ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

Comments / 0

Related
kotatv.com

Labor Day schedule announced for Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City offices will be closed for Labor Day, Sept. 5; and the city council meeting is moved to Sept.6, according to a release from the city. Due to the holiday, next Monday’s trash collection is scheduled for Tuesday with Tuesday to Friday collections remaining the same for Labor Day Week, leave out until collected.
RAPID CITY, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rapid City, SD
Rapid City, SD
Society
Rapid City, SD
Education
kotatv.com

Annual Wags & Waves event is set for Sept. 4

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The seventh annual Wags & Waves fundraiser hosted by the Humane Society of the Black Hills is scheduled for 1-4 p.m. Sunday at the Jimmy Hilton Pool at Sioux Park. According to a release from the city, a $5 donation per animal is requested at the...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Monument Health hosts a different kind of rodeo

RAPID CITY, S.D. — A different kind of rodeo was held Saturday, one where everyone — even the volunteers — were winners. “Stuff like this builds confidence in young kids,” said Dustin Luper, head rodeo coach at Chadron State College. Excitement and infectious smiles filled the...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

A South Dakota company’s connection with NASA

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — NASA is aiming to send people back to the moon and create a sustainable human presence on the moon. One South Dakota company is working with NASA to develop new technology for future rocket engines. NASA says its Artemis program, which aims to send people to Mars, has worked with all 50 states in America.
RAPID CITY, SD
kbhbradio.com

Rapid Valley Structure Fire Held to a Single Alarm

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Rapid Valley Volunteer Fire Department responded to a report of a residential structure fire in the 4700 block of Greenfield Ln , Rapid Valley, unincorporated, Pennington County, South Dakota. First arriving Firefighters found a free burning fire, with a heavy smoke condition, in the...
RAPID VALLEY, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Supplies#The Black Hills#Charity#Bhfcu#The Credit Union
kotatv.com

Rapid City inmate placed on escape status

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City inmate, Samuel Ross, has been placed in escape status after failing to return to his workplace, according to the Department of Corrections. Ross, 31, left the Rapid City Community Work Center to go to his work release on Aug. 27. Authorities say...
RAPID CITY, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

A Rapid City man recovering from surgery wins big in the Dakota Cash lottery

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - While Joel Nielsen’s circumstances during the July 23 Dakota Cash drawing weren’t ideal, that weekend was memorable in more ways than one. The Rapid City resident became the South Dakota Lottery’s latest big winner Friday when he claimed his half of the $126,442 Dakota Cash jackpot. The other winning ticket, as a result of the July drawing, was purchased in Watertown.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Water in gas tank; Circle K denies any liability

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An update on a KELOLAND News investigation into Sturgis rally-goers who say they got water in their gas tank when they filled up in Sioux Falls. You’ll remember that the Duprees of Georgia filled up at a Circle K station on West 41st Street off Interstate 29 after a record five and a half inches of rain fell in the Sioux Falls area on Sunday, August 7.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
newscenter1.tv

Hazmat unit on scene of truck accident in Harding County

UPDATE (2 p.m.): The Rapid City Fire Department reports that the hazmat team has completed a damage assessment and are now working with local resources to develop a plan to safely offload the product. HARDING COUNTY, S.D. — A truck accident at the junction of Highways 20 and 79 south...
HARDING COUNTY, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
KEVN

A wave of vandalism hits Rapid City Parks

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City parks have been faced with an uptick in damage, including vandalism to Vickie Powers Park, Canyon Lake Park, and others in recent weeks. The latest damage was done to Noordermeer Soccer Fields, which are located off Sheridan Lake Road. There it looks like someone drove a vehicle through a major portion of the field. The field is being assessed to see if it is still usable and how to fix the damage. At other parks the vandalism includes damage to bathrooms and picnic tables.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Hill City is getting smoky, but not from a fire

RAPID CITY, S.D. – If you are going to be around Hill City on Friday and Saturday, prepare to have your noses filled with the smell of BBQ. That smell is coming from the 10th annual Wine, Brew, and BBQ event. The event is mainly focused around supporting local...
HILL CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Soccer fields, playground and restrooms damaged at three different parks

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Rapid City Parks have had an increase in vandalism with damages to soccer fields, playgrounds and restrooms at three different locations. Thursday night, someone drove around the Noordermeer Field in Sioux Park on the Sheridan Lake Road side. Wheel marks were left behind with mud and dirt visible because of the rain.
RAPID CITY, SD
sdpb.org

Democrat wants to address more complex, less partisan, problems in Pierre

The Democratic candidate for South Dakota governor says the state needs to tackle complex issues, not partisan issues. Jamie Smith told an audience in Rapid City, he’s running a what-you-see-is-what-you-get style campaign. Smith, who's 51, is a realtor from Sioux Falls. The former high school teacher was first elected...
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Two Rapid City figure skaters bring gold back to the Black Hills

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Black Hills are well known for gold, but two Rapid City figure skaters brought back their own gold to the region. Hunter Widvey and Joelle Simpson earned gold medals in a figure skating testing track called Moves in the Field. Simpson also earned a gold medal in Solo Free Dance.
RAPID CITY, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Washington stunned at Rapid City Stevens

RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Washington Warriors opened their football season on a sour note Saturday night out west, giving up a late touchdown and falling to Rapid City Stevens 26-21. Click on the video viewer for highlights!
RAPID CITY, SD
kbhbradio.com

Truck accident results in hazardous materials spill

BUFFALO, S.D. – The Harding County Sheriff’s office say a truck accident at the junction of Highways 20 and 79 south of Reva has Highway 79 to the 168 junction closed. It was reported that the truck is leaking flammable liquid and the Rapid City Fire Department hazmat team is on scene.
HARDING COUNTY, SD
kotatv.com

Cooking with Eric - Chicken with a Crunchy Radish Salad

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Here’s a delicious summer dish that has protein and veggies - healthy and full of flavor. First, in 3 tablespoons of olive oil, sauté 2 seasoned, thin-cut chicken breasts until brown and done, about 4 minutes one side 2 minutes other side. Remove and keep warm.
RAPID CITY, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy