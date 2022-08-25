ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe man arrested; allegedly stashed semi-automatic pistol while running from police

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
 4 days ago

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. ( KTVE/KARD ) — Shortly before 4 PM on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, Monroe Police observed 22-year-old Billy Leshun Coleman standing on the front porch of a residence on the 1000 block of South Third Street. According to police, Coleman was wanted for two counts of Home Invasion and Simple Robbery.

When Coleman saw authorities, he appeared to be startled and pointed in the officer’s direction, warning other individuals in the area. When police passed the residence, Coleman ran to the southwest corner of the residence where he allegedly removed a black semi-automatic pistol from his waistband.

LSU Police investigate reported kidnapping on campus

Officers then lost sight of Coleman but found him in front of the residence. Once police made contact with Coleman, they asked if he possessed any weapons and he allegedly replied, “no just this weed that I smoke.”

Authorities conducted a pat-down search on Coleman and felt two bags of marijuana and a digital scale. Officers went on to search the area where they believed Coleman hid a pistol; however, they found three additional bags of marijuana instead of a firearm. According to police, they have received anonymous tips that Coleman allegedly sells narcotics in the area.

He was placed under arrest and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. Coleman was charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance.

