TYLER, Texas — Tyler High and Tyler Legacy are coming together to raise meals for the 32nd Annual Pantry Raid before their big football rivalry game this year. “This year’s event is more important than ever as so many East Texans are struggling to feed their families because of the high cost of food due to inflation,” said Dennis Cullinane, CEO of the East Texas Food Bank. “We are so excited that students will kick off the football season by supporting their community to help the one in six East Texans facing hunger, including one in four children.

TYLER, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO