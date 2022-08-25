ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Ulta Beauty Taps Meena Harris For New Campaign

Ulta Beauty has tapped Meena Harris and artists Timothy Goodman and Emmy Star Brown for its latest campaign. Dubbed Beauty&, the campaign aims to “inspire all to reclaim beauty on their own terms,” per a statement from the retailer. It encompasses a podcast launch, a limited-edition T-shirt collection and a $200,000 donation to the Jed Foundation, which serves mental health causes for teenagers and young adults.
Benzinga

Will iPhone 14 Feature Satellite Connectivity? Analyst Says This Will Be The Determining Factor

Apple, Inc. AAPL analysts have begun discussing Cupertino’s long-rumored satellite Phone after the company sent out the invite for the Sept. 7 iPhone launch event. What Happened: Apple has tested satellite communication in the iPhone 14 before mass production and has completed hardware tests but whether the feature will be part of the newest model depends on whether Apple and operators can settle the business model, Ming-Chi Kuo, a Taiwan-based analyst who is fairly accurate with his Apple predictions, said.
