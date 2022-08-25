SANDY — An Alta football player is recovering after a brutal spinal cord injury suffered prior to the Hawks' 16-15 win over Sandpoint (Idaho) last week in Rexburg, Idaho. Jalen Sutton, 17, sustained the injury during a game Friday, according to a GoFundMe* set up by his aunt, Cynthia Meier, on Monday. After being taken to the hospital, Sutton was diagnosed with a cervical spine injury involving the C4 and C5 vertebrae in his neck, his aunt said. Stansbury coach Eric Alder told KSL.com that the injury occurred during the Hawks' junior varsity game against Stansbury last Thursday.

SANDY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO