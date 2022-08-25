Over at The Ringer, Kevin Clark just posted a tremendous profile piece on Matt LaFleur. There are a lot of great details about the kind of coach and man that LaFleur is. You really get a sense of how well-loved and respected he is by those he has crossed paths with around the league. If you haven't read it already, you should probably fix that. Or read it again.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 17 HOURS AGO