing'.

In Microsoft's warning, though, users were attacked via a fraudulent USB stick that was portraying itself as Office software.

What can malware do?

After malware attacks your device, there are many consequences that can occur – this depends on the type of malware.

If 'ad malware' attacks your device, then you may get overwhelmed with advertisements in the form of pop-ups.

'Banker malware' specifically targets your sensitive banking information in the hopes of stealing your money.

Spyware can monitor and record your activity to steal your data without your knowledge.

And ransomware demands money from you in exchange for access to your sensitive files that are being held 'hostage'.

What signs should I look for?

There are several red flags that point to your device being infected with malware.

Incessant pop-ups and slow performance are two of the most obvious signs to look out for.

If your computer frequently crashes or has trouble shutting down or restarting, these may also be signs.

Lastly, if you notice any missing files or new applications, then your device may be compromised.

How to protect my device from malware

There are several ways to protect your device from malicious malware.

For starters, you will want to make sure that it is updated with the latest software.

You should also have an anti-virus or defender software installed onto your device.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cqvLO_0hVLWDdp00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Pw4as_0hVLWDdp00

Conducting regular scans using your device's internal 'monitor' settings can also help to keep your device in top shape.

Finally, you will want to keep your personal information protected with a code or password, rendering a lot of malware useless if they do attack.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Software#Malware Malware
Business Insider

Amazon-owned Whole Foods reportedly told managers that workers couldn't wear Black Lives Matter signage at work because it was 'opening the door for union activity'

Whole Foods was concerned that allowing employees to wear Black Lives Matter signage could appear pro-union, Bloomberg reports. Per an internal email, one higher-up said it could be "opening the door for union activity." Whole Foods employees have been fighting with the company since mid-2020 over the dress code. Whole...
BUSINESS
CNBC

If you’re getting fake texts from scammers posing as Amazon, you’re not alone—here’s what you can do

If it feels like more scammers and spammers are flooding your various inboxes, that's because they probably are. Fake text messages and e-mails carrying phishing attempts by virtual scammers have been on the rise since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. And, one of the more prevalent methods scammers have been using recently is fake messages purporting to be from an Amazon representative, who might claim to be checking in about suspicious activity on your account or even a delayed package.
PUBLIC SAFETY
ohmymag.co.uk

Think your phone may have been hacked? Here's how to tell

Apple, which has a reputation for being secure, recently warned iPhone, iPad and Mac users of a serious security breach that could give hackers full, remote access to these devices. Google, which owns the Android operating system, is constantly in the news for malware-laced apps that find their way to its Play Store and subsequently to users’ phones, putting their security at risk.
CELL PHONES
shefinds

The Scary Downside To Charging Your Phone Overnight

What could be more convenient than setting your phone on a charger and leaving it to power up all night long? The problem with this charging method is that it isn’t the best option when it comes to your phone’s ion-lithium battery — but you may still be wondering why. Your charging habits can make or break your phone battery and they could mean the difference between a phone that lasts a long time and one that will need to be replaced sooner. This is the scary downside to charging your phone overnight.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
komando.com

Smartphone warning: Check these settings NOW on your iPhone or Android

Criminals can hack almost any device connected to the internet. Given the massive amounts of photos, videos and personal information stored on your smartphone, they are significant targets for cybercriminals. That’s why you need to take preventative steps to protect them as best you can. Tap or click here for...
CELL PHONES
protocol.com

The US chokes China's chips

Good morning! The Biden administration is cutting China off from the tools it needs to build advanced chips. But China isn’t the only one that’ll feel the effects. The U.S. has spent months blocking exports of vital tools for advanced chipmaking to China. The idea: to choke off China's chipmaking capabilities.
FOREIGN POLICY
Phone Arena

T-Mobile's newest 5G REVVL phone is now free with damaged device trade-ins

T-Mobile has a lot of great phones you can get at a crazy low price or even completely free of charge with various strings attached, but while the "Un-carrier's" own-brand REVVL 6 and 6 Pro 5G don't exactly stand out with their design or specs, a killer new deal makes the two 5G-enabled mid-rangers simply irresistible.
CELL PHONES
shefinds

Is Your iPhone Being Tracked? Here’s How To Know, According To Security Experts

Is there anything more anxiety-causing than thinking about your phone being tracked? Unfortunately, that’s the reality of having an iPhone these days. Hackers have become more sophisticated in their abilities to infiltrate devices and you could go weeks or even months before you realize it’s happening. In the meantime, someone can gain access to your data and files. But you can fight back. The more you know about the signs that your phone is being tracked, the better equipped you’ll be to combat the problem, take action, and keep hackers out of your personal business. Tech Expert Calvin Willis here at the software site moosoft.com, tells SHEFinds.com how to tell if your iPhone is being tracked — and what to do if you suspect it is.
CELL PHONES
Android Police

How to delete your Google search history

Google is one of the most popular search engines, and most Android users probably use it as their default without giving it much thought. However, there are moments when someone might look for something unusual or embarrassing without going incognito. Thankfully, it's easy to erase your Google search history from your phone or computer in just a few clicks.
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

iPhone 14 Pro Max will be the most wanted iPhone in the fall

Production and shipment data for display panels used in Apple's iPhone 14 lineup indicates Apple expects high demand for its iPhone 14 Pro models in the fall. September's launch lineup is rumored to focus most of the changes on the iPhone 14 Pro rather than the iPhone 14, and it seems Apple is planning for sales to err towards the newer models. In data shared by analyst Ross Young of DSCC, Apple's suppliers are apparently focusing their efforts on creating panels for the Pro range.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

5 more old Samsung phones owned by millions get a surprise and possibly critical update

Even though it's recommended to only use phones that get regular security updates, it's not unusual for consumers to hold onto devices past their software support date. Every once in a while, vendors roll out updates to unsupported devices, usually to address critical vulnerabilities, and that's what Samsung seems to be doing these days for a bevy of old phones.
CELL PHONES
itechpost.com

DuckDuckGo's Email Protection Service Now Available for Everyone to Use

The free tracking interceptor service is now available for the public so they can get their own @duck.com email address. Up to 320 billion spam emails are sent every day, and up to 94% of malware is delivered through spam emails. In addition, more than half of all global email traffic is spam, which is why email users are often left to rely on their email provider's spam protection technologies or fend for themselves. But now, tech developers like DuckDuckGo are addressing the need for better spam protection.
INTERNET
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
703K+
Followers
41K+
Post
252M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy