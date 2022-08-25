ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

CBS19

Kilgore ISD adds Guardian Program to its safety plan

KILGORE, Texas — Many East Texas school districts are heightening up safety measures by implementing the Guardian Program, a plan allowing only trained and qualified school employees to have a concealed firearm in classrooms. Kilgore ISD approved adding the program in Monday’s school board meeting, making it the final...
KILGORE, TX
CBS19

BLOOMTOWN: Several businesses apply for permits in Tyler

TYLER, Texas — Business is blooming in the Rose City with several permits for developments and new locations in the works, including a salon with a speakeasy, a second Chipotle, new workout facilities and school upgrades. According to the city of Tyler permit website, a second Chipotle restaurant will...
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Lindale ISD approved for state incentives program

LINDALE, Texas — Almost 43,000 teachers in the state of Texas either resigned or retired in 2021, according to state data. It's a new record, but there are efforts underway to retain talented educators. Lindale ISD has been approved for the state funded program called the Texas Teacher Incentive...
LINDALE, TX
CBS19

Tyler ISD Board of Trustees approve to demolish Dogan Middle School

TYLER, Texas — Editor's Note: Video above aired on Jan. 2018. The Tyler ISD Board of Trustees voted on the demolishment of Dogan Middle School. In September 1962, Dogan Junior High School opened their doors to 462 students. The Junior High was named after Dr. Matthew W. Dogan, who was the President of Wiley College in Marshall for nearly 50 years.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

UT Tyler students head back to school

TYLER, Texas — University of Texas at Tyler students are geared up for the new semester. "It’s a little crazy but I'm looking forward to all my classes," said McKenna Waller, a psychology and biology major student. The first day of school at UT Tyler is Monday and...
TYLER, TX
CBS19

City of Tyler allows employees to bring infants to work

TYLER, Texas — Rattles and playpens aren’t your typical office supplies, but they are for Kate Dietz and her daughter Livia. The City of Tyler Director of Utilities and newborn mom works double duty. “I was ready to come back. And luckily, because of the program, I was...
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Winona ISD trustees calls for $23.5 million bond election

WINONA, Texas — Winona ISD trustees on Monday called for a $23.5 million bond election in November aiming to fund renovations to the district's elementary and middle campuses and its athletic facilities. The school district is seeking voters' approval on three propositions to be decided on the Nov. 8...
WINONA, TX
CBS19

DPS: At least 1 dead in crash on Troup Highway

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is responding to a fatal crash on a busy Smith County road. According to DPS, the crash occurred near the intersection of Meador Cemetery Rd. and Troup Hwy. CBS19 has a crew en route and will update this article...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
CBS19

Rival high schools come together for the 32nd Annual Pantry Raid in Tyler

TYLER, Texas — Tyler High and Tyler Legacy are coming together to raise meals for the 32nd Annual Pantry Raid before their big football rivalry game this year. “This year’s event is more important than ever as so many East Texans are struggling to feed their families because of the high cost of food due to inflation,” said Dennis Cullinane, CEO of the East Texas Food Bank. “We are so excited that students will kick off the football season by supporting their community to help the one in six East Texans facing hunger, including one in four children.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Crews responding to reports of structure fire in Tyler

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department says crews are responding to reports of a structure fire. According to police, the fire broke out just after 11 a.m. in the 2500 block of Shiloh Rd., near the Edinburgh Rd. intersection. Details are extremely limited, but CBS19 will update this...
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Overton is under another boil water notice

OVERTON, Texas — City of Overton is under another boil water notice on Aug. 26 due to a repairs to a water line near City Hall. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has informed the City of Overton of repairs to a 10" water line that lost water pressure in the distribution system.
OVERTON, TX
CBS19

CBS19

Tyler, TX
