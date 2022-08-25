ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

The Spun

Longtime NFL Coach Reportedly Died This Morning

A longtime NFL coach reportedly passed away on Monday morning. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen, longtime offensive coach Ernie Zampese died earlier this morning. "Ernie Zampese passed away this morning at the age of 86, one of the most influential offensive coaches in NFL history,"...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers, Joe Rogan News

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has finally made his long-awaited appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience. The back-to-back league MVP famously referenced Rogan when explaining his "alternative immunization" theory after it was discovered he didn't receive the COVID-19 vaccination prior to the 2021 NFL season. The two discussed the...
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

David Bakhtiari, Robert Tonyan reveal hilarious prank Brett Favre played on Aaron Rodgers

It is a tradition in professional sports for veteran players to have some fun at the expense of rookies. On a recent podcast episode of "Bussin’ with the Boys ," David Bakhtiari and Robert Tonyan were planning some pranks to pull on the rookies. For inspiration, they looked back to Brett Favre and a classic prank he did on then-rookie quarterback Aaron Rodgers:
NFL
Yardbarker

Russell Wilson on joining Broncos: Not having to carry the team was appealing

After 10 seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, quarterback Russell Wilson felt it was time to move on. The Seahawks agreed and traded him to the Denver Broncos earlier this year. There were several teams vying for Wilson’s services, but it was Denver he ultimately approved as his next destination. And when asked about that decision at the Broncos’ kickoff luncheon on Friday, Wilson provided a seemingly controversial answer.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

NFL players vote Patrick Mahomes out of top 5 in NFL Top 100 list

Reigning and defending No. 1 player in the NFL Top 100 list lost his crown Sunday night when the list was revealed on NFL Network. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes dropped from the top spot to No. 8 on this year’s list. Taking the title was Tom Brady, a now four-time champion. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB also won it in 2011, 2017 and 2018.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Aaron Rodgers
Yardbarker

Report: Multiple owners didn't want Browns' Deshaun Watson suspended for entire season

The Cleveland Browns didn't just controversially trade with the Houston Texans for quarterback Deshaun Watson in March even though his status for the 2022 NFL season and beyond was very much up in the air over allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions. Cleveland then made history by handing Watson a record-breaking $230 million contract with all of that money fully guaranteed.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Eagles 53-man roster: The final cutdown

The NFL preseason is over. The Eagles’ spectacular offseason is coming to a close. The 2022-23 regular season is under two weeks away, but there are still major decisions each front office needs to make before the real games begin. On Tuesday, every NFL team needs to make the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Broncos Releasing Six Players

CB Donnie Lewis (waived/injured) Martin, 32, is a former fifth-round pick of the Lions out of Appalachian State back in 2013. He was in the final year of his four-year rookie contract when he signed a four-year, $13.6 million extension with the Lions in 2016. He finished his contract before...
DENVER, CO
247Sports

Matt LaFleur, Aaron Rodgers, and "Strike"

Over at The Ringer, Kevin Clark just posted a tremendous profile piece on Matt LaFleur. There are a lot of great details about the kind of coach and man that LaFleur is. You really get a sense of how well-loved and respected he is by those he has crossed paths with around the league. If you haven't read it already, you should probably fix that. Or read it again.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Clip of LeBron James Playing Football In High School And Catching Passes Goes Viral: "He Was Great But Basketball Is Obviously His Best Sport."

One of the biggest what-ifs in the history of the NBA is what would have happened if LeBron James had chosen to play football after high school instead of basketball. James' career has made him a candidate for the title of GOAT in the sport, although he might need a few more championships to get some consensus. That almost didn't happen though, as LeBron could have played in the NFL instead.
NBA
Yardbarker

Former Badgers star injured in pre-season shows LaFleur was right

To play or not to play your starters in pre-season is the age old question. It happens every year, it seems, that a star player gets banged up during meaningless games. This season it happened to be a former Wisconsin Badgers star. He also happens to be the reigning Defensive Player of The Year. TJ Watt of the Pittsburgh Steelers seemed to suffer an injury during the team’s final pre-season game.
MADISON, WI

