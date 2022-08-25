Read full article on original website
Updates on the status of the $1 million donation at the Re-opening this Friday at the Texas African American MuseumTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Congratulations to Pastor Rosia J Harmon on your 60th Birthday July 31, 2022Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Internet goes wild after fans of the Jetsons say George Joesph Jetson will supposedly be born on July 31, 2022Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Tour Tyler Texas sales tax holiday this weekend August 5 - 7, 2022 on clothing, diapers, backpacks, school suppliesTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
National Avocado Day In 2022, it is celebrated on July 31stTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
City of Longview 'surprised' by high number of housing voucher applicants
LONGVIEW, Texas — For the first time in almost a year, the Longview Housing Authority opened its voucher waitlist and the numbers were shocking– receiving hundreds in just a few hours. "We were surprised," said Richard Yeakley, city of Longview's public information officer. "In four hours, they had...
Kilgore ISD adds Guardian Program to its safety plan
KILGORE, Texas — Many East Texas school districts are heightening up safety measures by implementing the Guardian Program, a plan allowing only trained and qualified school employees to have a concealed firearm in classrooms. Kilgore ISD approved adding the program in Monday’s school board meeting, making it the final...
BLOOMTOWN: Several businesses apply for permits in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — Business is blooming in the Rose City with several permits for developments and new locations in the works, including a salon with a speakeasy, a second Chipotle, new workout facilities and school upgrades. According to the city of Tyler permit website, a second Chipotle restaurant will...
Lindale ISD approved for state incentives program
LINDALE, Texas — Almost 43,000 teachers in the state of Texas either resigned or retired in 2021, according to state data. It's a new record, but there are efforts underway to retain talented educators. Lindale ISD has been approved for the state funded program called the Texas Teacher Incentive...
Brownsboro ISD calls for $24 million bond for CTE programs, other expansions
BROWNSBORO, Texas — Brownsboro ISD trustees this week called for a $24 million bond election to be held in November for career and technical education additions, an auditorium and other expansions. The bond election, which will be held on Nov. 8, includes five projects to address aging facilities and...
I Am Beautiful Movement to celebrate 10th workshop for East Texas girls
HENDERSON, Texas — The I Am Beautiful Movement is celebrating its 10th year of bringing tools and resources to young girls so they can thrive in any environment. Shardae LaRae chatted virtually with I Am Beautiful Movement Founder Latoyia Session-Jordan, about what guests can expect for the free event this Saturday.
Tyler ISD Board of Trustees approve to demolish Dogan Middle School
TYLER, Texas — Editor's Note: Video above aired on Jan. 2018. The Tyler ISD Board of Trustees voted on the demolishment of Dogan Middle School. In September 1962, Dogan Junior High School opened their doors to 462 students. The Junior High was named after Dr. Matthew W. Dogan, who was the President of Wiley College in Marshall for nearly 50 years.
UT Tyler students head back to school
TYLER, Texas — University of Texas at Tyler students are geared up for the new semester. "It’s a little crazy but I'm looking forward to all my classes," said McKenna Waller, a psychology and biology major student. The first day of school at UT Tyler is Monday and...
City of Tyler allows employees to bring infants to work
TYLER, Texas — Rattles and playpens aren’t your typical office supplies, but they are for Kate Dietz and her daughter Livia. The City of Tyler Director of Utilities and newborn mom works double duty. “I was ready to come back. And luckily, because of the program, I was...
Winona ISD trustees calls for $23.5 million bond election
WINONA, Texas — Winona ISD trustees on Monday called for a $23.5 million bond election in November aiming to fund renovations to the district's elementary and middle campuses and its athletic facilities. The school district is seeking voters' approval on three propositions to be decided on the Nov. 8...
A RIDE TO REMEMBER: Bikers' ride honors fallen Smith County deputy
NACOGDOCHES, Texas — It was a ride to remember. A group of bikers gathered Saturday morning to ride in honor of Deputy Lorenzo Bustos, a Smith County deputy who was killed in the line of duty. It was a quiet morning in the town of Garrison – a typical...
New student loan forgiveness can have an impact on student loan borrowers
TYLER, Texas — The student loan forgiveness plan isn’t for every borrower who took out student loans. “I did rack up a lot of loans while I was at SFA…it’s just part of the process," said Briana Heard, a UT Tyler Master's Graduate of 2021. A...
DPS: At least 1 dead in crash on Troup Highway
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is responding to a fatal crash on a busy Smith County road. According to DPS, the crash occurred near the intersection of Meador Cemetery Rd. and Troup Hwy. CBS19 has a crew en route and will update this article...
Rival high schools come together for the 32nd Annual Pantry Raid in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — Tyler High and Tyler Legacy are coming together to raise meals for the 32nd Annual Pantry Raid before their big football rivalry game this year. “This year’s event is more important than ever as so many East Texans are struggling to feed their families because of the high cost of food due to inflation,” said Dennis Cullinane, CEO of the East Texas Food Bank. “We are so excited that students will kick off the football season by supporting their community to help the one in six East Texans facing hunger, including one in four children.
Crews responding to reports of structure fire in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department says crews are responding to reports of a structure fire. According to police, the fire broke out just after 11 a.m. in the 2500 block of Shiloh Rd., near the Edinburgh Rd. intersection. Details are extremely limited, but CBS19 will update this...
Overton is under another boil water notice
OVERTON, Texas — City of Overton is under another boil water notice on Aug. 26 due to a repairs to a water line near City Hall. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has informed the City of Overton of repairs to a 10" water line that lost water pressure in the distribution system.
UPDATE: Crews clear scene of crash at intersection of Paluxy Dr., ESE Loop 323 in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — A two-vehicle crash has been cleared after causing delays at a major Tyler intersection. According to Tyler police, the wreck occurred at the intersection of Paluxy Dr. and ESE Loop 323, around 6:35 a.m. As of 8:10 a.m., the scene has been cleared. Details concerning injuries...
Tyler police could see upgrade to tasers, body cams with new budget proposal
TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department could be getting millions of dollars worth of new equipment - all in the form of upgraded tasers and brand new body-worn cameras. If approved, the new equipment would be covered by the city budget with a funding price of $2.6 million over the next five years.
Tyler ISD approves new budget that lowers tax rate by 10.98 cents, increase staff pay
TYLER, Texas — Editor's Note: Video above from Feb. 2022. Through the approval of the district's budget Monday night, Tyler ISD trustees approved a drop in the property tax rate and raise in pay for employees. The new school year budget will be more than $169.5 million, which includes...
Tyler city council OKs downtown traffic study to support revitalization efforts
TYLER, Texas — The Tyler City Council on Wednesday approved a study that will evaluate ways to improve downtown Tyler traffic patterns through signals and electric vehicle infrastructure. City council members voted in favor of giving an engineering contract to Kimley-Horn for $195,900 to develop a downtown Tyler traffic...
