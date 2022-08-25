Read full article on original website
kotatv.com
Labor Day schedule announced for Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City offices will be closed for Labor Day, Sept. 5; and the city council meeting is moved to Sept.6, according to a release from the city. Due to the holiday, next Monday’s trash collection is scheduled for Tuesday with Tuesday to Friday collections remaining the same for Labor Day Week, leave out until collected.
kotatv.com
‘Show them that we do care’ in neighborhoods affected by recent violence
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Recent violence in Rapid City left many communities stunned. Rapid City Police Department’s community engagement division has been hard at work to keep people bonded together. Earlier this month, a fatal shooting on Surfwood Drive began the line of recent violence, and since there...
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City’s Hope Center receives grant, inspiring community to “Believe in Local”
RAPID CITY, S.D. – How do you take your coffee? Cream, sugar – maybe with a check for $25,000?. “I am so proud that the First Interstate Bank Foundation has entrusted me to award you with this grant of $25,000,” Home Loans Representative Carrie Martinez said. “So that you can continue your good work.”
kotatv.com
Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender will not seek re-election in 2023
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After serving two terms as mayor of South Dakota’s second largest city, Steve Allender confirmed to KOTA Territory News that he does not plan to seek re-election in 2023. “One of my favorite questions people ask me is whether or not we have term...
kotatv.com
Annual Wags & Waves event is set for Sept. 4
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The seventh annual Wags & Waves fundraiser hosted by the Humane Society of the Black Hills is scheduled for 1-4 p.m. Sunday at the Jimmy Hilton Pool at Sioux Park. According to a release from the city, a $5 donation per animal is requested at the...
newscenter1.tv
Monument Health hosts a different kind of rodeo
RAPID CITY, S.D. — A different kind of rodeo was held Saturday, one where everyone — even the volunteers — were winners. “Stuff like this builds confidence in young kids,” said Dustin Luper, head rodeo coach at Chadron State College. Excitement and infectious smiles filled the...
KELOLAND TV
A South Dakota company’s connection with NASA
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — NASA is aiming to send people back to the moon and create a sustainable human presence on the moon. One South Dakota company is working with NASA to develop new technology for future rocket engines. NASA says its Artemis program, which aims to send people to Mars, has worked with all 50 states in America.
kbhbradio.com
Rapid Valley Structure Fire Held to a Single Alarm
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Rapid Valley Volunteer Fire Department responded to a report of a residential structure fire in the 4700 block of Greenfield Ln , Rapid Valley, unincorporated, Pennington County, South Dakota. First arriving Firefighters found a free burning fire, with a heavy smoke condition, in the...
kotatv.com
Rapid City inmate placed on escape status
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City inmate, Samuel Ross, has been placed in escape status after failing to return to his workplace, according to the Department of Corrections. Ross, 31, left the Rapid City Community Work Center to go to his work release on Aug. 27. Authorities say...
dakotanewsnow.com
A Rapid City man recovering from surgery wins big in the Dakota Cash lottery
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - While Joel Nielsen’s circumstances during the July 23 Dakota Cash drawing weren’t ideal, that weekend was memorable in more ways than one. The Rapid City resident became the South Dakota Lottery’s latest big winner Friday when he claimed his half of the $126,442 Dakota Cash jackpot. The other winning ticket, as a result of the July drawing, was purchased in Watertown.
KELOLAND TV
Water in gas tank; Circle K denies any liability
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An update on a KELOLAND News investigation into Sturgis rally-goers who say they got water in their gas tank when they filled up in Sioux Falls. You’ll remember that the Duprees of Georgia filled up at a Circle K station on West 41st Street off Interstate 29 after a record five and a half inches of rain fell in the Sioux Falls area on Sunday, August 7.
newscenter1.tv
Hazmat unit on scene of truck accident in Harding County
UPDATE (2 p.m.): The Rapid City Fire Department reports that the hazmat team has completed a damage assessment and are now working with local resources to develop a plan to safely offload the product. HARDING COUNTY, S.D. — A truck accident at the junction of Highways 20 and 79 south...
KEVN
A wave of vandalism hits Rapid City Parks
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City parks have been faced with an uptick in damage, including vandalism to Vickie Powers Park, Canyon Lake Park, and others in recent weeks. The latest damage was done to Noordermeer Soccer Fields, which are located off Sheridan Lake Road. There it looks like someone drove a vehicle through a major portion of the field. The field is being assessed to see if it is still usable and how to fix the damage. At other parks the vandalism includes damage to bathrooms and picnic tables.
newscenter1.tv
Hill City is getting smoky, but not from a fire
RAPID CITY, S.D. – If you are going to be around Hill City on Friday and Saturday, prepare to have your noses filled with the smell of BBQ. That smell is coming from the 10th annual Wine, Brew, and BBQ event. The event is mainly focused around supporting local...
newscenter1.tv
Soccer fields, playground and restrooms damaged at three different parks
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Rapid City Parks have had an increase in vandalism with damages to soccer fields, playgrounds and restrooms at three different locations. Thursday night, someone drove around the Noordermeer Field in Sioux Park on the Sheridan Lake Road side. Wheel marks were left behind with mud and dirt visible because of the rain.
sdpb.org
Democrat wants to address more complex, less partisan, problems in Pierre
The Democratic candidate for South Dakota governor says the state needs to tackle complex issues, not partisan issues. Jamie Smith told an audience in Rapid City, he’s running a what-you-see-is-what-you-get style campaign. Smith, who's 51, is a realtor from Sioux Falls. The former high school teacher was first elected...
KEVN
Two Rapid City figure skaters bring gold back to the Black Hills
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Black Hills are well known for gold, but two Rapid City figure skaters brought back their own gold to the region. Hunter Widvey and Joelle Simpson earned gold medals in a figure skating testing track called Moves in the Field. Simpson also earned a gold medal in Solo Free Dance.
dakotanewsnow.com
Washington stunned at Rapid City Stevens
RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Washington Warriors opened their football season on a sour note Saturday night out west, giving up a late touchdown and falling to Rapid City Stevens 26-21. Click on the video viewer for highlights!
kbhbradio.com
Truck accident results in hazardous materials spill
BUFFALO, S.D. – The Harding County Sheriff’s office say a truck accident at the junction of Highways 20 and 79 south of Reva has Highway 79 to the 168 junction closed. It was reported that the truck is leaking flammable liquid and the Rapid City Fire Department hazmat team is on scene.
kotatv.com
Cooking with Eric - Chicken with a Crunchy Radish Salad
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Here’s a delicious summer dish that has protein and veggies - healthy and full of flavor. First, in 3 tablespoons of olive oil, sauté 2 seasoned, thin-cut chicken breasts until brown and done, about 4 minutes one side 2 minutes other side. Remove and keep warm.
