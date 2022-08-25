1 man stabbed, severely injured in Rostraver Township, police investigating

ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was severely injured during a stabbing incident in Rostraver Township on Thursday morning.

According to a release from police, investigators responded to the incident in the Tri County Plaza parking lot at 7:13 a.m.

Once on scene, first responders located a 36-year-old male victim with a stab wound. Police said the stabbing took place at some point overnight.

Due to the severity of the victim’s injury, he was flown to UPMC Presby and underwent emergency surgery. There is no update on the victim’s condition at this time.

Police are now requesting assistance from the public. Anyone who may have information about the incident is asked to call Rostraver Township police at (724)929-4111.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

