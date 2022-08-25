RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Teetering on the verge of capacity for months—the Wake County Animal Center is finally getting some relief. WCAC is the only open-intake shelter in the county, meaning it can’t turn animals away. They only have room for 75 dogs at a time but several are brought in each day as either surrenders or strays. It’s put a strain on the center.

WAKE COUNTY, NC ・ 15 HOURS AGO