ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Atlantic op-ed predicts nightmare scenario of 2nd Trump term where ‘America is no longer a liberal democracy’

Atlantic contributor Jonathan Rauch published a theoretical doomsday scenario on Monday of what America would look like under Trump’s second term. Rauch claimed that many people "have been warning that a second Trump term could bring about the extinction of American democracy" and "Essential features of the system, including the rule of law, honest vote tallies, and orderly succession, would be at risk."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Fox News

Colorado secretary of state claims Americans could 'lose right to vote within months' if GOP wins election

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold says Republicans plan to attack Americans' right to vote if they are able to win this year's midterm elections. "What we can expect from the extreme Republicans running across this country is to undermine free and fair elections for the American people, strip Americans of the right to vote, refuse to address security breaches and, unfortunately, be more beholden to Mar-a-Lago than the American people," the Colorado Democrat said during an interview with the Guardian.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seth Moulton
Person
Donald Trump
Fox News

Stephen Miller: Regardless of party, this should 'terrify all Americans'

America First Legal Foundation founder Stephen Miller expressed concern over President Biden's recent comment regarding the MAGA movement on "The Ingraham Angle." STEPHEN MILLER: You're setting the stage with this rhetoric to use the awesome power of the state to persecute political dissenters, to persecute traditional Americans, faithful Americans, conservative Americans, Bible-believing Americans. Just like you saw Garland weaponize the Department of Justice to go after parents objecting to critical race theory. You're going to see them using the powers of the security state to surveil Americans, to censor Americans, to silence Americans in full collusion with Big Tech.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Afghanistan Withdrawal: A political turning point for way public felt about Biden

This article is part of a Fox News Digital series examining the consequences of the U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan one year ago this week. The Biden administration’s series of missteps during the chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal one year ago, which led to the death of 13 U.S. service members, marked a political turning point for the public’s perception of President Biden’s competency and ability to lead.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Debt#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Politics Whitehouse#Democrat#Americans
Fox News

Brian Kilmeade: Progressives are completely ignoring the very real problems this country is grappling with

Fox News host Brian Kilmeade analyzes the state of the United States under President Biden as the midterm elections approach on "Jesse Watters Primetime." BRIAN KILMEADE: While progressives in the White House are so lasered in on student loan debt, they're completely ignoring the very real problems this country is grappling with, that you and I are grappling with, like, for example, our border. We're still seeing record-high illegal migrant encounters.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Fox News

Former Obama official suggests GOP opposes IRS because it was created to ‘end slavery,’ ‘burn White supremacy’

Former Obama administration official Brandon Friedman claimed opposition to the IRS is racist following renewed attacks against the agency on Sunday. On Twitter, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, tweeted out, "Happy Sunday. Abolish the IRS," as a joke to his followers. Friedman fired back that this anger against the IRS is not just based on political bias but on the agency’s racial history.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Student loan handout meant as a gift to the Biden base: Howard Kurtz

Host of "Media Buzz" Howard Kurtz, said President Biden's roughly $500 billion student loan handout was meant to fire up the Biden base as the midterms approach. HOWARD KURTZ: This clearly flunks the fairness test because you are shifting $500 billion or more to the taxpayers who… people who didn’t go to college, people went to college and repaid their loans and I had Gene Sperling on Media Buzz yesterday I played for him the clip of President Biden last year saying on CNN I don’t want to send money to graduates of Harvard and Yale and Penn and I don’t think I have the authority to do this.
EDUCATION
Fox News

WaPo's Milbank cheers Biden’s ‘semi-fascism’ smear of MAGA-Republicans: 'Taking us’ to ‘authoritarianism'

Washington Post columnist Dana Milbank cheered on President Biden’s smear of Donald Trump-supporting Republicans as "semi-fascists," in a column on Friday. In his piece, titled, "Biden just used the f-word — and he’s correct," Milbank recounted how Biden said at a recent fundraiser, "It’s not just Trump. It’s the entire philosophy that underpins the — I’m going to say something: It’s like semi-fascism."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Fox News

782K+
Followers
178K+
Post
652M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy