The Maryland football team has been building for this moment since Mike Locksley became Head Coach in December of 2018. He inherited a program that had gone 13-30 in conference play since joining the Big Ten. After some impressive moments in his first two seasons at the helm (a 63-20 takedown of 21st ranked Syracuse in 2019 and a 35-19 win at Penn State in 2020), the Terps went 7-6 last year and posted its first bowl victory in over a decade.

COLLEGE PARK, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO