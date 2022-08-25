Coyote attacks on pets on the rise in MetroWest

A Sudbury couple were mourning after a fatal attack on their beloved Shih Tzu Scamp by two coyotes.

“I almost froze I think because I didn’t know what to do and it was so quick that I didn’t have a chance to react,” said Cilla Reising.

The couple tried to scare off the animals with flood lights and screams without success. By the time Cilla’s husband Paul was able to make his way down to the backyard’s rock wall, Scamp had suffered serious wounds. The pair rushed the dog to a vet but the 11-pound dog did not survive.

“He just was one of the family and he loved to cuddle,” said Cilla Reising.

According to Cilla, Scamp’s attackers were large.

“They were about the size of a golden retriever with fluffy fur and they were dark grayish black I think,” she said.

According to Concord Police Chief Joseph O’Connor, a dog was also reported missing on Border Road on Sunday. According to the police chief, it has been determined that the dog was likely taken by a coyote.

“It is not uncommon for coyotes to be spotted in town as well as other wildlife,” said O’Connor in a statement Thursday.

According to David Wattles of the Environmental Police, a pet owner’s presence will do a lot to curb attacks.

“It’s the presence of the person on the other end of the lease that prevents the attack,” said Wattles

According to the Massachusetts Division of Wildlife and Fisheries, securing garbage receptacles, keeping bird feeder areas clean and feeding pets indoors are among the preventative measures residents can take to prevent coyote attacks.

The full guide can be read on the Mass Division of Wildlife and Fisheries website.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

