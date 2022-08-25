ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Rainy summer may be causing health problems for people allergic to mold

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SSFL0_0hVLKUP400

ATLANTA — All of the rain we’ve had this summer could be causing health problems for people.

The rain has led to an extremely high mold count.

Most years the levels peak in late spring, but they’ve stayed higher this year.

“Runny nose, congestion, sneezing. If you’re inhaling mold spores, it can trigger symptoms like that,” said Dr. Erinn Gardner with Atlanta Allergy and Asthma.

The mold can also trigger asthma-type symptoms like shortness of breath, wheezing and chest tightness.

How you can tell the difference between allergies or COVID-19 Doctors tell us there are a couple of key differences between normal spring allergy attacks and COVID-19 even though many of the symptoms are similar (WSB-TV)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5atlanta.com

How long are you contagious with COVID-19?

ATLANTA - At this point in the pandemic, you probably know how to test yourself for COVID-19. You follow the directions, swab your nose, and wait about 15 minute for your results. But, what if you test positive?. How long are you contagious?. Kaiser Permanente Georgia physician and epidemiologist Dr....
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Georgia sees uptick in respiratory virus hospitalizing children

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - More cases are reported at hospitals with children experiencing respiratory viruses. One in particular, called “Respiratory Syncytial Virus.”. “For children that are having difficulty breathing, they’re breathing really fast,” said Dr. Matthew Linam, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta pediatric infectious disease specialist. “You start to see sort of sucking in sort of, in between their ribs, and things like that. Signs that they’re having more difficulty breathing.”
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Health
Atlanta, GA
Health
City
Atlanta, GA
CBS 46

Rats and roaches found inside South DeKalb mall restaurants

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - DeKalb County Health Department photographs show dirty conditions inside Piccadilly Cafeteria at South DeKalb mall on August 22. The restaurant scored 26-points after an inspector found evidence of roaches and rodents in the kitchen. Piccadilly temporarily shut down to clean up and remained closed on Monday.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Allergic#Linus Asthma#Health Problems#Sneezing#Diseases#General Health#Atlanta Allergy#Wsb Tv#Cox Media Group
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

More FedEx employees complain about working conditions

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Channel 2 is investigating more claims of difficult workplace conditions at FedEx. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2′s Larry Spruill recently told you about no air conditioning and dirty floors at the FedEx location in Ellenwood. Now Spruill is looking at the McDonough location.
ELLENWOOD, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Allergy
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
CBS 46

USDA issues alert for Perdue chicken tenders

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture has a new public health alert. The agency says Perdue’s Frozen Ready-to-eat Chicken Breast Tenders labeled gluten-free may contain small pieces of clear plastic and blue dye. The 42-ounce plastic bags of chicken tenders have the “best if used by”...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

INTERVIEW: Local doctor gives facts about fibroids

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Fibroid Center’s Dr. John Lipman stopped by CBS 46 to discuss the benign pelvic tumors for National Wellness Month. More than 20 million women have fibroids, and many don’t even know they have them.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

2 arrested in homicide of infant in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA — Police have arrested two people in the death of an infant in southwest Atlanta. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police said they were called to a home on Beecher Rd. on Aug. 10 after reports of an unresponsive infant. The child was taken to the hospital, where the baby was pronounced dead.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
180K+
Followers
124K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy