Elinor Rankin, 88, of Panora
Funeral services for Elinor Rankin, 88, of Panora, will be Wednesday, August 31st at 1 pm at the Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home Winterset Chapel. Burial will be in the Winterset Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 11 AM to 1 PM, Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home, Winterset Chapel. Memorials may be directed to the family for a future designation. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.caldwellparrish.com.
Michael Dean Kempf, 71, of Perry
Hastings Funeral Home in Perry is in charge of arrangements for Michael. Dean Kempf, 71, of Perry. Visitation will be held from 1:00 to 7:00 at the funeral home. with family present from 5:00 to 7:00 on Thursday September 1. Services. will be held at 10AM on Friday September 2...
Craig Figgins, 47, of Des Moines, formerly of Atlantic, Iowa
Open Visitation Location:Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. Visitation Day and Date:Wednesday, August 31, 2022. Visitation Start:8:00 a.m. Memorials:Memorials may be made to the family for later designation. Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA. Cemetery:. Burial will be held in the Atlantic Cemetery. Notes:. Burial with military honors by the Atlantic...
Iowa News Headlines Monday, August 29th, 2022
(Des Moines, IA) -- Portions of Iowa got beneficial rainfall this weekend, while a few areas were hit with flash flooding, hail, and wind damage. Around four inches of rain fell in Waukon in northeast Iowa AND in the central Iowa communities of Earlham and Gilbert from Saturday into early Sunday morning. The heaviest rainfall amounts were recorded in Boone, Dallas, and Story Counties. On Saturday, hail of about an inch in diameter was reported in the Grinnell area and strong winds damaged buildings in the southwest Iowa town of Sharpsburg. On Sunday afternoon, a tornado warning was issued for Jackson County along Iowa’s eastern border, but no damage was reported.
Iowa Farmer Trapped In Grain Bin For 24 Hours
(Hardin County, IA) -- A northern Iowa farmer is recovering after being trapped in a grain bin near Iowa Falls for nearly 24-hours. The Hardin County Sheriff's Office says a neighbor found the farmer mid-Friday morning and called 9-1-1. Sheriff Dave McDaniel says they notified all available first responders and rescued the man within about an hour. He says crews had to cut into the bin in three locations to remove grain.
Let’s Talk Greene County (8/29/2022)-Jefferson City Administrator Mike Palmer
Jefferson City Administrator Mike Palmer goes over some of the items from last week’s city council meeting.
Central Iowa Man Killed In Crash W/Semi
(Hardin County, IA) -- A Central Iowa man is dead after a car-vs-semi crash in northern Iowa Sunday at 9:20 p.m. The Hardin County Sheriff's Office says 39-year-old Joel Jeffress of Madrid failed to stop at a stop sign at Highway 65 and D 65, south of Hubbard. The I-S-P says his Volvo station wagon was hit by a semi driven by 61-year-old Kenneth Hack of Alden, Iowa. Hack had been traveling southbound on Highway 65 at the time of the collision.
Reminder: Jefferson Library’s Author Talk to be at Museum in Jefferson
A reminder that tomorrow everyone is invited to hear from an Iowa author about a historically significant event that tied back to the state. Darcy Maulsby is the author of “Iowa’s Lost History on the Titanic” and she will be at the Greene County Historical Museum tomorrow at 2pm. Her book chronicles the passengers on the Titanic that had Iowa ties when the ship sank on April 15, 1912.
Stuart Chamber Of Commerce “Big Tailgate,” Needs Help From Volunteers
The Stuart Chamber of Commerce is throwing the largest tailgate for an instate rivalry football game and they need help. Stuart Chamber of Commerce Member Nate Westre says the RVTV tour will come to Stuart on September 8th, which celebrates the Iowa/Iowa State Cy-Hawk football game by traveling around the state leading up to the game and creating a tailgate-like atmosphere for a live television broadcast. Westre tells Raccoon Valley Radio they expect a large number of people but need volunteers to make this event successful.
Much of Iowa Receives Much-Needed Rain Over the Weekend
Stuart American Legion Opening Skating Rink Soon
A source of entertainment is opening their doors in Stuart later this week. The American Legion Skating Rink will now be open to the public every Friday and Saturday from 6 to 9pm starting on September 2nd. The skating rink plans on being open until May 27th, 2023 with the admission fee of $6 to skate. Everyone that wants to participate must sign a waiver. For further information about the skating schedule visit the Stuart American Legion Facebook.
Iowa Man Spends The Night Trapped In A Grain Bin
A northern Iowa farmer spent the night in a less than ideal place before rescue crews came in to rescue him. A farmer in the Ackley-Iowa Falls area was working on his farm Thursday afternoon when he was trapped in one of the grain bins on his farm. It wasn’t until the next morning that officials were called.
High Speed Chase Saturday in Greene County Ends in Arrest of Des Moines Man
A high speed weekend pursuit ends with an arrest and charges from Greene County. According to court documents, an Iowa State Patrol Trooper noticed the driver of a Jeep Cherokee wasn’t wearing a seatbelt on Iowa Highway 144 and 280th Street around 11am Saturday. The affidavit said the trooper noticed the vehicle turned onto 280th Street and appeared to be accelerating. The trooper tried to catch up and activated his emergency lights and siren, but the vehicle refused to pull over.
Russell Street Water Main Project Starting Up in Jefferson
A major water main project is starting to get underway in Jefferson. The Jefferson City Council approved in July a $395,763 bid from Morris Enterprises to replace a water main on Russell Street from Highway 4 to the wastewater treatment plant. Public Works Director Dave Morlan tells Raccoon Valley Radio this area has given them headaches over the years.
Greene County Singers Looking for More People to Join Their Group
A Greene County musical group is looking for more people to join them. The Greene County Singers is a community choir that accepts individuals of all ages and skill levels, even those who have little experience singing can also participate. The group performs at various events and programs within Greene County, with one of the last performances being this past December for holiday concerts at Central Christian Church in Jefferson and the Grand Junction Community Center. Additionally, there are no auditions to be in the Greene County Singers.
Mary J. Barnett Memorial Library Cookbook Gaining Traction
A local library in Guthrie County is encouraging those interested in cooking or eating to bring their favorite dish every third Thursday of every month. Mary J. Barnett Memorial Library Director Jeri Hawkins says their cookbook club has been gaining some traction with roughly 12 people coming to each class. Hawkins explains they choose a new cookbook every month and then give a recipe to each member of the club.
Week Ahead for WCV Sports
Friday night the West Central Valley football team traveled to North Mahaska, look for a score and stats on Monday. This week the Wildcats volleyball team hosts Van Meter on Tuesday, and Glidden-Ralston on Thursday, then heads to Clarinda for some tournament play on Saturday. The cross country teams host the 9th Annual Wildcat Classic on Thursday as well, and the football team hosts the Red Oak Tigers on Friday.
Rams show toughness in hard-fought win
Greene County’s late game defensive stand vs. ACGC on Saturday night in Ogden preserved a 20-14 season opening victory for Coach Caden Duncan’s Rams. The physically bigger Chargers went 66 yards in 18 plays, all on the ground, chewing up over seven minutes of game time, but the Rams held firm on fourth and two, stopping ACGC inside the 10.
Severe Weather, Heavy Rain For Much Of Iowa This Weekend, Northwest Iowa Drier
Ames indoor farm sees rapid expansion
Ames indoor farm Nebullam has rebranded as Clayton Farms as it expands to the Twin Cities and sets its sights on eastern Iowa and beyond.
