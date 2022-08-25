(EFFINGHAM) A St. Elmo woman is dead after a Friday afternoon two vehicle traffic crash that occurred at 2:03 along U.S. Route 40 in St. Elmo, in Fayette County. The Illinois State Police report that 66 year old Beverly A. Crawford was westbound on Route 40, just east of Spring Street, at the east edge of St. Elmo, when for unknown reasons, her SUV swerved and crossed the center line and struck an eastbound semi-truck, driven by 59 year old Douglas W. Tuttle from West Union. Crawford was pronounced deceased at the accident scene. A passenger in the SUV, 67 year old Rodney E. Crawford, also from St. Elmo, was airlifted by helicopter from the scene to a regional hospital with life-threatening injuries. Tuttle was not injured and was not ticketed. Emergency personnel from Fayette County and St. Elmo assisted the ISP at the crash site. Traffic was diverted around the scene for nearly six hours.

FAYETTE COUNTY, IL ・ 19 HOURS AGO