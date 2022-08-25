Read full article on original website
Related
Elon Musk's Ex-Girlfriend Grimes Says Mark Zuckerberg 'Wildly Under Qualified' To Run Metaverse
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk's ex-girlfriend Grimes says that Meta Platforms Inc META CEO Mark Zuckerberg isn't the right person to run the metaverse. On Friday, she went on Twitter to say Zuckerberg is "under qualified" to launch the metaverse. Claire Boucher, the Canadian musician known as Grimes, expressed...
Elon Musk Praises This Fitness App As He Reveals Weight-Loss Secret: 'Been Feeling Healthier'
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk says he tried intermittent fasting on the advice of a friend and is now feeling "healthier." What Happened: Musk said, “The Zero fasting app is quite good” in a Twitter thread on Sunday. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO said on Twitter that...
Elon Musk Subpoenas Former Twitter Security Lead Turned Whistleblower In M&A Lawsuit
Both Musk and Mudge have accused the micro-blogging platform of fraud, but the claims are not identical. Elon Musk has subpoenaed Twitter Inc TWTR whistleblower, Peiter "Mudge" Zatko, seeking documents and communications on the company's spam and alleged security vulnerabilities, according to a court filing obtained by The New York Times on Monday.
Best Time To Go Watch A Movie? AMC And Other Theater Chains Are Offering $3 Tickets — Just For This Saturday!
Movie tickets will be very much affordable this Saturday as part of a promotional program to commemorate the 'National Cinema Day.'. This was conceptualized as a show of gratitude to moviegoers who were responsible for summer’s record-breaking return to cinemas. Movie buffs in the U.S. could be in for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Elon Musk Serves 2nd Termination Letter To Twitter On Undisclosed Bases: What You Need To Know
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk sent a second termination letter to Twitter, Inc. TWTR on Monday — this time adding additional bases separate and distinct from the ones mentioned in the July 8 termination letter — according to an amendment to the Schedule 13D filed with the SEC on Tuesday.
Teen Says He's Ready To Stop Tracking Musk's Private Jet On One Condition – And It's Not Money
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk recently traveled from San Jose to San Francisco by a private jet. The flight took just 9 minutes. People say he could have made the same trip in an hour by train or car. Guess who tracked this trip? It was exposed by Jack...
Consolation Prize? BAYC NFTs Are Down 50% From Peak, But Owners Can Now Display Them On Facebook, Instagram
The Mark Zuckerberg-led Meta Platforms Inc META continues to make its push into the metaverse by making its two flagship products, Facebook and Instagram, a place where users can share and post digital collectibles they own. What happened: On Monday, Meta announced the launch of digital collectibles on its two...
Netflix And Chill Out With The Pricing Rumors: Streamer Denies $7 To $9 Ad-Supported Plan
Netflix is scheduled to launch an ad-supported streaming plan in late 2022. The company is denying a price point of $7 to $9 per month, with final pricing plans still among topics for executives. Streaming giant Netflix Inc NFLX has remained secretive on pricing and details for its upcoming ad-supported...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
EXCLUSIVE: Ulta Beauty Taps Meena Harris For New Campaign
Ulta Beauty has tapped Meena Harris and artists Timothy Goodman and Emmy Star Brown for its latest campaign. Dubbed Beauty&, the campaign aims to “inspire all to reclaim beauty on their own terms,” per a statement from the retailer. It encompasses a podcast launch, a limited-edition T-shirt collection and a $200,000 donation to the Jed Foundation, which serves mental health causes for teenagers and young adults.
Will iPhone 14 Feature Satellite Connectivity? Analyst Says This Will Be The Determining Factor
Apple, Inc. AAPL analysts have begun discussing Cupertino’s long-rumored satellite Phone after the company sent out the invite for the Sept. 7 iPhone launch event. What Happened: Apple has tested satellite communication in the iPhone 14 before mass production and has completed hardware tests but whether the feature will be part of the newest model depends on whether Apple and operators can settle the business model, Ming-Chi Kuo, a Taiwan-based analyst who is fairly accurate with his Apple predictions, said.
Streaming Wars: Why Amazon and Apple Have Already Won
The tech giants have something their competitors do not: no need to make any actual profit from the streaming race. Still, they will continue to make considerable gains.
MLS・
These Famous Cartoon Cats Stand The Test Of Time (And Cuteness)
The cat lady in me is loving each and every one of these treasures.
If You Invested $1,000 In Meta Platforms And Twitter When They Banned Donald Trump, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Former President Donald Trump was banned from several social media platforms in the wake of the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Here’s a look at what’s next for Trump in the social media world and how investors would have done investing in social media stocks that banned the former president.
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
74K+
Followers
162K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0