Don't Miss These 16 Bucket List Grass Volleyball TournamentsThe Planking TravelerColumbia, SC
Men’s Soccer: Ohio State opens season with 1-1 draw against South CarolinaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Senior Citizen Transportation Grants Available from SCDOTPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
SC’s Top Spots for SausageKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
New stimulus proposal would give South Carolina families thousands of dollarsJake WellsColumbia, SC
wach.com
Allen-Hendrix scores Player of the Game honors
BATESBURG-LEESVILLE, SC (WACH) -- With a multi-touchdown game Gilbert running back Jaden Allen-Hendrix earned Atkins Law Firm Player of the Game Honors. Allen-Hendrix performance was a key part in Gilbert's 49-14 win over Batesburg-Leesville.
gamecocksonline.com
Balanced Attack Helps Volleyball Cap Undefeated Weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. – A well-balanced offense guided South Carolina volleyball to a sweep of in-state rival Winthrop (0-3) Saturday afternoon, 25-19, 25-17, 25-16. The Gamecocks wrap up their home Carolina Classic tournament with a perfect 3-0 record, losing just one set on the weekend. Ellie Ruprich led the team...
abccolumbia.com
South Carolina announces new name for live mascot
COLUMBIA, S.C. – University of South Carolina Athletics announced a new name for its live mascot Monday, replacing the former name, “Sir Big Spur”. The live mascot will now be known as The General in homage to Revolutionary War General Thomas Sumter, whose nickname “Fighting Gamecock” created the original moniker for Athletics.
247Sports
South Carolina football recruiting: Gamecocks in 'best spot' for 5-star Nyckoles Harbor
South Carolina has previously been mentioned as the "hot school to watch" for 2023 five-star Nyckoles Harbor, and now the Gamecocks may be leading for the nation's top-ranked athlete. South Carolina's recruiting momentum continued following Monday's commitment from four-star edge Desmond Umeozulu, leading 247Sports national recruiting analyst Brian Dohn to mention the Gamecocks' pursuit of Harbor.
Where South Carolina would rank with a commitment from Umeozulu
South Carolina is among the schools in the mix for four-star defensive end Desmond Umeozulu, who’s set to announce a commitment on Monday morning at 11 a.m. Umeozulu (Upper Marlboro, Md.) lists three other finalists: Ohio State, North Carolina and Pittsburgh. He’s the No. 21-ranked edge in the class of 2023, according to the 247Sports Composite.
The Post and Courier
Sapakoff: Clemson, South Carolina football predictions, for every game
Dabo Swinney won 10 games in 2021 with one-third of his Clemson team tied behind his back. Shane Beamer managed almost as many wins (seven) in his first season as head coach as he had starting quarterbacks (four). It’s OK to believe the hype, from The Graveyard, Clemson’s tombstone plot...
Convoy of near 200 trucks rumbles into Columbia for important cause
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Nearly 200 truckers gathered Saturday morning at the South Carolina Farmers Market for a good cause. While helping to raise money for the Special Olympics, they also brought attention to the national concerns affecting the Midlands. Families and Friends of those in the Special Olympics gathered,...
Damaged gas line in Irmo evacuates nearby homes
IRMO, S.C. — Irmo Fire Department is responding to a reported damaged gas line in a local community. According to Dominion Energy, a little before 1 pm, a third-party contractor was performing excavation work in the area and damaged one of Dominion's natural gas lines. The damaged line was...
WIS-TV
TRAFFIC ALERT: Water main break diverts traffic in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia Water advised drivers of a water main break Monday morning. The organization said repairs are underway in the 1200 block of Sunset Dr. Drivers are asked to find an alternate route if possible. If driving in the area Columbia Water is asking drivers to slow down while navigating.
Heavy rain leads to street flooding in Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Heavy rains led to street flooding in parts of downtown Orangeburg on Monday afternoon. An intense storm cell moved over the area just before 4 p.m., bringing heavy rain in a short amount of time. In response, the National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for the area.
This Is The Best Late-Night Restaurant In South Carolina
LoveFood found the best restaurants around the country open late, including this spot in South Carolina.
msn.com
Rumbling returns to the Columbia area as earthquake is confirmed
It had been nearly two weeks since an earthquake was confirmed in the Columbia area, but that streak ended this weekend as the recent swarm of seismic activity in the Midlands resumed. A 1.3 magnitude earthquake was confirmed in the Elgin area at 2:41 p.m. Saturday, the South Carolina Emergency...
coladaily.com
Slim Chickens is open for business in Columbia
A Garners Ferry Road shopping center is now home to a business known for ‘fresh, delicious food with a southern flair in a fast-casual setting.’ Slim Chickens is scheduled to open Tuesday, with a special “Friends and Family” event planned this weekend for invited guests. Based...
WIS-TV
National Cinema Day is bringing $3 tickets for one day in Sept.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Movie lovers will get the chance to buy $3 tickets at more than 3,000 locations in September. National Cinema Day is on Saturday, Sept. 3, and is celebrated on over 30,000 screens across the United States. Cinema Foundation president Jackie Brenneman said the day is a celebration of the return to cinemas, “We’re doing it by offering a ‘thank you’ to the moviegoers that made this summer happen, and by offering an extra enticement for those who haven’t made it back yet.”
wpde.com
Son's suggestion to buy a SC lottery ticket wins mom $300,000
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WPDE) — A South Carolina mom won big when her son suggested she buy a lottery ticket. The son's gut feeling won the family $300,000, according to a release from the South Carolina Education Lottery. “We were speechless and then started yelling,” said the Mom. “It was...
The Post and Courier
Columbia high school increases police presence after another threat to area classrooms
COLUMBIA — Dreher High School students saw more police officers than usual on their campus Aug. 26 after someone threatened a shooting at the school, making it the third threat of violence to a campus in the area since the academic year began. A comment on a YouTube live...
wach.com
911 service outage in Richland County
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County is experiencing a 9-1-1 service outage. The outage will remain until 4:00 p.m. on Sunday. August 28. If you are experiencing an emergency, please use 803-252-2911 for assistance.
Fire Marshal inspects The Rowan Apartments
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Twelve days later and Lexci Umbarger is still trying to figure out her living situation. She tried to move into a unit at The Rowan Apartments and was met with safety concerns. Now, she is getting out of her lease. "It’s really stressful because I started...
WLTX.com
Shooting at busy South Carolina race track leaves one dead
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities in the Upstate say they have taken a suspect they believe shot a man dead near the ticket office of a busy local race track into custody. According to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened during the last race of the night...
Fire rips through house outside of Irmo; no injuries reported
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — The Columbia-Richland Fire Department said that there were no injuries during a fire that occurred on Thursday evening in northwestern Richland County. The fire happened in the 2800 block of Kennerly Road about 4 miles north of Irmo just before 8 p.m. according to a...
