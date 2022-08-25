ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

US 103.1

'Wheel Of Fortune' Coming To Fox Theater In Detroit

Wheel of Fortune Live, an all-new theatrical experience, is going on tour and that includes an upcoming stop at the Fox Theatre in Detroit, Michigan in October 2022. The fun-filled evening will be hosted by former American Idol champion, Clay Aiken. To be clear, Wheel of Fortune Live is a...
DETROIT, MI
US 103.1

Did You Know Taystee's Burgers Is Opening In Ann Arbor?

If everything goes according to plan, Taystee's Burgers is set to open its third Michigan location in Ann Arbor this September (possibly October). The popular spot is already known in Dearborn and Dearborn Heights for not only great burgers but for chicken wings and hot dogs too. This third location in Ann Arbor will be located on Saline Road and will primarily be to-go food.
ANN ARBOR, MI
US 103.1

Troy's New Exciting Sports & Social DraftKings Will Be First in Country

There's some new excitement heading to Troy this fall that will combine food, drink, sports, and online betting all in one place. Sports & Social DraftKings will open its doors this fall as a collaboration between DraftKings and Live! Hospitality & Entertainment. The location will be the Somerset Collection and will be the first of its kind in the country bringing the two brands together.
TROY, MI
US 103.1

Awesome – Comedian Bobcat Goldthwait Coming To The Machine Shop

This is a show you do not want to miss. Actor and comedian Bobcat Goldthwait is coming to The Machine Shop in Flint on Saturday, October 29th. You know Bobcat Goldthwait from multiple Police Academy movies, but did you know that he has also written and directed a number of films and television series, most notably Shakes the Clown (my personal favorite), Sleeping Dogs Lie, World's Greatest Dad, God Bless America, and the horror film Willow Creek?
FLINT, MI
US 103.1

Sammy Hagar Brings Crazy Times to Detroit: Photos

Sammy Hagar still knows how to throw one heck of a beach party. It didn’t matter in this case that the “beach” was a muggy parking lot in the Detroit suburbs, thousands of miles from his typical home base in tropical Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Fans began...
DETROIT, MI
#Local Life#Exhibition Info#Havingfun#Detroit Auto Show#Downtown Detroit#Vehicles#Vehicle Shows#Huntington Place#Cobo Hall
US 103.1

Jack White's Detroit Third Man Records Pressing Actual Pot Leaf Into Sleep Record

For the first time ever, a pot leaf will be pressed into a special pressing by Third Man Records, the record pressing plant and company located in Detroit which was founded by The White Stripes Jack White. The album which will ONLY be available to be purchased in person at Third man Records Cass Corridor will be a re-release of the epic by Sleep, originally call Jerusalem but known as Dopesmoker, as Third Man announced. The black vinyl pressing will be available in early December, which is when you can expect the variant pressing:
DETROIT, MI
US 103.1

What's Up in Michigan This Weekend: Tacos, Cars, Beer & More

Summer's almost over... you've been meaning to get out and do something! Here are some fun things happening within a couple hours' drive of Lansing this weekend. Grand Rapids Ballet hosts a free, outdoor summer dance festival Friday and Saturday (August 26-27) outside the Peter Martin Wege Theater. Ballet and beer. This combination doesn't happen just everywhere, you know. In addition to world-class dance, there'll be plenty of food and other live entertainment available as well.
MICHIGAN STATE
