Idaho economics expert details impacts of proposed tax rebate checks
BOISE, Idaho — By the end of this week, the State of Idaho could be preparing to send another round of rebate checks to Idaho tax payers. The proposal: a tax rebate of 10% of tax amounts paid in 2020 or $300 for individual filers, whatever amount is greater. The idea was announced by Governor Brad Little last week. This week, Idaho lawmakers will vote on the package that includes rebate checks, income tax cuts, and investments into public education.
Idaho Supreme Court restores death row sentence to inmate
BOISE, Idaho — Gerald Pizzuto Jr. was convicted of killing a woman and her nephew with a hammer in a robbery at a remote cabin near McCall in 1985, then sentenced to death -- and on Tuesday, the Idaho Supreme Court affirmed that sentence after Gov. Brad Little denied the recommendation to re-sentence Pizzuto to life.
Idaho leaders respond to federal decision over abortion law
BOISE, Idaho — Idaho's legislative leaders are responding to the recent decision over Idaho's abortion "trigger" law, after a federal judge issued a partial pause on the abortion law. The Idaho House Republican Caucus issued a statement in response, pledging to fight the ruling because "some of Idaho’s preborn...
DOJ seeks to invalidate Idaho water rights forfeiture laws
BOISE, Idaho — U.S. officials are seeking to invalidate Idaho laws passed over the last five years that create a path through the Idaho Department of Water Resources for ranchers to take control of federal public land instream water rights with a state-approved forfeiture procedure. The Idaho Legislature in...
One month after 988 launch, Idaho crisis hotline sees increase in calls
BOISE, Idaho — Helping others is a priority in Christian Garcia’s life. “I had served in the military and just helping people, being a part of something bigger than yourself, was important to me,” Garcia said. Garcia works at the Idaho Crisis & Suicide Hotline as a...
Coping with a Cop Shortage: Idaho law enforcement seek solutions to crippling officer shortages
BOISE, Idaho — This day and age, fewer people meet the strict hiring standards to become a cop. Around the country, departments are changing their standards so they can get more applicants. Canyon County is now considering candidates who have used marijuana between one and three years ago, just...
Huetter: Idaho's smallest city
BOISE, Idaho — Idaho's smallest city, Huetter, was incorporated in 1905; it has been around for a long time, but may not be for much longer. The 30-acre city, pronounced 'Hutter', is located in the Gem State's panhandle, between Coeur d'Alene and Post Falls, and has a population of just 100 people.
Federal judge partially blocks Idaho abortion law
BOISE, Idaho — A federal judge has issued a partial pause on Idaho's abortion law when it conflicts with the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act. Doctors will not face criminal charges in these instances, as state law must yield to federal law. The rest of Idaho's abortion laws...
Idaho viral Tik Tok star Doggface208 makes acting debut
BOISE, Idaho — The viral Tik Toker from Idaho will now be moving to television screens as he makes his acting debut in Reservation Dogs. Nathan Apodaca, also known as Doggface208, became an overnight sensation in Sept. of 2020, after he posted a video of him skateboarding to work while drinking Ocean Spray and lipsyncing to Fleetwood Mac's "Dreams".
Idaho AG Wasden warns Idahoans to beware of student debt forgiveness scams
BOISE, Idaho — This story originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden is warning Idahoans that anyone contacting them about President Biden’s newly announced loan forgiveness program is likely a scammer. “You don’t need to do anything or pay anyone to sign up for...
Bat tests positive for rabies in Adams County
ADAMS COUNTY, Idaho — Idaho health officials are again urging caution around all bats, as they may be carrying the rabies virus. Southwest District Health on Wednesday announced that a bat found in Adams County has tested positive for rabies. the bat was found inside a home where it had contact with a cat. It's the first rabid bat discovered this season in the SWDH jurisdiction, which includes Adams, Canyon, Gem, Owyhee, Payette and Washington counties.
Coping with a Cop Shortage: Idaho Department of Correction seeing residual burn out after the pandemic
BOISE, Idaho — From Canyon County in the West, Kootenai County in the North, and Bonneville County in the East, law enforcement agencies across Idaho are struggling to hire, and retain, officers and staff. As the state sees an influx of newcomers, low unemployment, and a hot housing market,...
Man pinned by tree during camping trip recovering in Utah
BOISE, Idaho — The McDermott family did not expect their ninth camping trip of the season to end in tragedy. “I just heard what sounded like a thunderclap,” Nicole McDermott said. “And I opened the camper door … then saw the tree on the ground and just heard people screaming saying Brian's under there.”
Idaho abortion law still unclear, judge says it could be conflicting with federal law
BOISE, Idaho — The United States Department of Justice and the State of Idaho, in a back and forth during a preliminary injunction hearing, seemed to reflect to the presiding judge that the application and enforcement of Idaho's abortion law may be unclear. "It seems to be just an...
Idaho governor calls special session to 'respond to effects of inflation'
BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Legislature will return to the statehouse September 1 for a special session to "respond to the effects of inflation on taxpayers and the education system," Gov. Brad Little said in a proclamation issued Tuesday morning. A draft of proposed legislation to be considered in...
CJ Strike Reservoir closes after fish die from heat
BOISE, Idaho — Idaho has had a hotter than normal summer, with this year setting the record for the highest number of days with triple-digit temperatures in the state. That number currently sits at 22 days. While the summer is not over yet, Idahoans have air-conditioned buildings they can...
Idaho legislature to consider $410 million public education investment
BOISE, Idaho — Idaho legislators will discuss a potential $410 million investment into public education on Sept. 1, which would be the single largest state investment into public education ever. If passed, $330 million will go toward K-12 schools and another $80 million to post-secondary training for in-demand careers....
Idaho economics professor concerned about consequences of loan forgiveness
IDAHO, USA — President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced his plan to forgive up to $20,000 per borrower of federal student loans as part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s Student Debt Relief Plan. Pell Grant recipients could see up to $20,000 of debt cancelled. Non-Pell Grant recipients can receive...
16 more states hope to weigh in on Idaho abortion lawsuit
BOISE, Idaho — Sixteen more states are asking to weigh in on the U.S. Department of Justice's lawsuit against Idaho over its strict abortion ban. The Justice Department sued the Republican-led state of Idaho earlier this month, saying the abortion ban set to take effect on Aug. 25 violates a federal law requiring Medicaid-funded hospitals to provide “stabilizing treatment” to patients experiencing medical emergencies. In July, President Joe Biden’s administration told hospitals that the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act, or EMTALA, requires them to provide abortion services if the life of the pregnant person is at risk.
Gas prices continue to fall across Idaho, while diesel rises slightly
BOISE, Idaho — Average gas prices have dropped to $4.57 per gallon in the past week across Idaho, according to GasBuddy, a 5.1 cent decline from the previous week. Gas prices are averaging $4.67 per gallon in Boise, a 4.1 cent drop from the previous week. Boise gas prices are 30.1 cents lower than last month, but average 79 cents higher than last year, according to GasBuddy.
