Daily Beast
Trump Demands Either New Election ‘Immediately’ or Make Him ‘Rightful’ President Now
Former President Donald Trump on Monday took time off from melting down over the FBI executing a search warrant at his home to seize classified documents to demand that he be installed as commander-in-chief of the United States—22 months after he decisively lost the 2020 race. The twice-impeached ex-president,...
DAY FOUR: White House refuses to say who will pay for Biden $500,000,000,000 student loan handout
The White House remains mum on how it plans to pay for President Biden's decision to cancel between $10,000 to $20,000 in student debt for some Americans or if future tax hikes will be needed to cover the proposal which, by some estimates, costs more than $500 billion. Despite unveiling...
Atlantic op-ed predicts nightmare scenario of 2nd Trump term where ‘America is no longer a liberal democracy’
Atlantic contributor Jonathan Rauch published a theoretical doomsday scenario on Monday of what America would look like under Trump’s second term. Rauch claimed that many people "have been warning that a second Trump term could bring about the extinction of American democracy" and "Essential features of the system, including the rule of law, honest vote tallies, and orderly succession, would be at risk."
MSNBC pundit who claimed Hunter Biden laptop was Russian disinformation tapped for Intelligence Advisory Board
President Biden on Friday announced his intent to appoint MSNBC analyst Jeremy Bash, who insisted Hunter Biden’s scandalous laptop was Russian disinformation, to the President’s Intelligence Advisory Board. The authenticity of Biden's laptop has since been verified by numerous news organizations, but Bash was among more than 50...
White House says unvaccinated migrants allowed in US and tennis player who isn’t are 'two different things’
The White House sidestepped a question about why it continues to let untested and unvaccinated illegal immigrants into the United States while tennis star Novak Djokovic is not allowed to enter to play in this year's U.S. Open. Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy questioned the Biden administration about the paradox...
Business Insider
After 13 years of student loan payments, a 36-year-old public school teacher finally got $47,000 forgiven thanks to an app
Tabatha Wesley made 127 payments on her federal student loans yet still didn't qualify for PSLF. She almost gave up, but an app called Chipper helped her fill out her PSLF paperwork. After being denied twice, Wesley had $47,000 of student loans forgiven through TEPSLF. Until recently, almost all borrowers...
Colorado secretary of state claims Americans could 'lose right to vote within months' if GOP wins election
Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold says Republicans plan to attack Americans' right to vote if they are able to win this year's midterm elections. "What we can expect from the extreme Republicans running across this country is to undermine free and fair elections for the American people, strip Americans of the right to vote, refuse to address security breaches and, unfortunately, be more beholden to Mar-a-Lago than the American people," the Colorado Democrat said during an interview with the Guardian.
Communist China survivor issues warning to Americans: Socialism is only the first stage
Xi Van Fleet, a survivor of Mao Zedong's communist revolution in China, joined "Fox & Friends Weekend" Saturday to share her experience living under and fleeing from communism. Van Fleet cautioned socialist supporters in the U.S. from embracing a dangerous ideology and "abandoning freedom." AOC-BACKED NEW YORK DEMOCRAT CELEBRATES PRIMARY...
Biden 'would not be president' if the FBI didn't allegedly cover up Hunter Biden laptop scandal: Sen. Johnson
Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., slammed the FBI for its alleged censorship of the Hunter Biden laptop, warning that, if the American people were aware of the scandal, Biden would "not be president" today. Johnson joined "Sunday Morning Futures" to discuss the potential impact of the bombshell allegations on the 2020 presidential election.
White House pressed on how student loan handout falls under COVID 'emergency' if Title 42 deportations ended
The White House on Monday defended the invocation of a 9/11-era emergency power the administration cited to transfer student loan debt to U.S. taxpayers, as economic adviser Jared Bernstein told Fox News the coronavirus pandemic is a qualifying national emergency. However, Bernstein was later pressed on how he could cite...
Stephen Miller: Regardless of party, this should 'terrify all Americans'
America First Legal Foundation founder Stephen Miller expressed concern over President Biden's recent comment regarding the MAGA movement on "The Ingraham Angle." STEPHEN MILLER: You're setting the stage with this rhetoric to use the awesome power of the state to persecute political dissenters, to persecute traditional Americans, faithful Americans, conservative Americans, Bible-believing Americans. Just like you saw Garland weaponize the Department of Justice to go after parents objecting to critical race theory. You're going to see them using the powers of the security state to surveil Americans, to censor Americans, to silence Americans in full collusion with Big Tech.
Afghanistan Withdrawal: A political turning point for way public felt about Biden
This article is part of a Fox News Digital series examining the consequences of the U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan one year ago this week. The Biden administration’s series of missteps during the chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal one year ago, which led to the death of 13 U.S. service members, marked a political turning point for the public’s perception of President Biden’s competency and ability to lead.
Twitter scorches Kathy Hochul for telling Republicans to 'get out' of New York: She's 'gotta go'
Gov. Kathy Hochul, D-N.Y., sparked intense outrage after lambasting New York Republican candidates during a speech last week, telling them to "get out of town" and "head to Florida" where they belong. The outrage simmered across social media early Monday with Twitter users slamming the New York governor for her...
Fmr fed prosecutor: DOJ reviewing Trump docs on their own 'almost like they asked for a license to be sloppy'
A federal judge said over the weekend that she intended to appoint a special master to go through materials the FBI seized from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home, but on Monday the Department of Justice revealed that its own employees already reviewed them. While the Justice Department used a...
Brian Kilmeade: Progressives are completely ignoring the very real problems this country is grappling with
Fox News host Brian Kilmeade analyzes the state of the United States under President Biden as the midterm elections approach on "Jesse Watters Primetime." BRIAN KILMEADE: While progressives in the White House are so lasered in on student loan debt, they're completely ignoring the very real problems this country is grappling with, that you and I are grappling with, like, for example, our border. We're still seeing record-high illegal migrant encounters.
General in charge of Afghanistan warned against withdrawal, says Trump, Biden shared 'common' desire to exit
The general in charge of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan pinned blame on both the Trump and Biden administrations for what critics have called a "botched" exit one year later. Retired General Frank McKenzie, who was in charge of executing the withdrawal, joined "Fox News Sunday" to discuss the operation...
Former Obama official suggests GOP opposes IRS because it was created to ‘end slavery,’ ‘burn White supremacy’
Former Obama administration official Brandon Friedman claimed opposition to the IRS is racist following renewed attacks against the agency on Sunday. On Twitter, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, tweeted out, "Happy Sunday. Abolish the IRS," as a joke to his followers. Friedman fired back that this anger against the IRS is not just based on political bias but on the agency’s racial history.
Student loan handout meant as a gift to the Biden base: Howard Kurtz
Host of "Media Buzz" Howard Kurtz, said President Biden's roughly $500 billion student loan handout was meant to fire up the Biden base as the midterms approach. HOWARD KURTZ: This clearly flunks the fairness test because you are shifting $500 billion or more to the taxpayers who… people who didn’t go to college, people went to college and repaid their loans and I had Gene Sperling on Media Buzz yesterday I played for him the clip of President Biden last year saying on CNN I don’t want to send money to graduates of Harvard and Yale and Penn and I don’t think I have the authority to do this.
Charlie Crist defends Biden's 'semi-fascists' comment, says he was being 'honest'
Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist said Sunday that President Biden was probably being "honest" by calling Republicans "semi-fascists." CNN host Pamela Brown played a clip for Crist of opponent Gov. Ron DeSantis, R., saying that Crist and Gov. Kathy Hochul, D-N.Y., believe conservatives are "second-class citizens." "Some are saying...
WaPo's Milbank cheers Biden’s ‘semi-fascism’ smear of MAGA-Republicans: 'Taking us’ to ‘authoritarianism'
Washington Post columnist Dana Milbank cheered on President Biden’s smear of Donald Trump-supporting Republicans as "semi-fascists," in a column on Friday. In his piece, titled, "Biden just used the f-word — and he’s correct," Milbank recounted how Biden said at a recent fundraiser, "It’s not just Trump. It’s the entire philosophy that underpins the — I’m going to say something: It’s like semi-fascism."
