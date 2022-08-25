Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In WisconsinTravel Maven
Saints hold joint practices with the Packers, tempers flareTina HowellGreen Bay, WI
NFL Top 100 Rankings: 100-91FlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
3 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Related
Former All-Pro Wes Welker slams NFL after being denied disability benefits
Former All-Pro and current Miami Dolphins wide receivers coach Wes Welker isn't happy with the NFL. Undersized at 5-foot-9, 185 pounds, Welker sustained his fair share of injuries over a 12-year NFL career. Along with the usual sprains and strains that come with being a professional football player, Welker also...
Longtime NFL Coach Reportedly Died This Morning
A longtime NFL coach reportedly passed away on Monday morning. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen, longtime offensive coach Ernie Zampese died earlier this morning. "Ernie Zampese passed away this morning at the age of 86, one of the most influential offensive coaches in NFL history,"...
NFL・
NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers, Joe Rogan News
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has finally made his long-awaited appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience. The back-to-back league MVP famously referenced Rogan when explaining his "alternative immunization" theory after it was discovered he didn't receive the COVID-19 vaccination prior to the 2021 NFL season. The two discussed the...
Report: 49ers GM John Lynch 'prefers' not to face Jimmy Garoppolo Week 2 vs. Seahawks
The final round of NFL roster cuts are due by 4:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Last week, San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch said that he believed that the team was getting "pretty close" to cutting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. A couple of days later, it was reported that the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
David Bakhtiari, Robert Tonyan reveal hilarious prank Brett Favre played on Aaron Rodgers
It is a tradition in professional sports for veteran players to have some fun at the expense of rookies. On a recent podcast episode of "Bussin’ with the Boys ," David Bakhtiari and Robert Tonyan were planning some pranks to pull on the rookies. For inspiration, they looked back to Brett Favre and a classic prank he did on then-rookie quarterback Aaron Rodgers:
NFL・
Yardbarker
Russell Wilson on joining Broncos: Not having to carry the team was appealing
After 10 seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, quarterback Russell Wilson felt it was time to move on. The Seahawks agreed and traded him to the Denver Broncos earlier this year. There were several teams vying for Wilson’s services, but it was Denver he ultimately approved as his next destination. And when asked about that decision at the Broncos’ kickoff luncheon on Friday, Wilson provided a seemingly controversial answer.
Steelers RB Najee Harris reveals he has Lisfranc injury
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris saw his first action of the preseason on Sunday against the Detroit Lions. Harris carried the ball four times for 10 yards and seemed like a guy who has missed a lot of time. But after the game, Harris revealed that the reason he’s...
Yardbarker
NFL players vote Patrick Mahomes out of top 5 in NFL Top 100 list
Reigning and defending No. 1 player in the NFL Top 100 list lost his crown Sunday night when the list was revealed on NFL Network. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes dropped from the top spot to No. 8 on this year’s list. Taking the title was Tom Brady, a now four-time champion. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB also won it in 2011, 2017 and 2018.
RELATED PEOPLE
Panthers HC Matt Rhule on possible Cam Newton return: 'Cam would have to weigh in on that'
Two weeks out from the start of the 2022 regular season, the Carolina Panthers need a quarterback after backup Sam Darnold went down with an injury during Friday's preseason tilt against the Buffalo Bills. If the Panthers pursue a veteran QB to fill Darnold's spot, they may turn to a...
Yardbarker
Report: Multiple owners didn’t want Browns' Deshaun Watson suspended for entire season
The Cleveland Browns didn't just controversially trade with the Houston Texans for quarterback Deshaun Watson in March even though his status for the 2022 NFL season and beyond was very much up in the air over allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions. Cleveland then made history by handing Watson a record-breaking $230 million contract with all of that money fully guaranteed.
Yardbarker
Eagles 53-man roster: The final cutdown
The NFL preseason is over. The Eagles’ spectacular offseason is coming to a close. The 2022-23 regular season is under two weeks away, but there are still major decisions each front office needs to make before the real games begin. On Tuesday, every NFL team needs to make the...
Tracking Packers' roster cuts down to 53 players
LB Ty Summers (Rob Demovsky): The 2019 seventh-round pick was a core special teamer during his first three seasons in Green Bay, but the Packers are suddenly deep at inside linebacker.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ESPN ranks Patrick Mahomes as No. 1 player for 2022; Tom Brady ranked 20th
In NFL Network's Top 100 Players of 2022 list, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was ranked No. 1. Kansas City Chiefs signal-caller Patrick Mahomes didn't even crack the top five, coming in at No. 8 on the list. ESPN released their top 100 players list for the upcoming campaign...
Final Packers 53-Man Roster Projection
The Green Bay Packers must select their initial 53-man roster by 3 p.m. Tuesday. Here’s how it could shake out, including seven receivers but only two backs.
Yardbarker
Broncos Releasing Six Players
CB Donnie Lewis (waived/injured) Martin, 32, is a former fifth-round pick of the Lions out of Appalachian State back in 2013. He was in the final year of his four-year rookie contract when he signed a four-year, $13.6 million extension with the Lions in 2016. He finished his contract before...
Anonymous NFL agent on Deshaun Watson controversy: 'Disgusting. Complete, 100 percent franchise malpractice'
The results of The Athletic's fourth annual NFL agent survey were released on Monday morning. The survey, which "provided a forum for 26 certified agents to vent about numerous league-wide issues" was conducted anonymously between July 18 and Aug. 7. One of the questions for the agents was "What do...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
247Sports
Matt LaFleur, Aaron Rodgers, and "Strike"
Over at The Ringer, Kevin Clark just posted a tremendous profile piece on Matt LaFleur. There are a lot of great details about the kind of coach and man that LaFleur is. You really get a sense of how well-loved and respected he is by those he has crossed paths with around the league. If you haven't read it already, you should probably fix that. Or read it again.
Yardbarker
Clip of LeBron James Playing Football In High School And Catching Passes Goes Viral: "He Was Great But Basketball Is Obviously His Best Sport."
One of the biggest what-ifs in the history of the NBA is what would have happened if LeBron James had chosen to play football after high school instead of basketball. James' career has made him a candidate for the title of GOAT in the sport, although he might need a few more championships to get some consensus. That almost didn't happen though, as LeBron could have played in the NFL instead.
NBA・
Yardbarker
Former Badgers star injured in pre-season shows LaFleur was right
To play or not to play your starters in pre-season is the age old question. It happens every year, it seems, that a star player gets banged up during meaningless games. This season it happened to be a former Wisconsin Badgers star. He also happens to be the reigning Defensive Player of The Year. TJ Watt of the Pittsburgh Steelers seemed to suffer an injury during the team’s final pre-season game.
Vikings running back drawing significant trade interest in contract year
The Minnesota Vikings, much like every other team in the NFL, are beginning the process of trimming their roster down to the 53 man limit. While releasing players is the easiest way to accomplish that, there are some players on their roster that could be trade candidates, and one of them is backup running back Alexander Mattison.
Comments / 1