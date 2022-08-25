ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 2

Related
MinnPost

The origins of the Minnesota State Fair

Agricultural societies held fairs in Minnesota Territory during the early 1850s. They were designed to showcase the crops, livestock, produce and handiwork of Minnesota’s territorial residents. Fair organizers hoped that displaying proof of Minnesota’s productive farms and active social life would encourage immigration to the territory. The first state fair was held in Minneapolis in 1859, and the fair’s governing body, the Minnesota State Agricultural Society, was officially chartered the next year.
MINNESOTA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

40,000+ Minnesota veterans eligible for bonus

(St. Paul, MN--More than 40,000 Minnesota veterans are eligible for a post 9/11 service bonus through the state. Department of Veterans Affairs Commissioner Larry Herke says the legislature approved grants this year for those who have served in the military over the last 20 years. He confirms the bonus itself is between $600 and $2,000, depending on level of participation. To apply for it you have to have served during that time, started your service in Minnesota and just prove that you are currently a Minnesota resident. Around 16,000 veterans have already applied for a post 9/11 service bonus through their county veterans service officer or online at mnveteran.org.
MINNESOTA STATE
Crookston Daily Times

First Full Year of Hometown Heroes Assistance Program Provides Unprecedented Health Protection, Support for Minnesota Firefighters

Legislation funds assistance program, peer support, critical care insurance, training for all Minnesota firefighters – at no cost to them or their communities. MINNEAPOLIS (August 2022) – Since it was passed in July 2021, the most comprehensive firefighter well-being legislation in the nation has supported hundreds of peer support calls and visits with mental health providers, trained the majority of the state’s firefighters on their occupational health risks, and has paid out nearly $800,000 in critical illness claims – all at no cost to firefighters, their departments or their communities.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

'There's an uneasiness:" Minneapolis health care workers concerned for their safety

MINNEAPOLIS – Some Minneapolis health care workers say they don't feel safe coming to work because of an increase in crime in the surrounding area. On Friday, Minneapolis police said they have seen a rise in robberies and carjackings in the 3rd Precinct in recent weeks. The precinct includes several major healthcare facilities like Children's Minnesota and Abbott Northwestern Hospital."I used to park on the street, I was, you know, a little more easy on that. But now I try to park closest to the door, but even then, stuff's happening in our parking ramps, even coming into the emergency...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Education
State
Arizona State
Minneapolis, MN
Government
City
Stillwater, MN
City
Webster, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Education
State
Oklahoma State
fox9.com

What to do in Minnesota: 6 things happening this Labor Day weekend

(FOX 9) - Check out these alternatives to the Minnesota State Fair to help plan your weekend activities. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. Flower Festival:. Afton Apple 14421 90th St. S, Hastings. September 3 and September 4. Tickets: $5 per person. Head to...
MINNESOTA STATE
KAAL-TV

SNAP to expand number of Minnesota families eligible for food assistance

(ABC 6 News) – More Minnesota families that are struggling with grocery bills and putting food on the table will soon be able to get some help through SNAP, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. Starting on September 1, eligibility will expand to an additional 1,400 households as the program’s...
msn.com

THC vendors keeping busy outside Minnesota State Fair

THC edibles and consumables won't be found inside the Minnesota State Fair this year, but fairgoers don't have to travel far to find them. Tents and stands are set up just outside the main gate at this year's event, ever since recently revised laws have made it so Minnesotans can legally grab some low-dose THC edibles and drinks from hemp and CBD stores alike.
MINNESOTA STATE
KIMT

SE Minnesota woman receives national dentistry scholarship

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A southeastern Minnesota woman has won a prestigious national scholarship. Rochester Community and Technical College says Stacey Kruger of Wabasha is one of just five people in the entire country to be awarded a 2022 Liz Koch Memorial Scholarship, which supports the professional development of dental professionals. The scholarship is open to all dental assistants, Dental Assisting National Board certificants, and other oral healthcare professionals.
ROCHESTER, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
Person
Chet Holmgren
KIMT

More information released on weekend chase and arrest in southern Minnesota

CANNON FALLS, Minn. – More details have been released on the apparent kidnapping that led to a high-speed chase in southern Minnesota. A little before 11 am Saturday, Cannon Falls police responded to a report of a female in the bathroom at Casey’s General Store asking for help because she was abducted. Police say the suspected kidnapper drove away from Casey’s and was pursued by an office, but the suspect’s vehicle smashed into the squad car to escape.
CANNON FALLS, MN
Hot 104.7

This Minnesota Pup Just Did Something No Other Dog Has Done

Talk about being a good boy: This Minnesota dog has just achieved an honor that no other dog in the country has ever won!. If you're a dog-lover, like I am, this story will hit you right in the feels. It's the story of Eebbers, who lives and works right here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. And he just won a way-cool award, courtesy of the Transportation Security Administration (TSA).
BLOOMINGTON, MN
WDIO-TV

Gov. Walz authorizes State Disaster Assistance for eight Minnesota counties

On Friday, Governor Tim Walz authorized emergency assistance for eight Minnesota counties due to severe weather and flooding damage sustained during four different weather events spanning between April 22 and July 5. “Minnesota’s emergency management team has been hard at work meeting with local teams to assess damage due to...
MINNESOTA STATE
mnprairieroots.com

The Minnesota experience: Going Up North to the cabin

FOR MANY MINNESOTANS, summer means going Up North. That escape to lake and cabin country has been, for me, elusive, not part of my personal history, until recently. Now, thanks to the generosity of a sister-in-law and brother-in-law, who own lake shore property in the central Minnesota lakes region, going Up North is part of my summertime, and sometimes autumn, experience.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minneapolis Police#The U S Marshals Service#Mpr News
CBS Minnesota

"It was an adventure": Downpour briefly floods Minnesota State Fair

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. – Saturday's downpour at the Minnesota State Fair sent everyone running for cover as the grounds flooded.Dennis Fraleigh says it took an hour and a half for the water to clear away."It was a little crazy. I don't think anyone knew how bad it was gonna be," Fraleigh said.His Butcher Boys steak sandwich stand went unharmed. It was a different story across the way at a lemonade stand."Just lost some lemons down the street. Quickly our crew came over and started tying up the sides, and all of a sudden rain just started coming ...
MINNESOTA STATE
willmarradio.com

Minnesota To Tax Loan Cancellations

(Minneapolis, MN) -- President Biden's plan to cancel student loans for some students comes with a catch in Minnesota. The state's Department of Revenue yesterday said the 10 thousand or 20 thousand-dollars in canceled student loans will be taxable. There was a plan in the state legislature to make those canceled student loans tax-free, but lawmakers never passed it. The president wants to cancel 10 thousand-dollars worth of student loans for people making under 125 thousand-dollars a year, and 20 thousand-dollars of loans for people who got Pell Grants.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Bring Me The News

Iconic Minneapolis saddle shop closing after 115 years

The Schatzlein Saddle Shop at 413 W. Lake Street in Minneapolis, Minn. Courtesy of Google Streetview. It's the end of an era on Lake Street in Minneapolis. The Schatzlein Saddle Shop, a family-owned store which sells an array of Western apparel, riding equipment and other goods — announced it'll close after 115 years in business.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

MinnPost

Minneapolis, MN
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
951K+
Views
ABOUT

MinnPost is a nonprofit, nonpartisan enterprise whose mission is to provide high-quality journalism for people who care about Minnesota.

 http://MinnPost.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy