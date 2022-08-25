Tempe offices closed for Labor Day

In observance of Labor Day, the City of Tempe will close all administrative offices on Monday, Sept. 5.

Police and Fire services will be unaffected by the holiday. Bus and rail services will operate according to holiday and Sunday schedules. There will be no Express or RAPID bus service. The Tempe Transit Store will also be closed. Visit tempe.gov/TempeinMotion for more information. Residential garbage and recycling collection will be unaffected.

Tempe Customer Services will be closed, as will the Tempe Municipal Court. To make a payment or view case information, visit tempe.gov/court. Phone payments can be made by calling 480-350-8800 or 1-877-729-2687. This Automated Payment System is unavailable nightly from 11 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Parks:

Kiwanis Recreation Center, 6111 S. All-America Way, will be open from noon to 6 p.m. and the pool will be open 1-5 p.m. The Tennis Center will be open from noon to 6 p.m.

Kiwanis Park Batting Range will be closed.

Escalante Pool, 2150 E. Orange St., will be open 1-5 p.m.

McClintock Pool, 1830 E. Del Rio Dr., will be open from 6-9 p.m.

The Cloud at Kiwanis Park, Esquer Park Splash Pad, Hudson Park Splash Pad and Jaycee Park Splash Pad will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Library and Cultural Centers:

Tempe Public Library, 3500 S. Rural Road, will be closed.

Tempe History Museum, 809 E. Southern Ave., will be closed.

Petersen House Museum, 1414 W. Southern Ave., is closed for the season.

Edna Vihel Arts Center, 3340 S. Rural Road, will be closed.

Tempe Center for the Arts, 700 W. Rio Salado Parkway, will be closed.

Community Centers:

Cahill Senior Center, 715 W. Fifth St., will be closed.

Escalante Multi-Generational Center, 2150 E. Orange St., will be open noon to 5:30 p.m.

North Tempe Multi-Generational Center, 1555 N. Bridalwreath St., will be closed.

Pyle Adult Recreation Center, 655 E. Southern Ave., will be closed.

Westside Multi-Generational Center, 715 W. Fifth St., will be closed.

Golf courses: