ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

A major student-loan company tells borrowers to 'hold off on calling' because it doesn't have any more details on Biden's debt cancellation

By Ayelet Sheffey
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00cZzP_0hVLHYpL00
President Joe Biden speaks about student loan debt forgiveness at the White House on August 24, 2022. AP Photo/Evan Vucci
  • Biden canceled up to $20,000 in student debt for federal borrowers on Wednesday.
  • Student-loan company Nelnet told borrowers to "hold off on calling" to get more information.
  • Borrowers are still waiting for further details on eligibility how to apply for relief.

Millions of student-loan borrowers want to know if there are any updates following President Joe Biden's announcement of debt cancellation. A student-loan company has a message for them: We don't know any more than you do.

On Wednesday, Biden made two major announcements borrowers have been waiting months for — a four-month extension of the student-loan payment pause through December 31, and up to $20,000 in student-loan forgiveness for federal borrowers. While the Education Department released preliminary information on the details of the relief, a lot of questions are still lingering, like how borrowers can apply for the relief and how long it will take. Many of them are taking those questions to the companies that service their loans.

But Nelnet — one of the largest student-loan companies — wrote on Twitter that it knows just as much as borrowers know at this point.

"We know you're trying to find out if you're eligible for student loan cancellation," the company wrote. "Please hold off on calling us as we continue to experience heavy phone volume. We do not have any more details on who is eligible for loan cancellation than what was announced by President Biden."

—Nelnet (@Nelnet) August 25, 2022

A Nelnet spokesperson did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Leading up to the announcement, lawmakers and student-loan companies alike were warning of issues that could arise with Biden deciding on relief with such short notice. His announcement came just one week before student-loan payments were previously scheduled to resume on August 31. Scott Buchanan, the executive director of the Student Loan Servicing Alliance — a group that represents federal loan servicers — wrote a letter to Education Secretary Miguel Cardona on Monday saying that any decision at that point "risks operational disruptions."

"Ten days is grossly insufficient notice to reprogram the massive and interwoven systems that handle loan accounts, provide appropriate system testing time, and also construct and implement revised communication plans," he said.

Disruptions have already arisen — right after the president's announcement, many servicer sites were down as borrowers were scrambling to access information and see updates to their accounts. The Education Department has maintained that further details will be conveyed in the coming weeks, including how borrowers can apply for relief and lower their monthly payments, and in the meantime, borrowers can sign up for updates at this link.

Comments / 164

Rhonda Brown-Wingo
4d ago

Biden is the worse President EVER!!! He has no clue what he’s doing…oh but trying to buy young peoples votes. You take out a loan it’s your responsibility to pay it back.

Reply(7)
134
The Dude
4d ago

Even Nancy Pelosi said that a president cannot authorize student loan forgiveness. The only thing I have agreed with Pelosi on.

Reply(15)
101
Ogre69
4d ago

Another EO from dictator Joe. Just in time for midterms. But I guess it's ok for those that benefit. They will vote Democrat with no mind of what's coming afterwards. You know it's only going to get worse if Democrats remain in power.

Reply
53
Related
CBS Sacramento

These student loans are not eligible for forgiveness

Millions of federal student loan holders have an opportunity to get relief with President Biden's new forgiveness plan to cancel $10,000 – possibly even more for some low-income borrowers – in student loan debt per borrower. Mr. Biden said he's keeping his "campaign promise" to "give working and middle-class families breathing room" before the federal student loan payment moratorium ends in January 2023. It may not be the $50,000 some Democrats requested, but it still helps a large portion of the 43 million federal student loan borrowers who collectively owe more than $1.7 trillion.While this plan doesn't apply to private student loan borrowers,...
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Daily Mail

Kamala Harris' bizarre response when asked who is 'footing the bill' for student loans: VP dodges question and instead attacks Republicans for voting for a 'tax cut for the richest Americans'

Vice President Kamala Harris stuck to the script when asked Monday who was 'footing the bill' for President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan. Instead of answering the question, she pivoted to a talking point previously delivered by the president. 'Well, let's start with this: First of all, a lot...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Debt#Borrowers#Student Loans#Loan Forgiveness#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Creditlending#The Education Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Business Insider

Meet a doctor with $895,000 in student debt whose balance has surged on an income-based repayment plan: 'It's just wildly out of control now'

Kathleen LaRose has $895,000 in student debt she's yet to pay off under income-driven plans. Interest piled up while she deferred her loans during her doctoral and residency programs. She said she qualified for forgiveness three years ago, but her payoff date isn't until next year. Kathleen LaRose loves being...
JOE BIDEN
Business Insider

Betsy DeVos calls Biden's student-loan forgiveness '100% illegal' after she concluded Trump did not have the authority to cancel debt broadly when he was in office

Betsy DeVos called Biden's student-loan forgiveness "100% illegal." As Education Secretary, she said Trump didn't have the authority to cancel student debt broadly. Biden's Education Department concluded it has the authority to do so under the HEROES Act of 2003. President Donald Trump's former Education Secretary is unsurprisingly displeased with...
POTUS
Business Insider

Business Insider

592K+
Followers
39K+
Post
307M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy