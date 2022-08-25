Read full article on original website
First day of school for several local districts Monday
Students on the Peninsula and in Northeastern North Carolina returned to the classroom Monday.
Tourism initiatives in Bertie County asking for community feedback
New tourism initiatives in Bertie County are asking for community feedback with hopes to bring more economic revenue and growth to the area.
Hampton church to give out free school supplies Sunday
NORFOLK, Va. — The Greater Emmanuel Temple Church of God in Christ in Hampton will partner with Get Empowered CDC to give out free school supplies Sunday for the annual "It Takes a Village" back to school giveaway. According to the church, the groups will be at the Boo...
Hometown Med of Moyock and OBX, PLLC launches new medical practice in Moyock
A new medical practice has opened in Moyock to serve the local community and surrounding area. They will provide preventive, secondary, and tertiary care for adult and pediatric population of Moyock and its surrounding communities. The office will also accommodate a wellness/ aesthetic component to include IV hydration, Botox and dermal fillers.
WAVY News 10
Morning Announcements: Hampton Roads schools share messages for 2022-23 school year
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Local schools are sharing special announcements each morning with WAVY again this year. Tune in daily to WAVY and FOX43 to see Morning Announcements through the morning. Here’s the list of announcements so far. Chesapeake Public Schools. Gloucester High School. Landstown High in Virginia...
Dare County announces Labor Day closures and trash collection schedule changes
Dare County offices will be closed on Monday, September 5, 2022, in observance of Labor Day. This includes the Manteo Recycle Yard, the Dare County C&D Landfill and the Buxton Transfer Station. All Dare County offices and facilities will reopen at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Dare County...
Virginia school district restricts cell phone use during school
Virginia Beach’s school system has become one of the latest to adopt policies and regulations that restrict cell phone usage during school hours.
Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport to host hiring event Sept. 1
The job fair will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is looking to fill positions in customer service and baggage handling.
Town of Hertford celebrates new S-Bridge during Saturday’s Community Day
Residents in Perquimans County walked and biked across the new ‘Hertford S-Bridge’ today during a Community Day to celebrate the near-completion of the project. The state-of-the-art swing span bridge will carry U.S. 17 Business across the Perquimans River between Hertford and Winfall. It replaces the previous bridge, which was built in 1928 and removed in July 2021.
R.L. Vann School Reunion set Sept. 3-5
AHOSKIE – It will be a weekend full of laughs and maybe even a few tears. Former students at Robert L. Vann School will descend upon Ahoskie on Sept. 3-5 where they will celebrate their 14th bi-annual reunion. Numerous events are planned throughout the weekend as the celebration continues...
Cecil Edward Temple of Elizabeth City, August 27
Cecil Edward Temple, 94, of Elizabeth City died at his home surrounded by his loved ones Saturday, August 27, 2022. He was born in Pasquotank County on August 27, 1928 to the late Richard Edward Temple and Ada Turner Temple and was the husband to Shirley J. Temple. Cecil was owner of Temple Feed Service until his retirement. He served his country honorably in the U.S. Army and was a member of Berea Baptist Church.
Wait list still open for reinstatement to Manteo medical practice
No details on how many are on the list, or have been reinstated. The Outer Banks Hospital and Medical Group continues to accept calls on its wait list line as a way to reinstate some or all of the 2,400 patients in the Manteo practice who learned by letter in May that they would no longer receive care at the Outer Banks Family Medicine practice there due to a doctor shortage.
Inmate completes mural inside Virginia Beach Correctional Center
The Virginia Beach inmate who was sentenced to an 18-month sentence completes his mural inside the Virginia Beach Correctional Center.
Freedmen’s Colony descendants recall their roots
Descendants of the Roanoke Island Freedmen’s Colony still live in Manteo and surrounding areas today. Michael Tillett, 59, grew up hearing about his family history. “We were taught about it from an early age,” Tillett said. “My mom would tell us about her ancestors and our ancestors. We have relatives that live here in Manteo, Columbia [and] different places.”
Two swimmers drown at Virginia Beach
The Virginia Beach Police Department continued its investigation into the weekend drowning deaths of two men.
Search for missing man in Virginia Beach suspended
The USCG suspended its search for the missing 23-year-old man after a good Samaritan found the man unresponsive near 23rd St.
Man found dead at the scene on N Military Hwy in Norfolk
Police are now investigating after a man was found dead at the scene in Norfolk Monday afternoon.
Pet dies in residential structure fire in Hampton
Officials say crews responded to the fire around 11:15 a.m. in the 100 block of Santa Clara Drive.
16 cars involved in overnight crash inside Downtown Tunnel
NORFOLK, Va. — A 16-car crash in the Downtown Tunnel Sunday around 1 a.m. left all eastbound lanes closed for around 3 hours, according to tweets from 511 Hampton Roads. The group posted about the Portsmouth crash just after 1 a.m., and they said all east bound lanes were closed.
Police confirm 16 cars involved in I-264 Norfolk tunnel crash
Virginia State Police confirmed 16 cars were involved in a crash on Interstate 264 in the eastbound lanes of the Downtown Tunnel from Portsmouth to Norfolk over the weekend.
