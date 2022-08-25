Embattled Fashion Mogul Withdraws Extortion Lawsuit Against Famed Attorney Lisa Bloom

Kevin Winter

The scandalous court saga of Guess co-founder Paul Marciano continued this week when the embattled fashion mogul filed to dismiss his extortion lawsuit against famed attorney Lisa Bloom, who represents three women who’ve accused him of sexual misconduct. According to the Aug. 19 filing in Los Angeles Superior Court, obtained and reviewed by The Daily Beast, Marciano asked to dismiss his suit “with prejudice, complaint, and entire action of all parties and all causes of action.” The fashion bigwig sued Bloom for extortion back in May, claiming she engaged in “tortious, deceptive, and otherwise improper behavior” and “concocted allegations” against him. Marciano did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Bloom wrote in a statement: “Total victory! Marciano has withdrawn the case entirely without me paying him a dime.”

