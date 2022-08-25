Read full article on original website
Report says BYU police couldn't find evidence of racial slur directed at Duke volleyball team
PROVO — After searching the stands at a BYU volleyball match Friday night against Duke and through game film, BYU police could not identify any evidence of a racial slur that was reportedly directed at members of the Blue Devils' women's volleyball team, a police report states. BYU Police...
Cox taps Salt Lake County councilwoman to lead new office for helping families
SALT LAKE CITY — Gov. Spencer Cox has tapped Salt Lake County Councilwoman Aimee Winder Newton to lead a newly created state office. The Office of Families "aims to support Utah families through proactive rather than reactive strategies and policies. This includes promoting what already makes Utah the best place for children and parents to thrive as well as pursuing policies, legislation and innovation that will strengthen families at all economic levels," Cox's office said in a statement.
Alta football player hospitalized, recovering after spinal cord injury
SANDY — An Alta football player is recovering after a brutal spinal cord injury suffered prior to the Hawks' 16-15 win over Sandpoint (Idaho) last week in Rexburg, Idaho. Jalen Sutton, 17, sustained the injury during a game Friday, according to a GoFundMe* set up by his aunt, Cynthia Meier, on Monday. After being taken to the hospital, Sutton was diagnosed with a cervical spine injury involving the C4 and C5 vertebrae in his neck, his aunt said. Stansbury coach Eric Alder told KSL.com that the injury occurred during the Hawks' junior varsity game against Stansbury last Thursday.
Heber City has one of the highest rates of remote workers in the country
HEBER CITY — Nearly 15% of the population in Heber City worked from home in the years prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, and in 2020. And that places the town in Wasatch County among the top 10 cities in the United States for remote workers. Heber City ranks number...
Utah massage school instructor charged with grooming, abusing students
SALT LAKE CITY — A licensed massage therapist in Salt Lake City who was also an instructor at a massage school is accused of grooming and sexually abusing students. Meade Calvin Steadman, 58, of Murray, was charged Tuesday in 3rd District Court with two counts of object rape, a first-degree felony, and three counts of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony.
Lehi police investigating incident between coach, ref at youth football game
LEHI — Swift action is being taken by the Utah Youth Football Conference after a coach apparently shoved a teenage referee at a youth football game over the weekend. "We had a skirmish on the field where the coach essentially attacked a referee," said Cole Cooper, president of the Utah Youth Football Conference.
Parents outraged after preferred pronouns posted by Farmington Jr. High counselors
FARMINGTON — There was outrage at Farmington Junior High School after school counselors had new placards made that showed their preferred pronouns. The move motivated parents to send emails and make phone calls to the school. Some were angry enough that police were asked to investigate. Likewise, some families...
Box marked 'explody' leads to discovery of explosive materials in Orem
OREM — An Orem man is facing criminal charges after police say he had explosive materials in his fifth wheel trailer, including a black box with the word "explody" written on it, in addition to other weapons. Scott Larell Bowers, 46, was charged Tuesday in 4th District Court with...
Online school shooting threat puts police in 3 Utah counties on alert
EPHRAIM — A man who allegedly made a threat after becoming frustrated while playing an online game to conduct a mass school shooting was arrested Monday after his alleged actions put law enforcers in three counties on alert. The 18-year-old man was booked into the Sanpete County Jail for...
2 siblings hit, killed on their way to school in Provo; driver also died
PROVO — A brother and sister died Monday after an SUV drove onto the sidewalk and hit them, police said. The vehicle was driving west on 700 North at 800 East at 8:06 a.m. when it crossed the eastbound lanes and hit the 10-year-old boy and 9-year-old girl on the sidewalk on their way to school, Provo Police Capt. Brian Taylor said.
Salt Lake City raises property taxes after reported increase in services demand
SALT LAKE CITY — Leaders of Utah's capital city on Monday approved a plan that raises property taxes by about 4.9% which will go toward increasing city services and paying for new projects on the city's west side. The Salt Lake City Council approved the increase in a short...
Utah couple frustrated by finger-pointing after sewage floods main bedroom
RIVERDALE, Utah — A young couple says everyone is pointing the finger after a horrifying amount of sewage flooded their new home in Riverdale. Some of it came from their neighbors. "It's so surreal, you know, because we just moved in a month and a half ago," said Chase...
West Valley man pleads guilty to manslaughter in 2020 killing
SALT LAKE CITY — A West Valley man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter, admitting to recklessly causing the death of an 18-year-old. Lewis Jensen was shot and killed on May 16, 2020, at Kings Point Park, 1330 W. Rothchild Drive in West Valley City. Two groups went to the...
Provo police: Still unclear what caused crash that killed young siblings
PROVO — As the Hidalgo family begins to prepare funeral services for two of their three young children, police continue their investigation into the auto-pedestrian crash that also left the driver dead. "It's a grieving community," said Provo police detective Shad LeFevre. "These things shouldn't happen." It was just...
3 arrested after Salt Lake teen allegedly 'set up' in robbery, kidnapping case
SALT LAKE CITY — A teen who thought he was helping a 17-year-old girl by paying for her gasoline became the victim of a violent robbery and kidnapping, according to police, after the girl allegedly set him up. The girl and two men were arrested after a Salt Lake...
Former Bluffdale fire chief charged with altering records to give firefighters more pay
BLUFFDALE — Ten months after it was announced that former Bluffdale Fire Chief and mayoral candidate John Calvin Roberts was under investigation — which came more than a year after the city received whistleblower complaints — the Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office on Monday filed criminal charges.
Chased driver doesn't stop until tires are gone and vehicle catches fire, police say
MILLCREEK — A man was arrested Tuesday after police say he led officers on a chase in a stolen truck and didn't stop trying to get away until the vehicle was engulfed in flames. About 10 p.m., an officer spotted a stolen Ford F-350 hauling a stolen trailer near...
Man thrice broke into Morgan residence, hid under young girl's bed, police say
MORGAN — A man who police say has been sneaking into a young girl's house and hiding under her bed is facing numerous charges. Garrett Brent Henstra Bills, 25, of Morgan, was charged Monday in 2nd District Court with aggravated burglary and aggravated sex abuse of a child, both first-degree felonies; and two counts of burglary, second-degree felonies.
Man killed in Clearfield rollover crash is identified by police
CLEARFIELD — The man who died in a rollover crash that also injured four others in Clearfield on Saturday has been identified. The man was identified Monday as 29-year-old Michael Hards-Keeley, of Clearfield. Dispatchers first received a call about a crash involving two vehicles at 650 E. state Route...
