Elizabeth City, NC

13newsnow.com

Hampton church to give out free school supplies Sunday

NORFOLK, Va. — The Greater Emmanuel Temple Church of God in Christ in Hampton will partner with Get Empowered CDC to give out free school supplies Sunday for the annual "It Takes a Village" back to school giveaway. According to the church, the groups will be at the Boo...
HAMPTON, VA
outerbanksvoice.com

Hometown Med of Moyock and OBX, PLLC launches new medical practice in Moyock

A new medical practice has opened in Moyock to serve the local community and surrounding area. They will provide preventive, secondary, and tertiary care for adult and pediatric population of Moyock and its surrounding communities. The office will also accommodate a wellness/ aesthetic component to include IV hydration, Botox and dermal fillers.
MOYOCK, NC
State
North Carolina State
City
Elizabeth City, NC
Government
Education
big945.com

Town of Hertford celebrates new S-Bridge during Saturday’s Community Day

Residents in Perquimans County walked and biked across the new ‘Hertford S-Bridge’ today during a Community Day to celebrate the near-completion of the project. The state-of-the-art swing span bridge will carry U.S. 17 Business across the Perquimans River between Hertford and Winfall. It replaces the previous bridge, which was built in 1928 and removed in July 2021.
PERQUIMANS COUNTY, NC
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

R.L. Vann School Reunion set Sept. 3-5

AHOSKIE – It will be a weekend full of laughs and maybe even a few tears. Former students at Robert L. Vann School will descend upon Ahoskie on Sept. 3-5 where they will celebrate their 14th bi-annual reunion. Numerous events are planned throughout the weekend as the celebration continues...
AHOSKIE, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Cecil Edward Temple of Elizabeth City, August 27

Cecil Edward Temple, 94, of Elizabeth City died at his home surrounded by his loved ones Saturday, August 27, 2022. He was born in Pasquotank County on August 27, 1928 to the late Richard Edward Temple and Ada Turner Temple and was the husband to Shirley J. Temple. Cecil was owner of Temple Feed Service until his retirement. He served his country honorably in the U.S. Army and was a member of Berea Baptist Church.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Wait list still open for reinstatement to Manteo medical practice

No details on how many are on the list, or have been reinstated. The Outer Banks Hospital and Medical Group continues to accept calls on its wait list line as a way to reinstate some or all of the 2,400 patients in the Manteo practice who learned by letter in May that they would no longer receive care at the Outer Banks Family Medicine practice there due to a doctor shortage.
MANTEO, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Freedmen’s Colony descendants recall their roots

Descendants of the Roanoke Island Freedmen’s Colony still live in Manteo and surrounding areas today. Michael Tillett, 59, grew up hearing about his family history. “We were taught about it from an early age,” Tillett said. “My mom would tell us about her ancestors and our ancestors. We have relatives that live here in Manteo, Columbia [and] different places.”
MANTEO, NC
13newsnow.com

16 cars involved in overnight crash inside Downtown Tunnel

NORFOLK, Va. — A 16-car crash in the Downtown Tunnel Sunday around 1 a.m. left all eastbound lanes closed for around 3 hours, according to tweets from 511 Hampton Roads. The group posted about the Portsmouth crash just after 1 a.m., and they said all east bound lanes were closed.
NORFOLK, VA

