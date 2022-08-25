ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nypressnews.com

2 killed in South Chicago shooting

Two men were found fatally shot Saturday in South Chicago on the South Side. About 3:15 p.m., responding officers found the men lying in the street in 8300 block of South Paxton Avenue, Chicago police said. Both had been shot multiple times and were taken to University of Chicago Medical...
CHICAGO, IL
nypressnews.com

Woman wounded on Red Line train among 11 shot in Chicago to start weekend; 4 killed

Four people were killed and seven others have been wounded in shootings since Friday evening across Chicago. About 9:20 p.m., a 50-year-old man was shot and killed in East Garfield Park while inside a restaurant in the 2700 block of West Division Street around 9:20 p.m., Chicago police said. Someone outside of the restaurant shot him through the window, striking him once in the neck. He died at Stroger Hospital.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ohio, IL
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
State
Ohio State
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
nypressnews.com

Man killed, woman wounded after shots fired into restaurant in West Town

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man is dead and a woman is wounded after shots were fired into a restaurant in West Town Friday night. Police said a 50-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman were inside a restaurant, in the 2700 block of West Division around 9:20 p.m., when they were shot by an unidentified offender who drove past, fired shots, and fled the scene.
CHICAGO, IL
nypressnews.com

Chicago high-rise residents urged to turn off lights after 11 p.m. during bird migration season

CHICAGO (WLS) — As birds begin to migrate through Chicago on their way to their winter homes, residents are being asked to do their part to help protect them. As part of the “Lights Out Chicago” campaign, residents of tall buildings are asked to turn out their lights or draw their blinds after 11 p.m. during the migration season, which runs from late August through November.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy