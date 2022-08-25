ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WFLA

Psychedelic mushrooms help treat alcohol addiction, study says

By Sam Sachs
WFLA
WFLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eHrEY_0hVLPHvG00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A clinical trial on the potential benefits of psychedelic mushrooms as a treatment tool for alcoholism recently published , shows that participants who used the mushrooms saw “significantly lower” consumption of alcohol and heavy drinking.

Study results were first published on Aug. 24 in the Journal of the American Medical Association. An accompanying editorial by the study’s authors published with it.

Sunpass Savings: Drivers to get up to 25% off Florida toll roads

According to the authors, alcohol use disorder is “highly prevalent” and comes with a “wide array of adverse medical, psychosocial, and economic effects,” as well as being “underdiagnosed and undertreated both in primary care and specialty medical settings.”

A National Institute of Health survey from 2019 reported more than 14 million adults in the U.S. had alcohol use disorder. The NIH describe AUD as “a medical condition characterized by an impaired ability to stop or control alcohol use despite adverse social, occupational, or health consequences.”

In the study, 95 participants across multiple age groups, biological sex, and racial demographics were studied. 93 of the participants were treated with psilocybin or diphenhydramine, the psychoactive chemical in the mushrooms, and an antihistamine, respectively.

Over eight months, participants were given doses of the mushroom medication, or a placebo, and the number of heavy drinking days per month were examined. In the study, the number of heavy drinking days were reduced by those using the psilocybin treatment, with “robust decreases.” The study concludes that further research is needed, acknowledging the small group size of participants.

Florida in the ‘upside down’ from Stranger Things with education law, federal judge says

“Our findings strongly suggest that psilocybin therapy is a promising means of treating alcohol use disorder, a complex disease that has proven notoriously difficult to manage,” study senior author and psychiatrist Michael P. Bogenschutz, MD, director of NYU Langone’s Center for Psychedelic Medicine, said in a statement from New York University.

The NYU announcement also said close to 50% of those who used the mushroom pill “stopped drinking altogether.”

According to its methodology, before the study, participants consumed alcohol nearly a third of the days in the 12 weeks leading up to treatment and testing. These days of imbibing alcohol before the start of the study included what study authors called “heavy consumption” about 52.7% of the days, and drank roughly seven drinks per each day that they did consume alcohol.

During the treatment process, patients were given psilocybin or diphenhydramine in addition to talk therapy. While those who took the placebo also drank less, participants who received the mushroom treatments “drank heavily on about 24% fewer days” compared to a 10% reduction for the antihistamine group.

Florida welfare benefits unchanged since 1997; number in need has only grown alongside inflation

Overall, the study reports “the percentage of individuals with no heavy drinking days during treatments” was three times higher than the diphenhydramine group.

Put simply, those who were given the psilocybin pill ended up drinking heavily once every 10 days, compared to once every four days over the eight-month study period.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 7

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psychedelic Therapy#Mushroom#Nyu Langone#Alcoholism#Nih
Mysuncoast.com

Suncoast doctors are urging women to advocate for their health

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - According to the American College of Radiation, women under the age of 40 years old are recommended an ultrasound instead of a mammogram when finding a suspicious lump. Dr. Sara Floyd, a breast imaging radiologist at SMH, said this is because ultrasounds are good for examining lumps and finding out their classifications and characteristics. The California woman that was denied a mammogram was 29 years old, said Floyd.
SARASOTA, FL
wfla.com

VIDEO: Group displays Nazi symbols on Pinellas County bridge

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A video taken Saturday showed a group displaying Nazi symbols on a bridge in Pinellas County. In the video, a group of six people can be seen holding the Nazi flag and anti-abortion banners. One of the banners said “End abortion, Save white babies.”...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
KRMG

Video shows Florida woman perform ballet, folk dance during sobriety test

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida woman was charged with driving under the influence after newly released video from police shows her appearing to dance during a traffic stop. The video, just released by the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, shows Amy Harrington’s sobriety test after she was pulled over...
businessobserverfl.com

Insider's look at where $3B in state transportation projects is going

The Florida Department of Transportation is driving more than $3 billion in spending across 28 major projects along Florida’s Gulf Coast. Nearly half of that is being spent in the Tampa Bay area on a new bridge and a new tollway. The 5.8-mile Howard Frankland Bridge connecting Tampa and St. Petersburg will cost $865 million to build, according to the FDOT’s website, and the Gateway Expressway system in Pinellas will cost $594.7 million. The tollway should be done next year, while the bridge is currently estimated to be completed in 2025.
FLORIDA STATE
10 Tampa Bay

76-year-old man drowns at beach in Sarasota

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a 76-year-old man after he drowned at Crescent Beach on Saturday. Francisco Telesforo Campos La Nuez of Hollywood, Florida died at the scene after deputies and paramedics attempted to render aid, deputies wrote in a statement.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
WFLA

WFLA

88K+
Followers
18K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy