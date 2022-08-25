ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Landlord charged with stealing guns, ammunition from murdered deputy’s home

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gCaWQ_0hVLHsHl00

Guns, ammunition stolen from murdered deputy’s home, police charge landlord A North Carolina man is facing charges after police say he went into the home of a deputy who had been murdered and stole items including a bike and guns. (NCD)

RALEIGH, N.C. — A North Carolina man is facing charges after police say he went into the home of a deputy who had been murdered and stole items including a bike and guns.

Andrew Culbreth, who identified himself to WRAL as Ned Byrd’s landlord and said he lived in the home with the deputy, was charged with felony breaking and entering and five counts of larceny with a firearm, the station reported.

Two brothers are facing charges in the death of Byrd, who was shot and killed while on duty on Aug. 11, WTVD reported. Arturo and Alder Marin-Sotelo have been indicted in the case and face the possibility of life in prison or the death penalty if convicted.

According to arrest records obtained by WITN, Culbreth is accused of taking mountain bikes, a tactical case and gear, a Remington shotgun and a pistol from the house. In all, Culbreth is accused of taking items totaling at least $10,000.

In a separate sheriff’s report, there were claims that a Toyota Tacoma and camping trailer had been stolen from Byrd’s home, but officials told WRAL that property had been temporarily removed from the property due to a civil dispute and has since been recovered.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

‘Not gonna lie to you, I’m drunk’: Florida man confesses during traffic stop, deputies say

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida man made deputies’ work easy when he was stopped early Saturday morning, telling them flat-out that he was drunk. In an arrest affidavit, deputies with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said that Andrew Beck was pulled over for speeding after deputies saw him swerve out of his lane and nearly hit a median while driving nearly 20 miles per hour over the posted speed limit. According to the affidavit, when deputies made contact with Beck, he spontaneously said, “I’m not gonna lie to you, I’m drunk.”
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Boston 25 News WFXT

Sheriff: Mass. couple beat, raped woman in front of 2 kids inside NY hotel room

DEWITT, N.Y. — A Massachusetts couple is facing criminal charges after authorities say they beat and raped a woman in front of two children at a hotel in New York. Dustin Wilson, 27, and Tasheana Flannery, 30, both of Leominster, were arrested earlier this week on charges including rape, criminal sex acts, aggravated sexual abuse, assault, criminal possession of a weapon, unlawful imprisonment, and endangering the welfare of a child, according to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.
DEWITT, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Crime & Safety
Boston 25 News WFXT

Mass. State Police investigating fatal crash in Revere

The Massachusetts State Police are investigating a crash that claimed the life of a Lynn man in Revere Sunday morning. According to MSP, Revere emergency crews responded to North Shore Road at approximately 8:00 a.m. after reports of a car colliding into a light pole. First-responders performed life-saving measures on...
REVERE, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Rotten tomatoes: California highway shut down after truck crash

VACAVILLE, Calif. — A truck carrying tomatoes overturned in California, creating a big mess and traffic headaches for drivers. California Highway Patrol said in a Facebook post that a semitruck carrying tomatoes was involved in a crash involving several vehicles and went through the center divider. When the truck overturned, the load of tomatoes fell into the road, creating a disaster.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

ID now required to buy canned whipped cream in New York state

NEW YORK — No matter how many gray hairs or wrinkles you proudly display, grocery shoppers in New York state must now provide a valid ID to purchase canned whipped cream. A little-known state law banning sales of cartridges used in cans of the whipped topping to those under 21 was enacted nine months ago in a bid to discourage teenagers from possibly abusing nitrous oxide, more commonly known as laughing gas, NBC News reported.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Landlord#Wral#Witn#Remington#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Death Penalty
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Boston 25 News WFXT

FTC accuses data broker of selling sensitive location data

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Federal regulators have sued a data broker they accuse of selling sensitive geolocation data from millions of mobile devices, information that can be used to identify people and track their movements to and from sensitive locations, including reproductive health clinics, homeless shelters and places of worship.
IDAHO STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
117K+
Followers
124K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy