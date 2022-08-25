Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Everything Nick Saban Said to Kick Off Utah State Week
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It is officially game week in Tuscaloosa, and Alabama will kick off the season this Saturday against Utah State in Bryant-Denny Stadium. This also means it is depth chart day, which will provide some clarity on where position battles stand with the Crimson Tide. Nick Saban,...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
The Extra Point: Who are Alabama Football’s Top Contenders in the SEC?
The start of the 2022 college football season is only five days away and the No. 1 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide is set to open their season on Saturday inside Bryant-Denny Stadium against the Utah State Aggies. Expectations are once again sky-high for the Alabama football team as they return...
Comments / 0