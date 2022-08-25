Read full article on original website
The origins of the Minnesota State Fair
Agricultural societies held fairs in Minnesota Territory during the early 1850s. They were designed to showcase the crops, livestock, produce and handiwork of Minnesota’s territorial residents. Fair organizers hoped that displaying proof of Minnesota’s productive farms and active social life would encourage immigration to the territory. The first state fair was held in Minneapolis in 1859, and the fair’s governing body, the Minnesota State Agricultural Society, was officially chartered the next year.
voiceofalexandria.com
40,000+ Minnesota veterans eligible for bonus
(St. Paul, MN--More than 40,000 Minnesota veterans are eligible for a post 9/11 service bonus through the state. Department of Veterans Affairs Commissioner Larry Herke says the legislature approved grants this year for those who have served in the military over the last 20 years. He confirms the bonus itself is between $600 and $2,000, depending on level of participation. To apply for it you have to have served during that time, started your service in Minnesota and just prove that you are currently a Minnesota resident. Around 16,000 veterans have already applied for a post 9/11 service bonus through their county veterans service officer or online at mnveteran.org.
Crookston Daily Times
First Full Year of Hometown Heroes Assistance Program Provides Unprecedented Health Protection, Support for Minnesota Firefighters
Legislation funds assistance program, peer support, critical care insurance, training for all Minnesota firefighters – at no cost to them or their communities. MINNEAPOLIS (August 2022) – Since it was passed in July 2021, the most comprehensive firefighter well-being legislation in the nation has supported hundreds of peer support calls and visits with mental health providers, trained the majority of the state’s firefighters on their occupational health risks, and has paid out nearly $800,000 in critical illness claims – all at no cost to firefighters, their departments or their communities.
'There's an uneasiness:" Minneapolis health care workers concerned for their safety
MINNEAPOLIS – Some Minneapolis health care workers say they don't feel safe coming to work because of an increase in crime in the surrounding area. On Friday, Minneapolis police said they have seen a rise in robberies and carjackings in the 3rd Precinct in recent weeks. The precinct includes several major healthcare facilities like Children's Minnesota and Abbott Northwestern Hospital."I used to park on the street, I was, you know, a little more easy on that. But now I try to park closest to the door, but even then, stuff's happening in our parking ramps, even coming into the emergency...
fox9.com
What to do in Minnesota: 6 things happening this Labor Day weekend
(FOX 9) - Check out these alternatives to the Minnesota State Fair to help plan your weekend activities. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. Flower Festival:. Afton Apple 14421 90th St. S, Hastings. September 3 and September 4. Tickets: $5 per person. Head to...
KAAL-TV
SNAP to expand number of Minnesota families eligible for food assistance
(ABC 6 News) – More Minnesota families that are struggling with grocery bills and putting food on the table will soon be able to get some help through SNAP, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. Starting on September 1, eligibility will expand to an additional 1,400 households as the program’s...
msn.com
THC vendors keeping busy outside Minnesota State Fair
THC edibles and consumables won't be found inside the Minnesota State Fair this year, but fairgoers don't have to travel far to find them. Tents and stands are set up just outside the main gate at this year's event, ever since recently revised laws have made it so Minnesotans can legally grab some low-dose THC edibles and drinks from hemp and CBD stores alike.
KIMT
SE Minnesota woman receives national dentistry scholarship
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A southeastern Minnesota woman has won a prestigious national scholarship. Rochester Community and Technical College says Stacey Kruger of Wabasha is one of just five people in the entire country to be awarded a 2022 Liz Koch Memorial Scholarship, which supports the professional development of dental professionals. The scholarship is open to all dental assistants, Dental Assisting National Board certificants, and other oral healthcare professionals.
KIMT
More information released on weekend chase and arrest in southern Minnesota
CANNON FALLS, Minn. – More details have been released on the apparent kidnapping that led to a high-speed chase in southern Minnesota. A little before 11 am Saturday, Cannon Falls police responded to a report of a female in the bathroom at Casey’s General Store asking for help because she was abducted. Police say the suspected kidnapper drove away from Casey’s and was pursued by an office, but the suspect’s vehicle smashed into the squad car to escape.
This Minnesota Pup Just Did Something No Other Dog Has Done
Talk about being a good boy: This Minnesota dog has just achieved an honor that no other dog in the country has ever won!. If you're a dog-lover, like I am, this story will hit you right in the feels. It's the story of Eebbers, who lives and works right here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. And he just won a way-cool award, courtesy of the Transportation Security Administration (TSA).
WDIO-TV
Gov. Walz authorizes State Disaster Assistance for eight Minnesota counties
On Friday, Governor Tim Walz authorized emergency assistance for eight Minnesota counties due to severe weather and flooding damage sustained during four different weather events spanning between April 22 and July 5. “Minnesota’s emergency management team has been hard at work meeting with local teams to assess damage due to...
mnprairieroots.com
The Minnesota experience: Going Up North to the cabin
FOR MANY MINNESOTANS, summer means going Up North. That escape to lake and cabin country has been, for me, elusive, not part of my personal history, until recently. Now, thanks to the generosity of a sister-in-law and brother-in-law, who own lake shore property in the central Minnesota lakes region, going Up North is part of my summertime, and sometimes autumn, experience.
"It was an adventure": Downpour briefly floods Minnesota State Fair
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. – Saturday's downpour at the Minnesota State Fair sent everyone running for cover as the grounds flooded.Dennis Fraleigh says it took an hour and a half for the water to clear away."It was a little crazy. I don't think anyone knew how bad it was gonna be," Fraleigh said.His Butcher Boys steak sandwich stand went unharmed. It was a different story across the way at a lemonade stand."Just lost some lemons down the street. Quickly our crew came over and started tying up the sides, and all of a sudden rain just started coming ...
willmarradio.com
Minnesota To Tax Loan Cancellations
(Minneapolis, MN) -- President Biden's plan to cancel student loans for some students comes with a catch in Minnesota. The state's Department of Revenue yesterday said the 10 thousand or 20 thousand-dollars in canceled student loans will be taxable. There was a plan in the state legislature to make those canceled student loans tax-free, but lawmakers never passed it. The president wants to cancel 10 thousand-dollars worth of student loans for people making under 125 thousand-dollars a year, and 20 thousand-dollars of loans for people who got Pell Grants.
This Road has Some of the Most Scenic places in Minnesota
The Fall colors will soon be in full swing. And it might be a great idea to plan a road trip. Or, if you just want to get away over the upcoming Labor Day weekend. This is a great scenic road trip while staying in Minnesota. Highway 61 runs along...
voiceofalexandria.com
Scott Jensen’s proposal to eliminate income tax would benefit Minnesota’s wealthiest
Minnesota gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen speaks as supporters cheer behind him at an Apple Valley rally in May. Photo by Nicole Neri/Minnesota Reformer. Republican nominee for governor Scott Jensen wants to eliminate the state income tax, which would create a $15 billion hole in the state budget every year. The...
Iconic Minneapolis saddle shop closing after 115 years
The Schatzlein Saddle Shop at 413 W. Lake Street in Minneapolis, Minn. Courtesy of Google Streetview. It's the end of an era on Lake Street in Minneapolis. The Schatzlein Saddle Shop, a family-owned store which sells an array of Western apparel, riding equipment and other goods — announced it'll close after 115 years in business.
Authorities Pursue Abduction Suspect Throughout SE Minnesota (Update)
Update 8/28 12:30 p.m. Cannon Falls, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Minneapolis man is in custody for false imprisonment and for fleeing multiple law enforcement agencies in southeast Minnesota. A news release from the Cannon Falls Police Department says officers responded to Casey’s General Store around 10:45 a.m. Saturday on the...
boreal.org
Kayaker gets dose of ‘Minnesota nice’ from TikTok followers after his gear is stolen
The mighty Mississippi. Since July 23, America’s largest river has been home for kayaker Manny Forge. “The adventure of it, yes. You know, life is short,” Forge says. “I’ve walked across America, I’ve ridden a bike across America. This is kind of the big way to see the country.”
Bird Island, Loretto battle in longest playoff game in Minnesota town ball history
It took 5 hours, 36 minutes and 21 innings to decide a Minnesota town ball playoff game Sunday night. It featured a walk-off hit by a college baseball coach and an epic duel between starting pitchers who are the sons of former Major League Baseball players. In the end, it...
