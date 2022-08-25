‘It’s Over:’ Victim’s family speaks after Coddington’s execution

MCALESTER, Okla. — Members of Albert Hale’s family spoke to the media Thursday morning following the execution of James Coddington.

“Honestly, we would prefer not to be here today,” said Mitch Hale. “I felt like it was important to be here and represent my dad.”

Albert Hale was beaten to death in 1997. Coddington admitted to the murder, saying he was angry after Hale refused to give him money for drugs. “He was a great man, he changed that whole dynamic of that little town I grew up in. He was a friendly, accepting guy. He had a soft spot for the downtrodden,” said Mitch.

Oklahoma Department of Corrections Director Scott Crow said Coddington’s execution had no issues and went as planned. Crow, who is planning to retire in October, said future executions should be completed without any issues.

While the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board recommended clemency earlier this month, Gov. Kevin Stitt denied the motion. Coddington appeared remorseful at his clemency hearing, but Mitch Hale said he didn’t seem remorseful moments before his death.

“I didn’t take any joy in watching this, but I had to be here for my dad,” said Mitch. “There was no true remorse. He didn’t apologize to my father, he didn’t apologize to our family, he didn’t have any remorse. He sold it well.”

Prison officials rallied for Coddington’s life before his execution. They said Coddington became a model inmate and turned his life around. He became close with his attorney, Emma Rolls, who was visibly emotional before, during, and after the execution.

When asked if he had any final words, Coddington referenced friends, family members, his attorney, and a possible girlfriend. Many witnesses stated that his final words were, “Angela, it’s fabulous, I love you.”

Coddington also said a few words to Gov. Stitt, saying, “I don’t blame you and I forgive you.” Five media witnesses, including FOX23′s Amanda Gilbert, reported that Coddington was waving his fingers and giving a thumbs up to his attorney before losing consciousness.

Coddington ate his final meal Wednesday evening, which consisted of two cheeseburgers, two fish sandwiches, fries, and a soda.

Rev. Don Heath was Coddington’s spiritual advisor and was inside the chamber during the execution. Heath, who is also a chairman for the Oklahoma Coalition to Abolish the Death Penalty shared this statement following Coddington’s death.

“This was a senseless killing. James Coddington was a kind, gentle man. In the execution chamber he asked God to forgive him and he forgave Gov. Stitt. His last words were to express his love for his family, for his attorneys and for me. It was cruel for Gov. Stitt to wait until the last 24 hours to announce whether he would grant clemency. His statement gave no reason why he was rejecting the recommendation of the Pardon and Parole Board. James questioned whether we should continue with the clemency hearings if Gov. Stitt will deny them without explanation. James was never bitter, never angry and was strong to the end. I hope he is at peace now.”

Coddington was pronounced dead at 10:16 a.m.

The Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office released this statement hours after the execution.

“The State’s execution of James Coddington was carried out with zero complications at 10:16 this morning. Justice is now served for Albert Hale and the people of Oklahoma. Our office recognizes that nothing can fill the void left by the loss of a loved one, and our hearts and prayers are with the Hale family.”

Benjamin Cole is the next Oklahoma death row inmate scheduled for execution. Cole was convicted of murdering his infant daughter in Rogers County. His execution is scheduled in October.

