The Oldest Commercial Bowling Alley in the United States is Located in Michigan
Located in Detroit, Michigan, the Garden Bowl is the oldest commercial bowling alley in the United States. When it comes to old-school bowling alleys, it doesn't get any older than Garden Bowl as it celebrated its 109th anniversary earlier this month. When Did Garden Bowl Officially Open Its Doors?. Garden...
Want to Live Like Royalty in Michigan Castle For Sale With Drawbridge, Secret Passages, Pub?
Well, this is about as far from the "all gray", modern, minimalist trend you can get... An extravagant home for sale in Rochester, Michigan, is fit for a King and Queen!. King's & Queens, are you looking to live an extraordinary life of adventure free from peasants?. Probably the best...
‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Coming To Fox Theater In Detroit
Wheel of Fortune Live, an all-new theatrical experience, is going on tour and that includes an upcoming stop at the Fox Theatre in Detroit, Michigan in October 2022. The fun-filled evening will be hosted by former American Idol champion, Clay Aiken. To be clear, Wheel of Fortune Live is a...
Did You Know Taystee’s Burgers Is Opening In Ann Arbor?
If everything goes according to plan, Taystee's Burgers is set to open its third Michigan location in Ann Arbor this September (possibly October). The popular spot is already known in Dearborn and Dearborn Heights for not only great burgers but for chicken wings and hot dogs too. This third location in Ann Arbor will be located on Saline Road and will primarily be to-go food.
Troy’s New Exciting Sports & Social DraftKings Will Be First in Country
There's some new excitement heading to Troy this fall that will combine food, drink, sports, and online betting all in one place. Sports & Social DraftKings will open its doors this fall as a collaboration between DraftKings and Live! Hospitality & Entertainment. The location will be the Somerset Collection and will be the first of its kind in the country bringing the two brands together.
Michigan Man Starting His Own Car Company Inside An Abandoned Car Factory
Sometimes we find ourselves frustrated with the change we want to see in our own neighborhoods not happening. You know what needs to be done, but you feel powerless to do any good. Detroit was once a booming city when it came to factories, specifically auto manufacturers. But over the...
Awesome – Comedian Bobcat Goldthwait Coming To The Machine Shop
This is a show you do not want to miss. Actor and comedian Bobcat Goldthwait is coming to The Machine Shop in Flint on Saturday, October 29th. You know Bobcat Goldthwait from multiple Police Academy movies, but did you know that he has also written and directed a number of films and television series, most notably Shakes the Clown (my personal favorite), Sleeping Dogs Lie, World's Greatest Dad, God Bless America, and the horror film Willow Creek?
Sammy Hagar Brings Crazy Times to Detroit: Photos
Sammy Hagar still knows how to throw one heck of a beach party. It didn’t matter in this case that the “beach” was a muggy parking lot in the Detroit suburbs, thousands of miles from his typical home base in tropical Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Fans began...
Jack White’s Detroit Third Man Records Pressing Actual Pot Leaf Into Sleep Record
For the first time ever, a pot leaf will be pressed into a special pressing by Third Man Records, the record pressing plant and company located in Detroit which was founded by The White Stripes Jack White. The album which will ONLY be available to be purchased in person at Third man Records Cass Corridor will be a re-release of the epic by Sleep, originally call Jerusalem but known as Dopesmoker, as Third Man announced. The black vinyl pressing will be available in early December, which is when you can expect the variant pressing:
Man Sets Fire to Detroit Gas Station After Disagreement With Employee
An angry customer set fire to a gas station convenience store in the Detroit area and the whole thing was caught on camera. The disagreement with the employee occurred because the man didn't like the smell of a cigar that he had purchased from the store. Irate Customer Sets Fire...
What’s Up in Michigan This Weekend: Tacos, Cars, Beer & More
Summer's almost over... you've been meaning to get out and do something! Here are some fun things happening within a couple hours' drive of Lansing this weekend. Grand Rapids Ballet hosts a free, outdoor summer dance festival Friday and Saturday (August 26-27) outside the Peter Martin Wege Theater. Ballet and beer. This combination doesn't happen just everywhere, you know. In addition to world-class dance, there'll be plenty of food and other live entertainment available as well.
Flint Rapper Cliff Mac Charged With Hiring Hitman to Kill Sterling Heights Woman
A Flint rapper could be looking at 20 years in prison for allegedly paying a hitman $10,000 to murder a woman from Sterling Heights. Clifton E. Terry III, whose stage name is Cliff Mac, is facing the following charges:. Conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire resulting in personal injury. Murder-for-hire resulting in...
This Historic, Mid-Century Glass House is For Sale in Michigan
You know me by now; spending way too much time scrolling through Zillow listings when I know dang well that I ain't buying a new house. However, this one I just came across is a real winner, and you've got to see it for yourself. Zillow Gone Wild has done...
How Flint Residents Can Win Big Money Cleaning Up Their Neighborhoods
Attention all Flint neighborhood residents and businesses! The deadline is next week, September 3rd, to sign up for the third annual Step Up, Pick Up community clean up competition. Sponsored by Communities First, Inc. right here in Flint, this initiative runs from September 3rd to 17th, urging Flint residents to...
