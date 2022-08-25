Rumors claim that the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max will finally ditch the notch. In its place will be two cutouts — one pill-shaped and one round — where the selfie camera and Face ID sensors will sit. For months, we thought we knew what the iPhone 14 Pro would look like powered on, but a new rumor has us second-guessing ourselves.

CELL PHONES ・ 15 MINUTES AGO