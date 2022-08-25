ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

MTA driver stabbed by passenger in leg while driving in Queens

ABCNY
ABCNY
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3chM6C_0hVLOY4o00 Police are searching for the passenger who stabbed an MTA bus driver while he was operating the vehicle.

The incident was reported Wednesday at Rockaway Boulevard and 150th Street just before 10:30 p.m.

Authorities say the suspect became irate and started a verbal dispute with the 54-year-old old bus driver.

That is when the passenger took out a sharp object and stabbed the bus driver twice in his left leg.

He was taken to Jamaica Medical Center where he was said to be stable.

The suspect ran away and has not yet been caught.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

