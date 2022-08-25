ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Allen-Hendrix scores Player of the Game honors

BATESBURG-LEESVILLE, SC (WACH) -- With a multi-touchdown game Gilbert running back Jaden Allen-Hendrix earned Atkins Law Firm Player of the Game Honors. Allen-Hendrix performance was a key part in Gilbert's 49-14 win over Batesburg-Leesville.
Balanced Attack Helps Volleyball Cap Undefeated Weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. – A well-balanced offense guided South Carolina volleyball to a sweep of in-state rival Winthrop (0-3) Saturday afternoon, 25-19, 25-17, 25-16. The Gamecocks wrap up their home Carolina Classic tournament with a perfect 3-0 record, losing just one set on the weekend. Ellie Ruprich led the team...
South Carolina announces new name for live mascot

COLUMBIA, S.C. – University of South Carolina Athletics announced a new name for its live mascot Monday, replacing the former name, “Sir Big Spur”. The live mascot will now be known as The General in homage to Revolutionary War General Thomas Sumter, whose nickname “Fighting Gamecock” created the original moniker for Athletics.
South Carolina football recruiting: Gamecocks in 'best spot' for 5-star Nyckoles Harbor

South Carolina has previously been mentioned as the "hot school to watch" for 2023 five-star Nyckoles Harbor, and now the Gamecocks may be leading for the nation's top-ranked athlete. South Carolina's recruiting momentum continued following Monday's commitment from four-star edge Desmond Umeozulu, leading 247Sports national recruiting analyst Brian Dohn to mention the Gamecocks' pursuit of Harbor.
Where South Carolina would rank with a commitment from Umeozulu

South Carolina is among the schools in the mix for four-star defensive end Desmond Umeozulu, who’s set to announce a commitment on Monday morning at 11 a.m. Umeozulu (Upper Marlboro, Md.) lists three other finalists: Ohio State, North Carolina and Pittsburgh. He’s the No. 21-ranked edge in the class of 2023, according to the 247Sports Composite.
Sapakoff: Clemson, South Carolina football predictions, for every game

Dabo Swinney won 10 games in 2021 with one-third of his Clemson team tied behind his back. Shane Beamer managed almost as many wins (seven) in his first season as head coach as he had starting quarterbacks (four). It’s OK to believe the hype, from The Graveyard, Clemson’s tombstone plot...
Damaged gas line in Irmo evacuates nearby homes

IRMO, S.C. — Irmo Fire Department is responding to a reported damaged gas line in a local community. According to Dominion Energy, a little before 1 pm, a third-party contractor was performing excavation work in the area and damaged one of Dominion's natural gas lines. The damaged line was...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Water main break diverts traffic in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia Water advised drivers of a water main break Monday morning. The organization said repairs are underway in the 1200 block of Sunset Dr. Drivers are asked to find an alternate route if possible. If driving in the area Columbia Water is asking drivers to slow down while navigating.
Heavy rain leads to street flooding in Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Heavy rains led to street flooding in parts of downtown Orangeburg on Monday afternoon. An intense storm cell moved over the area just before 4 p.m., bringing heavy rain in a short amount of time. In response, the National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for the area.
Rumbling returns to the Columbia area as earthquake is confirmed

It had been nearly two weeks since an earthquake was confirmed in the Columbia area, but that streak ended this weekend as the recent swarm of seismic activity in the Midlands resumed. A 1.3 magnitude earthquake was confirmed in the Elgin area at 2:41 p.m. Saturday, the South Carolina Emergency...
Slim Chickens is open for business in Columbia

A Garners Ferry Road shopping center is now home to a business known for ‘fresh, delicious food with a southern flair in a fast-casual setting.’ Slim Chickens is scheduled to open Tuesday, with a special “Friends and Family” event planned this weekend for invited guests. Based...
National Cinema Day is bringing $3 tickets for one day in Sept.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Movie lovers will get the chance to buy $3 tickets at more than 3,000 locations in September. National Cinema Day is on Saturday, Sept. 3, and is celebrated on over 30,000 screens across the United States. Cinema Foundation president Jackie Brenneman said the day is a celebration of the return to cinemas, “We’re doing it by offering a ‘thank you’ to the moviegoers that made this summer happen, and by offering an extra enticement for those who haven’t made it back yet.”
Son's suggestion to buy a SC lottery ticket wins mom $300,000

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WPDE) — A South Carolina mom won big when her son suggested she buy a lottery ticket. The son's gut feeling won the family $300,000, according to a release from the South Carolina Education Lottery. “We were speechless and then started yelling,” said the Mom. “It was...
911 service outage in Richland County

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County is experiencing a 9-1-1 service outage. The outage will remain until 4:00 p.m. on Sunday. August 28. If you are experiencing an emergency, please use 803-252-2911 for assistance.
Fire Marshal inspects The Rowan Apartments

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Twelve days later and Lexci Umbarger is still trying to figure out her living situation. She tried to move into a unit at The Rowan Apartments and was met with safety concerns. Now, she is getting out of her lease. "It’s really stressful because I started...
Shooting at busy South Carolina race track leaves one dead

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities in the Upstate say they have taken a suspect they believe shot a man dead near the ticket office of a busy local race track into custody. According to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened during the last race of the night...
