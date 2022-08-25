Discovery Center Truck Day set for Saturday

BINGHAMTON, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – Automobile lovers, start gearing up for a vehicle showcase coming to town this weekend.

This Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Discovery Center will be the 14th annual Truck Day.

The event invites children to climb aboard a variety of vehicles and explore the inner workings of each one.

There’s a vehicle for everyone, such as patrol cars, SWAT vehicle, a rescue boat, a street sweeper, garbage truck, trolley, DeLorean and many more.

The assistant executive director of the Discovery Center, Cheryl Dutko said that out of every event that is held at the Discovery Center, she sees the most smiles on truck day.

“What does this snow plow driver, what does he have to do, or this city worker driving a front-end loader, so I think kids don’t realize like how big the tires are, how big the vehicle is, and they just eat it up, they love it, said Dutko.”

This is the 14th year that the Discovery Center has hosted Truck Day.

Admission is the same price as any visit to the Discovery Center.

The parking lots will be filled for the event, so attendees will park at the Ross Park Zoo, and along the streets in the surrounding neighborhood.

