Calera Police searching for theft suspect

CALERA, Ala. ( WIAT ) – The Calera Police Department and Shelby County Sheriff’s Office are currently searching for a suspect involved in a theft from a business on Hwy. 31 Thursday.

The suspect is believed to be in a wooded area near Rolling Hills Campground. He has been described as a Black male with dreadlocks wearing a dark shirt with blue jeans.

If you have any information or see someone fitting this description in the area, call Calera PD at 205-668-3625.

