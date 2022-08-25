ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Justin Long describes Britney Spears as 'normal' and 'easy-going' when they worked on her first feature film Crossroads in 2002

By Alesia Stanford For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Justin Long has revealed he thought Britney Spears was a very 'normal' and 'easy-going' when they worked together on the film Crossroads.

In an interview promoting his latest project, Long - who worked with the singer on the 2002 movie - described his interactions with the the star on her feature film debut to Etonline.com, saying 'I remember her being so down-to-earth, like disarmingly down-to-earth.'

'I remember, being struck by how normal and easygoing she seemed for all the hoopla surrounding her,' the 44-year-old actor recalled, 'and then a couple years later seeing what the paparazzi did to her.'

'It was really sad that we live in that kind of culture that can do that to a human being. She was so nice to everyone.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SgHFr_0hVLNzg600
Sweet: Justin Long, 44, has described Britney Spears as a very 'normal' and 'easy-going' when they worked together on the film Crossroads in 2002

The romantic dramady focused on three teenage girls, played by Britney, who was about 19 or 20 at the time, Zoe Saldana and Taryn Manning, as they took a road trip across the US.

Justin played an old friend who had a fling with Britney's character Lucy.

The Live Free or Die Hard actor wrote a lengthy Instagram post in 2020 recalling Britney's kindness on set during the time the Baby One More Time singer was still under a conservatorship which had been extended four times.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hLiTH_0hVLNzg600
Road trip: The romantic dramady focused on three teenage girls, played by Britney, who was about 19 or 20 at the time, Zoe Saldana and Taryn Manning, as they took a road trip across the US
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44BDQS_0hVLNzg600
Debut: The Grammy winner was about 19 or 20 when she made the film in which Justin starred as an old friend who had a fling with Britney's character Lucy
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TtU4C_0hVLNzg600

'I remember being slightly nervous to work with Britney Spears - she was such a massive star in 2002 (as she still is). When she introduced herself to me in the makeup trailer, I was disarmed by how sweet and NOT famous she seemed - just a nice girl (not yet a woman) from Louisiana. She immediately made me feel comfortable...'

He recalled that the pop princess, who already had two best selling albums on shelves by the time they worked together, would get nervous being in public.

'Britney seemed to get exponentially more tense (totally understandably),' he explained, 'whenever we walked off set with her bodyguard 'Big something' (my memory is so bad but I remember really liking him - a massive, warm, friendly, terrifying guy).

'People would clamor to get to her and paparazzi were constantly lurking behind trees, in bushes, etc.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gr76n_0hVLNzg600
Freed Britney: A California court ended the Baby One More Time singer's conservatorship in 2021 after 13 years, in which the star revealed her father and others would not allow her to marry or have a child

'Years later, when the tabloid frenzy surrounding Britney reached a fever pitch, I remember feeling so sorry for her. Nobody deserves to be hounded and harassed like that - least of all a very sweet person - one who behaved kindly towards a young nervous actor who occupied a much lower rung on the hierarchical ladder of that film set.'

Britney, now 40, was released from her highly publicized conservatorship in November 2021 after testifying in an earlier hearing that her father and others in charge of the conservatorship would not allow her to marry her boyfriend or have a child.

The Grammy winner announced she was pregnant in April, but reported suffering a miscarriage in May. She and beau, Sam Asghari, 28, tied the knot in an elaborate wedding in June.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EMGJX_0hVLNzg600
Happy Ending: The Toxic Pony artist and her beau, Sam Asghari, 28, tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in June

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Britney Spears’ Sweetest Quotes About Her Sons Sean Preston and Jayden

Britney Spears loves her little ones! The Grammy winner and her ex-husband Kevin Federline welcomed sons Preston and Jayden in 2005 and 2006, respectively. “We are ecstatic to announce the birth of our son!” the “... Baby One More Time” singer wrote on her site in 2005. “Everyone is happy, healthy and doing wonderful. Thank […]
CELEBRITIES
survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
CELEBRITIES
talentrecap.com

Jennifer Lopez Performs New Song for Ben Affleck at Wedding

Former World of Dance judge Jennifer Lopez put on a performance for new husband Ben Affleck at their recent wedding. The singer performed a new song for him at the celebration, which was held on Affleck’s Georgia estate. Jennifer Lopez Performs New Song at Wedding. TMZ shared video from...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
RadarOnline

'I Am Curvaceous': New Jersey Preschool Art Teacher Slammed For 'Distracting' Outfits Fires Back At Critics

A preschool art teacher from New Jersey recently responded to critics who demanded she be fired for posting pictures of herself wearing tight form-fitting clothes in the classroom, Radar has learned.The unnamed Pennsauken Township, New Jersey teacher came under fire last week after her Instagram account went viral, although many of the people viewing her Instagram photos and videos slammed the teacher for the “distracting” content.In one photo, the preschool art teacher is seen with her back to a student while wearing tight blue jeans and a tight white top showing off her curvaceous body, while in one particular video...
PENNSAUKEN TOWNSHIP, NJ
Indy100

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman's son wins fishing competition after reeling in gigantic fish

Tom Cruise is a big fish in Hollywood – but he’s nothing compared to the one his son managed to reel in over the weekend. Connor Cruise, who is the adopted son of Cruise and Nicole Kidman, won the biggest prize at the Sarasota Slam tournament in Florida after bagging an enormous Grouper.Cruise and his team managed to capture the fish on Friday and it was announced as the winning catch of the event on Saturday after being kept on ice overnight.The creature weighed a massive 301 pounds (21.5 stone), which is one and a half times the weight of...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taryn Manning
Person
Zoe Saldana
Person
Sam Asghari
Person
Justin Long
Person
Britney Spears
Daily Mail

Naomi Watts looks unrecognisable as a terrifying bandaged mother in remake of 2014 Austrian horror movie Goodnight Mommy

Naomi Watts, 53, looks unrecognisable as a terrifying mummy in the Prime Video horror remake of the 2014 Austrian film, Goodnight Mummy. The plot features young twin actors Cameron and Nicholas Crovetti, who become increasingly convinced their mother is an imposter after noticing her disturbing behaviour when she returns home following facial reconstructive surgery.
MOVIES
Daily Mail

Quaden hits the red carpet ahead of his Hollywood film debut as he reveals his acting career is only just getting started

Quaden Bayles has walked his first red carpet at the premiere of a Hollywood film starring none other than the youngster himself. The Indigenous 11-year-old, who went viral when his mother shared a video of him crying after he was bullied at school, donned a smart navy blue Calvin Klein suit at the premiere of George Miller's Three Thousand Years of Longing in Sydney on Sunday.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Venice Brings Down Its Red Carpet COVID Wall, Prepares to Welcome All Main Casts of Competition Titles

The stars are certainly aligning in Italy. As the Venice Film Festival prepares to kick off its 79th edition on Wednesday (Aug. 31), once again catapulting a strong selection of buzzy movies into the awards season race, its pandemic-driven “wall” on the Lido’s red carpet has come down after two years — just in time to welcome a flurry of celebrities. Erected at the onset of the COVID crisis in 2020, the tall, dramatic outer barrier that shielded the Palazzo del Cinema’s long catwalk from frenzied fans is long gone, along with the socially-distanced screenings that limited seating capacity for journalists...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#Entertain#Crossroads#Wedding#Feature Film#Etonline Com#Time
Daily Mail

Hocus Pocus 2 director Anne Fletcher reveals the sequel will explore the Sanderson sisters' origins that chart all the way back to the 1600s

Nearly 30 years after the Sanderson Sisters wreaked havoc on Salem, Massachusetts, the beloved witches will return in Hocus Pocus 2. Bette Midler (Winifred), Sarah Jessica Parker (Sarah) and Kathy Najimy (Mary) reprise their roles in the sequel, which will debut September 30 on Disney Plus. Director Anne Fletcher revealed...
MOVIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

564K+
Followers
60K+
Post
265M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy