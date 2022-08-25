Read full article on original website
Two law firms have announced they are taking legal action against Rockstar Cheer just days after its owner committed suicide, alleging years of sexual misconduct.
A BYU fan was slapped with a harsh but justified punishment on Saturday. The fan shouted a racial slur at a Duke volleyball player during a Duke-BYU match in Utah. Utah reacted accordingly and gave the fan a ban. The fan was reportedly not a student despite sitting in the student section. A woman named […] The post BYU volleyball fan slapped with ban for shouting racial slur at Duke player appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KODAK, Tenn. — They have long memories on Rocky Top. Lane Kiffin has never been particularly popular at the University of Tennessee since his lone season as the Volunteers’ football coach in 2009. He led the Vols to a 7-6 record before infamously bolting for the University of Southern California.
South Carolina city makes CNN list of best fall destinations in the world
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Some South Carolina cities are regulars on national lists for food, history, and charm, but a new list is recognizing a Palmetto State town on a global level. CNN released 12 handpicked destinations for travel this week as recommended places to visit for fall. Among them...
Georgia man wins $300K lottery prize in the Upstate
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A Georgia man won a $300,000 scratch-off lottery prize while visiting friends in the Upstate. According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, the ticket was sold at the Lil Cricket #3824 on Chesnee Highway in Spartanburg. The winner told the lottery he stopped by the store for a bottle of water […]
WATCH: Tennessee Drops Roaring Hype Video to Kick-Off Game Week
The Tennessee football team dropped a brand new hype video here on Monday morning to kick off game week. The Vols are just three days away from the season opener in Neyland Stadium and are certainly stirring up the fanbase’s excitement with the video that dropped in the morning.
Tennessee football: Kirk Herbsreit extremely hypocritical to single out Nico Iamaleava’s NIL deal
You couldn’t make up the irony with which Kirk Herbstreit unfairly singled out Tennessee football 2023 commitment Nico Iamaleava over the weekend. His blatant hypocrisy was on display with almost the exact same quote in which he brought up the five-star quarterback. In an interview with The Los Angeles...
Tennessee gets boost entering opener against Ball State
Less than a week before Thursday night’s season opener against Ball State in Knoxville, the Tennessee Volunteers got good news
Lane Kiffin has message for Tennessee football before season starts
Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin seems to start every day with the Tennessee Vols on his mind. The former Vols head coach was up early on Monday and one of the first things he did — at 4:08 AM CT — was send a good luck tweet to Tennessee football.
Where to pick your own apples in East Tennessee
Wondering where to pick apples in East Tennessee? Here are 3 great options for apple orchards where you can pick your own apples without too far of a drive.
New Attraction in Sevierville TN: Dig’n Zone Theme Park
Have you ever imagined yourself working on a big job site with the access and knowledge to man construction equipment? Perhaps your young child is obsessed with playing with toy construction equipment? Well, a chance to do all of that in real life is coming to Sevierville! Dig’n Zone Theme Park, a construction theme park that will allow adults and children to drive, ride and operate real construction equipment, is scheduled to open in Sevierville in spring 2023! Here’s everything we know about this new attraction in Sevierville, Dig’n Zone Theme Park:
Donor asks for reward money back in homicide case of well-known South Carolina horse trainer
CHESNEE, S.C. — A person who put up a reward for information about the death of a well-known horse trainer in South Carolina has asked for the money back. The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office announced the $25,000 reward in September 2021 after the death of Martijn Stuurman in June of 2021.
Fall is the time of year hunters can pursue their favorite game. Here's a look at when open season starts for squirrels, birds, deer and more.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Michigan mother is seeking a jury trial after she said her son was injured when he got caught in the drain of a lazy river in March 2018. Alyssa Pappas claims that her son was hurt after he was “entrapped” at the Avista Resort’s lazy river, according to […]
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn — A University of Tennessee professor said that around 75 counties in Tennessee may have fire ants. Many of those counties are in East Tennessee, they said. "The densities that we see here in Knox County probably aren't as high as we see in other parts...
The Shepherd Center specializes in a whole host of treatments, from spinal cord injury to brain injury and other conditions.
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Sevier County Volunteer Fire Department gifted veteran fireman Jim Carr with a new helmet after he lost his in the wildfires this spring. “Really just touched. Of course, we’re a pretty tight-knit group,” Carr said. Carr went up to Hatcher Mountain to...
We’re dedicating our August features to architecture and design. We’ve never been more ready to check into a dreamy new hotel, city hop on the world's most beautiful subways, or relax in a design-forward coffee shop. Now, we’re excited to celebrate the shapes and structures that make our world beautiful with an inspiring story of how one historic city is prioritizing accessibility, how a Swedish cemetery teaches us important lessons about design, an examination of how climate change is impacting the future of architecture, and a look at the must-have features to put together a dream hotel.
LOUDON, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tanasi Golf Club opened Monday morning after a clubhouse fire at the facility Saturday evening. Officials have not determined a cause for the fire, but said it started in the kitchen area. The golf course was not a place Bob Herrick expected to be Monday...
You are probably aware of some of the biggest name attractions in Pigeon Forge, such as The Island and Dollywood. While these are definitely places that you will want to check out, there are also some lesser-known activities that you don’t want to miss! Here are 6 unique Pigeon Forge attractions that are located off the beaten path:
