Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Sidney Daily News
Football roundup: Fort Loramie loses early lead, can’t come back
VERSAILLES — Fort Loramie couldn’t hold onto an early lead and lost 26-21 to Versailles at Hole Field on Friday. Caleb Maurer threw a 22-yard TD pass to Ethan Keiser with 8:35 left in the first quarter to give the squad a 7-0 lead, then Will Holland scored on a 1-yard TD run with 9:25 left in the second to boost the lead to 14-0.
Sidney Daily News
College fair set for Sept. 14
FORT LORAMIE — The Shelby County College Fair will be held on Sept. 14, 2022, from 6-7:30 p.m. at Fort Loramie Junior/Senior High School in the junior high gymnasium. The college fair is open to all area high school students and their parents. Historically, over 50 colleges, universities and vocational schools are in attendance. There will also be two financial aid sessions at the College Fair; the first session will begin at 6 p.m. and the second will begin at 6:45 p.m.
Sidney Daily News
Beef and Dairy Fall Roundup set
RUSSIA — Two organizations have become one in the new Shelby County Beef and Dairy Association. The group will hold a Fall Roundup on Sept. 6, 2022, at the family farm of Mike and Maria York. Come to tour the York facility, attend a program/discussion on hoof care, and enjoy ribeye for supper and ice cream for dessert.
Sidney Daily News
Grand jury hands down indictments
SIDNEY — The Shelby County grand jury issued indictments for drug trafficking and possession, assault, and domestic violence, among other charges, on Thursday, Aug. 25. Emily M. King, 26, of Pueblo, Colorado, was indicted on the aggravated possession of drugs and possessing criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies, for having methamphetamine and a container to store it in.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sidney Daily News
SCS superintendent ready for new school year
The 2022-2023 school year is upon us and we’re excited about how it’s shaping up so far. Over the summer a variety of facility projects took place including the start of the installation of air conditioning for better air quality at Whittier Early Childhood Center, Emerson Primary, Longfellow Primary, and Northwood Intermediate. We were lucky to be able to use Covid relief money to fund this large project. Whittier Early Childhood Center saw the biggest facility changes with the grading of the playground to prepare for an addition to the playground. This project also included shifting the parent parking area, which will now be in the front of the building. Another larger project took place at Sidney Middle School where the carpet was removed and floors were refinished. Roof replacements, brick tucking, and other smaller projects also took place in an attempt to keep our aging buildings safe.
Sidney Daily News
Fatal motorcycle crash
Rescue workers walk back to careflight holding an empty stretcher after a motorcyclist was declared deceased after a one vehicle motorcycle crash on the 16300 block of Morris-Rose Road just east of Jackson Center at around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27. The Anna Rescue Squad responded. The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.
Sidney Daily News
Sidney Daily News
-11:20 p.m.: damage. Police responded to past damage in the 800 block of Dingman Street. -10:46 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle report at Harmon Park on St. Marys Avenue. -10:13 p.m.: subject with a gun. Police responded to a report of a...
Sidney Daily News
Catholic Social Services looking for volunteer drivers
SIDNEY — Catholic Social Services of the Miami Valley (CSSMV) is working to find more volunteer drivers for RideConnect, a program designed to expand transportation options throughout the Miami Valley region. Additional funding has been secured from the Ohio Department of Transportation to increase the scope of the program that was launched by CSSMV in July 2021.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sidney Daily News
New hire orientation
On Monday, Aug. 29, four new members will join the Sidney Department of Fire and Emergency Services. The hiring of these four individuals will return the department to pre-Great Recession staffing numbers. The department is extremely excited for their staff to be increasing. Chief Chad Hollinger wanted to share in this week’s column what a new hire at the Sidney Department of Fire and Emergency Services will be expected to complete as they integrate into the department operations.
Sidney Daily News
Beyond case management
Did you know that the Shelby County Board of Developmental Disabilities (SCBDD) provides support for adults and children beyond case management or service coordination? SCBDD employs a full-time Behavior Support Coordinator for children and adults with challenges to assist them in living full and safe lives. As a former Behavior...
Comments / 0