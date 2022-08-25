Woman Refuses to Attend Friend’s ‘Game of Thrones’ Wedding Officiated in ‘Made-Up Language’ From the Fantasy Series

Read full article on original website
Uninvited Sister Shows Up to Brother’s Wedding in Sparkly White Gown: ‘So Much Drama’ (PHOTO)
There's generally one common rule when it comes to weddings: If you're not the bride, don't wear white!. However, it seems one woman didn't get the memo as she showed up to her brother's wedding in a white, sparkly gown — after explicitly being told not to wear it.
Woman Bans Teen Brother From No-Kids Wedding, Makes Exception for Sister
Family drama erupted after a couple decided to have a no-kids destination wedding in Norway, despite the bride having two teenage siblings. "From the start, my fiancé and I knew we wanted a child-free wedding with nobody under 21, as we both find children and tweens very annoying, but we provided childcare for the little kids," the bride wrote via Reddit.
When Diversity Casting Hurts the Plot, It Hurts Black Actors—and Viewers | Opinion
Diversity casting out of some warped sense of moral obligation diminishes the impact of a project and also diminishes the dignity of the actors.
Kim Kardashian reveals she 'can't walk' as she continues killer body transformation
Kim Kardashian first showed off her much more slender figure at the Met Gala, when she lost weight to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress. Since then, the reality TV personality has continued to embark on a weight loss journey. She took to Instagram to tag her personal trainer, Melissa...
Woman’s ‘Joke’ DNA Test Exposes Huge Family Secret
DNA tests can reveal some wild family secrets. Just ask Farrah Khiji-Holmes, who discovered she had a secret sibling. Khiji-Holmes, 52, always joked she must have been "switched at birth" because she felt "nothing like" her family. She often teased her family for being weird, telling them "there's no way I could be part of such a bizarre family."
Wedding Guest Mistakenly Cuts Into Untouched Wedding Cake Thinking ‘They Forgot to Serve It’
A woman made a horrible faux pas at a friend's wedding when she cut into the bride and groom's untouched wedding cake. Going viral on TikTok, wedding guest Hailey shared a video clip that shows her walking up her friend's cake during the reception, grabbing a knife and slicing into the pristine white confection, complete with bride and groom toppers.
DJ Claims Sydney Sweeney Is ‘Racist’ Amid ‘Euphoria’ Star’s MAGA Family Backlash
A DJ has accused Sydney Sweeney of racist behaviorafter controversial photos from the star's mom's birthday party were shared online. DJ Bella Ferrada took to her Instagram story to put the Euphoria star on blast for sharing photos from the party. Ferrada deemed the snapshots "realllll problematic" in a since-expired story, according to celebrity blog Oh No They Didn't.
Jennifer Lopez Performs New Song for Ben Affleck at Wedding
Former World of Dance judge Jennifer Lopez put on a performance for new husband Ben Affleck at their recent wedding. The singer performed a new song for him at the celebration, which was held on Affleck’s Georgia estate. Jennifer Lopez Performs New Song at Wedding. TMZ shared video from...
‘Glee’ Star Heather Morris Claims Jennifer Lopez Booted Dancers From Audition Because They Were Virgos
With fall around the corner, it is officially another season: Virgo season. However, a new claim suggests Jennifer Lopez isn't a fan of those who fall under the astrological sign. Glee star Heather Morris claims Lopez once cut potential dancers from her tour audition because they were Virgos. The actress-dancer...
Bride Furious After Her Brother Proposes to His Partner During Her Wedding Ceremony
A man on Reddit says his sister accused him of trying to "steal" her thunder after he got engaged during her wedding ceremony. The man detailed that he and his partner of 10 years had previously talked about marriage, and had done everything except "gotten the special piece of paper and had a party with family."
Pregnant Woman Furious Boyfriend’s Mother Booked Him ‘Paternity’ Vacation One Week After Due Date
A woman on Reddit is furious that her boyfriend's mother booked the father-to-be a "paternity" vacation just one week after she is due to give birth. "I'm 37 weeks pregnant now and my boyfriend is taking three weeks off work to stay with me so that we can adjust to being parents to a newborn. This is my first and I'm very nervous and really need the support right now. My boyfriend's mother took it upon herself to schedule a 'paternity vacation' for my boyfriend for the last two weeks of his leave," the mom-to-be wrote via Reddit.
Bride Implements ‘Tiered’ Wedding System, Demands Guests Pay for Reception
A wedding can be an expensive affair when all the final costs are tallied up. However, one couple shocked their friends after they sent out their save the dates which asked for money to cover the cost of their reception. An invitee took to Reddit explaining the bride and groom...
TikTok Account Predicts What Last Day on Earth Will Look Like Using Grim AI-Generated Photos
A mind-blowing new TikTok account claims to predict what the end of the world will look like. Using AI technology, @robotoverloards shows off a series of frightening images in one video that claims to reveal what doomsday will look like according to the "last selfie ever taken." From the hollow...
Teen Breaks Neck While Participating in Viral TikTok Challenge
In 2020, 16-year-old Sarah Platt was competing in a hockey tournament when her friends encouraged her to make a video while doing the viral TikTok "skull breaker" challenge. The stunt features one person jumping in the air while two people kick their legs out from underneath them. This obviously leads to a hard fall for the challenger.
Teen Hurt After Bride-to-Be Tells Her She’ll Ruin Wedding Photos Unless She Loses Weight
A teenage girl was devastated after her future aunt, Olivia, told her she needed to lose a "good amount of weight" in order to be included in her bridal party. Sharing her story on Reddit, the girl claimed her uncle's bride-to-be said she would "ruin the pictures" if she didn't lose weight ahead of the event. The teen explained her soon-to-be aunt texted her asking if she had "managed to lose some weight" so she could "include" the teen in the wedding.
Evanescence’s ‘Bring Me to Life’ Is No. 1 on iTunes + the Internet Has Questions
Everyone and their mothers know Evanescence's smash hit "Bring Me to Life" from their 2003 debut album Fallen. For some reason though, the track is currently sitting at No. 1 on iTunes, and the internet has questions as to why. Chart Data initially shared the news that the song had...
Joe Jonas Debuts as Freshly Injected Face of Botox Alternative Xeomin: ‘Best Version of Myself’
Joe Jonas has added a new gig to his resume. The Jonas Brothers star is the new face of the Botox alternative injectable Xeomin, which is used to treat frown lines. The "Cool" singer stars in the companies newest ad campaign, which premiered today (Aug. 16). In it, Jonas opened up about his dedication to skincare and taking care of his body. He also commented on beauty standards.
Is There Anything Worse Than Stepping on a LEGO? Reddit Says ‘Yes’
Stepping on a LEGO is often followed by screams of agony and the occasional curse word, as many parents in particular may know. But is there anything worse? According to Reddit: Yes!. Per Reddit's popular "Ask Reddit" subforum, there are a handful of things that might just be more painful...
