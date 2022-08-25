Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium Enhancements

The City of Memphis has invested $2 million in capital improvement for facility upgrades and enhancements to Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium for the 2022 football season.

The facility improvements are unfolding in multiple phases, but some of the upgrades completed this year will be most noticeable to fans. When fans arrive this season, they will find new features including fan experience enhancements, security upgrades, expedited points of entry, and concession improvements. Upon entering Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, fans will be greeted by new ticket scanning pedestals produced by Alvarado. Parking lot spaces will be re-striped before the first game and the stadium will receive a full pressure washing of all public spaces within the venue, including the seating bowl, concourses, restrooms, entry gates, and ramps. Other significant enhancement that fans will notice immediately are the vibrant, state-of-art Astroturf field that was installed in June that also prominently displays “Rex Dockery Field” near each end zone, and the repainting that has taken place throughout the stadium.

“We want our football fans in Memphis to have the best experience possible when they go and watch a game,” Mayor Jim Strickland said. “We’re proud of the investments we’ve made to the field and proud to have Simmons Bank as the stadium sponsor.”

Part of a series of ongoing technology upgrades will include new high-definition TV monitors throughout the stadium’s premium areas, the addition of AT&T to the Stadium’s Distributed Antennae System (DAS) for cell phone service.

“Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium represents a critical element to the renaissance project taking place surrounding this area and many others across the city,” George A. Makris, Jr., chairman and CEO of Simmons Bank, said. “We are very proud of our partnership with the City of Memphis and the investments that have been made to improve the fan experience and to ensure the future of the stadium that serves as a tribute to our veterans.”

The improvements and enhancements feature:

Facility Improvements

AstroTurf RootZone3D3 turf system with Brock safety pad

Repainting all blue and red color schemes around the stadium

Pressure washing of all stadium spaces and window washing of all exterior windows

Replacement of the carpet flooring in the stadium’s North Endzone spaces

Upgrading TV video services with ComcastQ2Q Hospitality system, with high-definition service to all new TV/Video monitors throughout the stadium

Repairing all potholes/cracks throughout the stadium’s parking lots, and restriping and renumbering parking spaces

Fan Experience Enhancements

New partnerships with High Noon vodka seltzers and Mighty Swell malt seltzers to bring additional beverage options to the stadium

Rebranding of the craft beer stand at Section 129 in an expanded partnership with Grind City Brewing

Adding hot food items to stadium’s Grab-n-Go stands, and the addition of a 4th Grab-n-Go location at Section 107

All new cushioned folding chairs for ADA platforms

New Alvarado Ticketing Pedestals to improve the customer interaction for the ticket scanning process

Enhanced Security Procedures

All persons will undergo magnetometer screening with handheld devices at all entry points to the Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium

Clear bags are still required

All concession transactions are cashless, but will accept Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, Apple Pay, and Google Pay.

The stadium is operated and managed by OVG360 since 2011. Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium is home to the University of Memphis Tigers, Southern Heritage Classic, and the AutoZone Liberty Bowl.

Media is welcome to take an exclusive tour of the stadium, please contact Arlenia Cole, Media Affairs Manager at 901.569.1971 or email arlenia.cole@memphistn.gov .