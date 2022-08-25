Read full article on original website
WAND TV
Decatur man charged with multiple 2021 robberies gets 12-year sentence
DECATUR Ill. (WAND) — A 57-year-old man arrested for a string of robberies last December was sentenced to 12 years in prison Monday. This comes after Charles M. Anderson pleaded guilty to a robbery charge in June. Other charges against him — including armed robbery, aggravated robber and aggravated battery — were dismissed as a result of the plea.
Springfield man sentenced for counterfeiting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – A Springfield man was sentenced for credit card fraud. 31-year-old Calvin Christian III was sentenced Thursday for two years in prison followed by three years of supervised release. Christian received hardware to recode cards with magnetic strips. He then bought stolen credit card information over the internet to make fraudulent credit cards. Federal […]
wlds.com
Three Arrested After Shots Fired Incident on East Chambers Street
Jacksonville Police arrested two individuals after a handgun was fired during an argument this afternoon. A complainant reported shots being fired during an argument at a residence in the 600 block of East Chambers Street at 12:50PM. Upon arrival and after a short investigation, police arrested 27 year old Jordan...
WAND TV
Family escapes Decatur house fire, dog rescued
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A family of four was able to escape a house fire in Decatur Sunday night, and firefighters rescued their pet. Crews were called to the 4500 block of Shadow Dr. just before 11 p.m. Smoke and fire was showing on the lower level of the bi-level...
muddyrivernews.com
Two facing drug charges after arrest takes place at Pleasant Hill gas station
PLEASANT HILL, Ill. — A man and a woman were arrested after law enforcement learned of suspicious activity at a Pike County gas station. The Pleasant Hill Police Department and Pike County Sheriff’s Department responded at 9:26 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25, to a report at the Shell Jiffi Stop in Pleasant Hill.
advantagenews.com
Man found guilty of committing Route 3 murder
A Madison County jury on Friday found a Granite City man guilty of first-degree murder for an August 2021 shooting death on Route Three. Thirty-five-year-old Mantia Johnson will be sentenced at a later date. State’s attorney Tom Haine says Johnson fired the shots that killed Ahmaad Nunley and wounded Shamyia...
Coroner identifies man hit by car on Route 26
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a 69-year-old man who died on Friday after he was hit by a car on Route 29. Coroner Jim Allmon identified the victim as Gordon Matthews of Springfield. An autopsy conducted on Monday indicated that Matthews died from multiple blunt force […]
newschannel20.com
Dog rescued from house fire
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A family was reunited with their dog after their home went up in flames. Decatur Fire Department officials say they were called around 10:51 p.m. on Sunday to a house at 4550 Shadow Dr. Crews arrived on the scene to find smoke coming from the...
wdbr.com
Woman arrested in high school burglary
A 29 year old woman has been arrested in connection with a burglary at Hillsboro High School early last Saturday. Several tools and items were taken. Hillsboro Police Department began investigating the theft using security camera footage. While making contact with the suspect stolen property was seen in plain sight.
wmay.com
Student Displays Knife In Springfield Classroom; No One Hurt
District 186 won’t discuss specifics of an incident last week where a young student at Graham Elementary School in Springfield reportedly displayed a knife in class. The president of the Springfield Education Association, Aaron Graves, describes the weapon as a “larger knife,” bigger than a standard pocket knife, but says it does not appear the student intended to threaten anyone with it. It’s unclear where the student got the knife. The teacher in the classroom was able to disarm the student.
Springfield man arrested during narcotics search
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A man from Springfield was arrested on Thursday when Springfield Police officers executed a narcotics search warrant. Officers with the Pro-Active Crime Unit converged on a house on East Cook Street near South 23rd Street and found the homeowner, 42-year-old Joseph Meacham outside. He was arrested without incident. Inside the home, […]
foxillinois.com
Crack cocaine, loaded pistol found in narcotics bust
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A Springfield man is facing charges after police found drugs and a weapon inside his home. Springfield Police say a narcotics investigation led them to the home in the 2200 block of East Cook Street around 1:30 p.m. Thursday. Officers searched 42-year-old Joseph Meachum's home...
freedom929.com
FAYETTE COUNTY TRAFFIC CRASH
(EFFINGHAM) A St. Elmo woman is dead after a Friday afternoon two vehicle traffic crash that occurred at 2:03 along U.S. Route 40 in St. Elmo, in Fayette County. The Illinois State Police report that 66 year old Beverly A. Crawford was westbound on Route 40, just east of Spring Street, at the east edge of St. Elmo, when for unknown reasons, her SUV swerved and crossed the center line and struck an eastbound semi-truck, driven by 59 year old Douglas W. Tuttle from West Union. Crawford was pronounced deceased at the accident scene. A passenger in the SUV, 67 year old Rodney E. Crawford, also from St. Elmo, was airlifted by helicopter from the scene to a regional hospital with life-threatening injuries. Tuttle was not injured and was not ticketed. Emergency personnel from Fayette County and St. Elmo assisted the ISP at the crash site. Traffic was diverted around the scene for nearly six hours.
newschannel20.com
Traffic light replacement planned at Dirksen and Ridge
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Beginning Wednesday, there are going to be changes on southbound Dirksen Parkway. Lanes will be reduced near the intersections at 30th Street and Ridge Avenue. This is to accommodate the replacement of an overhead traffic signal. The construction will begin at 6 a.m. and should...
newschannel20.com
Loaded gun found in vehicle search
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — A Decatur man is facing charges after police say they found a loaded gun during a traffic stop. Decatur Police pulled over 28-year-old Ronnie Fobbs on Tuesday for driving with a suspended license plate. While police were searching the vehicle, police say they found a loaded gun.
WAND TV
Decatur domestic violence victim dies, suspect's charges to be upgraded
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A woman who was beaten in a domestic violence incident in Decatur has died. Monique N. McKissic, 43, was rushed to the hospital Aug. 14 after police responded to a home in the 100 block of S. Calhoun St. just after 1 a.m. for a domestic violence situation.
Clinton Police ending search for missing woman
CLINTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Clinton Police Department announced on Thursday that it is ending its investigation into the disappearance of Juana Arellano. Via Facebook, Chief Ben Lowers said the investigation revealed that Arellano left the area voluntarily and there was no evidence of criminal wrongdoing. Lowers said the investigation is considered closed and he […]
wmay.com
Lake Pointe Grill To Close In September
A Springfield restaurant has announced that it will close its doors for good next month. Lake Pointe Grill has operated for 15 years. The restaurant on Toronto Road says its final day of business will be September 24th. A statement posted to Facebook did not offer any additional explanation for...
Sangamon County Coroner confirms death
SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)–The Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon confirms a 69-year-old man died after being hit by a car. It happened on Route 29 and Tuxhorn Road. The Coroner’s Office responded to the scene and pronounced the man dead around 11:30 p.m. The victim’s identity is being withheld until next of kin is notified. […]
Clinton Police releases video that may show missing woman
CLINTON, Ill. (WCIA) — As part of its search for Juana Arellano, the Clinton Police Department has released video footage of someone they said could be Arellano. It’s been three days since Arellano disappeared and she has yet to be found. Surveillance footage from Clinton Elementary School could provide a clue as to where she […]
