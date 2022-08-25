ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WTOP

Prince George’s County schools to end mask mandate next week

Prince George’s County Public Schools in Maryland will end its indoor mask mandate next week, CEO Monica Goldson said in a note to the school community. In a newsletter highlighting moments from the first day of school across the county, Maryland’s second-largest school system said it plans to implement a mask-optional policy beginning Sept. 6.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
WTOP

County settles lawsuit over police encounter with 5-year-old

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Officials say Maryland’s Montgomery County has agreed to pay $275,000 to settle a lawsuit that grew from an encounter between a 5-year-old boy and two police officers at East Silver Spring Elementary School. The Washington Post reports that a recording from a body camera...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WTOP

2 adults, 2 children injured in Anne Arundel Co. crash

Four people were sent to the hospital following a crash near Owings, Maryland, early Sunday afternoon involving two pickup trucks. A spokeswoman for the Anne Arundel County Fire Department said the crash happened around 1 p.m. Sunday on Md. Route 260/Chesapeake Beach Road, near the boundary between Anne Arundel and Calvert counties.
OWINGS, MD
WTOP

Two Hyattsville teenage drug overdose incidents prompt police warning

After two separate incidents of drug overdoses involving teenagers within three days, the Hyattsville Police Department in Prince George’s County, Maryland, is issuing a warning to the public. “The DMV has been seeing an increase in drug overdose cases, in part because of the addition of Fentanyl to illegal...
HYATTSVILLE, MD
WTOP

DC man wanted in mother of 5’s death arrested in Florida

A man charged with the murder of a mother of five children in Southeast D.C. was arrested Monday in Jacksonville, Florida. Wonell A. Jones Jr., 34, of Southeast D.C., was taken into custody by federal marshals. He’s charged with first-degree murder while armed in the shooting death of 33-year-old Audora...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WTOP

10 Retirement Hot Spots in the U.S.

Many workers dream of moving to Florida for retirement. But plenty of other people are envisioning an ideal retirement in Hawaii, Colorado, North Carolina or Oregon. There are actually six different states with at least one metro area ranked as a highly desirable retirement spot by Americans age 45 and older, according to a U.S. News online survey. Here’s a look at the most desirable places to retire.
FLORIDA STATE
WTOP

Teen charged with manslaughter in death of Suitland girl, 17

Police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, have arrested and charged a 17-year-old with manslaughter in the fatal shooting on Sunday afternoon of a 17-year-old girl near Washington National Cemetery, in Suitland. The victim has been identified as Ter’Nijah Ryals, of Suitland.​. Police said officers were responding to reports...
SUITLAND, MD
WTOP

Maryland man charged with money laundering in romance scam

GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — A Maryland man is facing federal money laundering charges related to an international romance scam. Federal prosecutors announced that a criminal complaint has been filed against Charles K. Egunjobi, of Waldorf, Maryland, with operating an unlicensed money service business relating to numerous online romance scams.
WALDORF, MD
WTOP

Officials celebrate Occoquan upgrades

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. State and local officials recently wrapped up work on pedestrian improvements in Occoquan. Occoquan, Prince William County and the Virginia Department of Transportation partnered for the work...
OCCOQUAN, VA
WTOP

California lawmakers approve landmark fast food workers bill

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California lawmakers on Monday approved a nation-leading measure that would give more than a half-million fast food workers more power and protections, over the objections of restaurant owners who warn it would drive up consumers’ costs. The bill will create a new 10-member Fast...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WTOP

Maryland Terps look to make a major move

The Maryland football team has been building for this moment since Mike Locksley became Head Coach in December of 2018. He inherited a program that had gone 13-30 in conference play since joining the Big Ten. After some impressive moments in his first two seasons at the helm (a 63-20 takedown of 21st ranked Syracuse in 2019 and a 35-19 win at Penn State in 2020), the Terps went 7-6 last year and posted its first bowl victory in over a decade.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
WTOP

Midshipmen look to make waves on their way back to the postseason

Navy is getting back to the basics. And after consecutive losing seasons for the first time in almost twenty years, head coach Ken Niumatalolo has a team that will do more than provide tough outs to schools in the American Athletic Conference. College Football Season Preview. “We’re probably one of...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
WTOP

‘Real Housewives’ star in DC for Ubiquitous Women’s Expo

Kenya Moore from the Real Housewives of Atlanta is in D.C. this weekend promoting her haircare products at the eighth annual Ubiquitous Women’s Expo. The event, taking place downtown at the Washington Convention Center through Sunday evening, features exhibitors, product demonstrations, panel discussions, workshops and entertainment. Moore is there...
WASHINGTON, DC

