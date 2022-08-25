Host of "Media Buzz" Howard Kurtz, said President Biden's roughly $500 billion student loan handout was meant to fire up the Biden base as the midterms approach. HOWARD KURTZ: This clearly flunks the fairness test because you are shifting $500 billion or more to the taxpayers who… people who didn’t go to college, people went to college and repaid their loans and I had Gene Sperling on Media Buzz yesterday I played for him the clip of President Biden last year saying on CNN I don’t want to send money to graduates of Harvard and Yale and Penn and I don’t think I have the authority to do this.

EDUCATION ・ 11 HOURS AGO