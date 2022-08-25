Rainy summer may be causing health problems for people allergic to mold

ATLANTA — All of the rain we’ve had this summer could be causing health problems for people.

The rain has led to an extremely high mold count.

Most years the levels peak in late spring, but they’ve stayed higher this year.

“Runny nose, congestion, sneezing. If you’re inhaling mold spores, it can trigger symptoms like that,” said Dr. Erinn Gardner with Atlanta Allergy and Asthma.

The mold can also trigger asthma-type symptoms like shortness of breath, wheezing and chest tightness.

