Knoxville, TN

ClutchPoints

BYU volleyball fan slapped with ban for shouting racial slur at Duke player

A BYU fan was slapped with a harsh but justified punishment on Saturday. The fan shouted a racial slur at a Duke volleyball player during a Duke-BYU match in Utah. Utah reacted accordingly and gave the fan a ban. The fan was reportedly not a student despite sitting in the student section. A woman named […] The post BYU volleyball fan slapped with ban for shouting racial slur at Duke player appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PROVO, UT
WSPA 7News

Georgia man wins $300K lottery prize in the Upstate

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A Georgia man won a $300,000 scratch-off lottery prize while visiting friends in the Upstate. According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, the ticket was sold at the Lil Cricket #3824 on Chesnee Highway in Spartanburg. The winner told the lottery he stopped by the store for a bottle of water […]
SPARTANBURG, SC
rockytopinsider.com

WATCH: Tennessee Drops Roaring Hype Video to Kick-Off Game Week

The Tennessee football team dropped a brand new hype video here on Monday morning to kick off game week. The Vols are just three days away from the season opener in Neyland Stadium and are certainly stirring up the fanbase’s excitement with the video that dropped in the morning.
KNOXVILLE, TN
#Rooster#State
visitmysmokies.com

New Attraction in Sevierville TN: Dig’n Zone Theme Park

Have you ever imagined yourself working on a big job site with the access and knowledge to man construction equipment? Perhaps your young child is obsessed with playing with toy construction equipment? Well, a chance to do all of that in real life is coming to Sevierville! Dig’n Zone Theme Park, a construction theme park that will allow adults and children to drive, ride and operate real construction equipment, is scheduled to open in Sevierville in spring 2023! Here’s everything we know about this new attraction in Sevierville, Dig’n Zone Theme Park:
SEVIERVILLE, TN
tripsavvy.com

The Pink Marble That Built America: When Knoxville Was the Epicenter of Design

We’re dedicating our August features to architecture and design. We’ve never been more ready to check into a dreamy new hotel, city hop on the world's most beautiful subways, or relax in a design-forward coffee shop. Now, we’re excited to celebrate the shapes and structures that make our world beautiful with an inspiring story of how one historic city is prioritizing accessibility, how a Swedish cemetery teaches us important lessons about design, an examination of how climate change is impacting the future of architecture, and a look at the must-have features to put together a dream hotel.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Tanasi Golf Club back open less than two days after clubhouse fire

LOUDON, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tanasi Golf Club opened Monday morning after a clubhouse fire at the facility Saturday evening. Officials have not determined a cause for the fire, but said it started in the kitchen area. The golf course was not a place Bob Herrick expected to be Monday...
LOUDON, TN
visitmysmokies.com

6 Unique Pigeon Forge Attractions Located Off the Beaten Path

You are probably aware of some of the biggest name attractions in Pigeon Forge, such as The Island and Dollywood. While these are definitely places that you will want to check out, there are also some lesser-known activities that you don’t want to miss! Here are 6 unique Pigeon Forge attractions that are located off the beaten path:
PIGEON FORGE, TN

