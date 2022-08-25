ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ksl.com

Cox taps Salt Lake County councilwoman to lead new office for helping families

SALT LAKE CITY — Gov. Spencer Cox has tapped Salt Lake County Councilwoman Aimee Winder Newton to lead a newly created state office. The Office of Families "aims to support Utah families through proactive rather than reactive strategies and policies. This includes promoting what already makes Utah the best place for children and parents to thrive as well as pursuing policies, legislation and innovation that will strengthen families at all economic levels," Cox's office said in a statement.
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

Alta football player hospitalized, recovering after spinal cord injury

SANDY — An Alta football player is recovering after a brutal spinal cord injury suffered prior to the Hawks' 16-15 win over Sandpoint (Idaho) last week in Rexburg, Idaho. Jalen Sutton, 17, sustained the injury during a game Friday, according to a GoFundMe* set up by his aunt, Cynthia Meier, on Monday. After being taken to the hospital, Sutton was diagnosed with a cervical spine injury involving the C4 and C5 vertebrae in his neck, his aunt said. Stansbury coach Eric Alder told KSL.com that the injury occurred during the Hawks' junior varsity game against Stansbury last Thursday.
SANDY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Government
State
Utah State
ksl.com

Utah massage school instructor charged with grooming, abusing students

SALT LAKE CITY — A licensed massage therapist in Salt Lake City who was also an instructor at a massage school is accused of grooming and sexually abusing students. Meade Calvin Steadman, 58, of Murray, was charged Tuesday in 3rd District Court with two counts of object rape, a first-degree felony, and three counts of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony.
ksl.com

Lehi police investigating incident between coach, ref at youth football game

LEHI — Swift action is being taken by the Utah Youth Football Conference after a coach apparently shoved a teenage referee at a youth football game over the weekend. "We had a skirmish on the field where the coach essentially attacked a referee," said Cole Cooper, president of the Utah Youth Football Conference.
LEHI, UT
ksl.com

Box marked 'explody' leads to discovery of explosive materials in Orem

OREM — An Orem man is facing criminal charges after police say he had explosive materials in his fifth wheel trailer, including a black box with the word "explody" written on it, in addition to other weapons. Scott Larell Bowers, 46, was charged Tuesday in 4th District Court with...
OREM, UT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Whittingham
Person
Gabe Reid
Person
Nate Orchard
ksl.com

2 siblings hit, killed on their way to school in Provo; driver also died

PROVO — A brother and sister died Monday after an SUV drove onto the sidewalk and hit them, police said. The vehicle was driving west on 700 North at 800 East at 8:06 a.m. when it crossed the eastbound lanes and hit the 10-year-old boy and 9-year-old girl on the sidewalk on their way to school, Provo Police Capt. Brian Taylor said.
PROVO, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Utah Football#Mayor#Athletics#The University Of Utah#Utes#Pac 12
ksl.com

Provo police: Still unclear what caused crash that killed young siblings

PROVO — As the Hidalgo family begins to prepare funeral services for two of their three young children, police continue their investigation into the auto-pedestrian crash that also left the driver dead. "It's a grieving community," said Provo police detective Shad LeFevre. "These things shouldn't happen." It was just...
PROVO, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
ksl.com

Man thrice broke into Morgan residence, hid under young girl's bed, police say

MORGAN — A man who police say has been sneaking into a young girl's house and hiding under her bed is facing numerous charges. Garrett Brent Henstra Bills, 25, of Morgan, was charged Monday in 2nd District Court with aggravated burglary and aggravated sex abuse of a child, both first-degree felonies; and two counts of burglary, second-degree felonies.
MORGAN, UT
ksl.com

Man killed in Clearfield rollover crash is identified by police

CLEARFIELD — The man who died in a rollover crash that also injured four others in Clearfield on Saturday has been identified. The man was identified Monday as 29-year-old Michael Hards-Keeley, of Clearfield. Dispatchers first received a call about a crash involving two vehicles at 650 E. state Route...
CLEARFIELD, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy