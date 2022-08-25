BHERC Presents Its First Health Matters Film Screening & Panel Focused on Mental Health During The 28th Annual African American Film Marketplace in L.A.

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chance Theater presents the Orange County premiere of “The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity”
Chance Theater, Anaheim’s official resident theater company, announces the Orange County premiere of “The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity,” a dramatic comedy by Kristoffer Diaz that was one of the final nominees for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and snagged numerous “Best Play” Awards. Directed by Jeremy Aluma, “The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity” previews from September 23rd through September 30th, with regular performances running October 1st to October 23rd on the Cripe Stage at the Bette Aitken theater arts Center.
Aquarium of the Pacific launches African American Scholar Program for its third year
The Aquarium of the Pacific will be accepting applications for its African American Scholar Program starting September 9, 2022. Now in its third year, the program supports African American students pursuing studies in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields related to the work of the Aquarium. Through the financial award, inclusion in a growing community, and engagement with the Aquarium, the program seeks to lower the barriers for African American students in the fields of marine science.
Courtney’s SandCastle Namesake Courtney Smith Dies at 25
The woke organizations supporting Santa Ana’s most liberal political candidates
The Republicans are no longer represented in Santa Ana – the Orange County seat. All of our elected officials are now Democrats – and now these Democrats are attacking each other as there are no longer any Republicans to contend with. The Democrats in Santa Ana have split...
Weather in northwest Orange County for Sunday, August 28, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Sunday, August 28, 2022:. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 80. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Tonight:. Patchy fog after 11pm. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a low around 67. Southwest wind 5...
Original 1961 Rossmoor Highlands resident to host a meet-and-greet supporting Emily Hibard and Rona Goldberg
In 1961, when the Rossmoor Highlands neighborhood had only a handful of model homes, Mr. and Mrs. Meckler purchased their home on Pine Street and raised their children in Los Alamitos. Sixty-one years later, Mrs. Carol Meckler, a proud grandmother, remains a pillar in our community. This Wednesday, August 31st,...
Help the Boys and Girls Clubs make a Field of Dreams a reality for our Club youth
Please join the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Anaheim-Cypress in thanking the Angels Baseball Foundation as we plan our annual gala and auction. This year’s gala titled the Field of Dreams will be held at Angel Stadium on September 24th from 5:30 – 11:00 pm. This year’s gala will raise money to provide free and low-cost summer and afterschool program activities for children and teens in Anaheim, Cypress and surrounding areas. We are also committed to providing Club scholarships to children from military-affiliated families. Without the Club, many local children and teens would be home alone, unsupervised and vulnerable to dangerous influences.
Highlands resident to host “Meet & Greet” on Pine in support of Emily Hibard for Los Alamitos City Council and Rona Goldberg for Los Alamitos School Board
This Wednesday, August 31st, a Rossmoor Highlands neighbor will host a “Meet and Greet” on Pine in support of Emily Hibard for Los Alamitos City Council, and Rona Goldberg for Los Alamitos School Board. City Council candidate Emily Hibard is slating with Rona Goldberg, candidate for Los Alamitos...
AUHSD Highlights Booklet now available
The AUHSD Highlights Booklet is now available in a digital format. The flipbook provides information, including QR codes connected to videos, about the many excellent programs, projects, and events throughout the Anaheim Union High School District, including:. AUHSD + Google Certificates. Anaheim’s Innovative Mentoring Experience. The Career Preparedness Systems...
Celebrate National Mai Tai Day Aug. 30 at Billy’s at the Beach
Billy’s at the Beach is famous for their Mai Tai cocktails, and there’s no better day to sip that sensational drink than on National Mai Tai Day, celebrated this year on Tuesday, Aug. 30. Enjoy waterfront views at Newport Beach’s iconic Hawaiian-inspired restaurant and enjoy signature cuisine from...
Lakewood service changes due to Labor Day
Lakewood City Hall will be closed on Monday, Sept. 5 in observance of Labor Day. Trash service will operate on the regular schedule. There will be no street sweeping on this day, no makeup sweep and no street sweeping-related parking enforcement. There will be no DASH service. When City Hall...
Long Beach Police Department to host gun buy-back in September
The Long Beach Police Department (LBPD) is hosting a Gun Buy Back event on Sep. 10, 2022, where community members can turn in their firearm(s) to receive a gift card. The event is sponsored by Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn’s office. Gift cards will be valued as follows:...
LASD bicycle and pedestrian safety operation planned for August 30, 2022
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will conduct a traffic safety operation on, Tuesday, August 30, from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. focused on the most dangerous driver behaviors that put the safety of people biking or walking at risk. These violations include speeding, making illegal turns, failing to...
NBPD Says Look Out for People Walking: September is Pedestrian Safety Month
September is Pedestrian Safety Month, and the Newport Beach Police Department will participate in activities throughout the month encouraging the safety of people walking. Based on data projections from the Governors Highway Safety Association (GHSA), 7,485 people, or an average of 20 people every day, died after being struck by a vehicle last year. That’s an 11.5 percent increase from 2020 and a 40-year high.
‘Comedy of Errors’ at New Swan: That ’70s Shakespeare
Imagine this scenario: two pairs of identical twins, separated at birth, who years later somehow wind up in the same city at the same time. Neither pair knows the other exists. The comedic possibilities are almost endless. Shakespeare obviously realized this in creating “The Comedy of Errors,” exploiting his premise...
PHOTOS: Strong third quarter lifts Northwood past Trabuco Hills in opener
Northwood junior Michael Abshier takes a shot in Friday’s match vs. Trabuco Hills. (Photos courtesy Troy Witt and Jerry Cheng, Northwood water polo). Northwood High school’s boys water polo team had a strong second half and defeated Trabuco Hills 15-10 in the season opener Friday at Northwood. The...
PHOTOS: Troy takes control early in non-league victory over Anaheim
Troy’s Fischer Huss returns an interception 30 yards for a touchdown. (Photos courtesy Jim McCormack, For OC Sports Zone). Fischer Huss and Kieran Klingsberg each scored two first- quarter touchdowns Friday night as Troy overwhelmed Anaheim 49-0 in a non-league football game at Fullerton. High. Klingsberg’s scores, on Troy’s...
