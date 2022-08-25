ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho economics expert details impacts of proposed tax rebate checks

BOISE, Idaho — By the end of this week, the State of Idaho could be preparing to send another round of rebate checks to Idaho tax payers. The proposal: a tax rebate of 10% of tax amounts paid in 2020 or $300 for individual filers, whatever amount is greater. The idea was announced by Governor Brad Little last week. This week, Idaho lawmakers will vote on the package that includes rebate checks, income tax cuts, and investments into public education.
Huetter: Idaho's smallest city

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho's smallest city, Huetter, was incorporated in 1905; it has been around for a long time, but may not be for much longer. The 30-acre city, pronounced 'Hutter', is located in the Gem State's panhandle, between Coeur d'Alene and Post Falls, and has a population of just 100 people.
Idaho viral Tik Tok star Doggface208 makes acting debut

BOISE, Idaho — The viral Tik Toker from Idaho will now be moving to television screens as he makes his acting debut in Reservation Dogs. Nathan Apodaca, also known as Doggface208, became an overnight sensation in Sept. of 2020, after he posted a video of him skateboarding to work while drinking Ocean Spray and lipsyncing to Fleetwood Mac's "Dreams".
Bat tests positive for rabies in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Idaho — Idaho health officials are again urging caution around all bats, as they may be carrying the rabies virus. Southwest District Health on Wednesday announced that a bat found in Adams County has tested positive for rabies. the bat was found inside a home where it had contact with a cat. It's the first rabid bat discovered this season in the SWDH jurisdiction, which includes Adams, Canyon, Gem, Owyhee, Payette and Washington counties.
16 more states hope to weigh in on Idaho abortion lawsuit

BOISE, Idaho — Sixteen more states are asking to weigh in on the U.S. Department of Justice's lawsuit against Idaho over its strict abortion ban. The Justice Department sued the Republican-led state of Idaho earlier this month, saying the abortion ban set to take effect on Aug. 25 violates a federal law requiring Medicaid-funded hospitals to provide “stabilizing treatment” to patients experiencing medical emergencies. In July, President Joe Biden’s administration told hospitals that the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act, or EMTALA, requires them to provide abortion services if the life of the pregnant person is at risk.
Gas prices continue to fall across Idaho, while diesel rises slightly

BOISE, Idaho — Average gas prices have dropped to $4.57 per gallon in the past week across Idaho, according to GasBuddy, a 5.1 cent decline from the previous week. Gas prices are averaging $4.67 per gallon in Boise, a 4.1 cent drop from the previous week. Boise gas prices are 30.1 cents lower than last month, but average 79 cents higher than last year, according to GasBuddy.
