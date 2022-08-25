ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

When pools in Springfield close for the season

By Carrie Winchel
 4 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – After a summer that brought the Ozarks multiple days with temperatures over 100 degrees, the Ozarks area is nearing fall. This means area outdoor pools will be closing soon.

When outdoor pools close in Springfield

The Springfield-Greene County Park Board traditionally hosts a Dog Swim event at Fassnight Pool to close out the summer outdoor swimming season. In 2022, that event is happening on Tuesday, Sept. 6.

Anyone who is interested in attending the Dog Swim will need to register before Friday, Sept. 2. Learn more at the Park Board’s Dog Events page .

Though Springfield’s outdoor pools will close after Sept. 6, Fassnight Pool is welcoming swimmers to one last afternoon of fun on Labor Day. Discount Splash and Sizzle Swimming is happening between 1-6:30 p.m. Admission is $1 or free with a canned food donation to benefit Ozarks Food Harvest.

When Nixa’s pool closes

Nixa’s Aquatics Center is currently operating under its limited back-to-school hours but will close on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5. This pool is also hosting an event that gives your four-legged friends a chance to swim. The Doggie Dive In is happening on Labor Day between 3:30-5 p.m.

When Branson’s pool closes

Branson’s Aquaplex will close on Labor Day. Monday, Sept. 5, swimmers can enjoy open pool hours between 12:15-6 p.m. The annual Doggie Swim event is at 6:30 p.m.

When Republic’s pool closes

The Republic Aquatic Center closes on Labor Day. The pool will be open between noon-6 p.m. that day.

When Marshfield’s pool closes

The Dr. Tommy Macdonnell Aquatic Center in Marshfield will close after Labor Day. Pool hours on Monday, Sept. 5 are noon-6 p.m.

Where to swim indoors in Springfield and surrounding cities

The Chesterfield Indoor Aquatics Center in Springfield is open year-round. Open swim and lap swim times are available. If you are not a member of Chesterfield Family Center, you can still swim for a fee.

The Doling Aquatic Center is another Springfield-Greene County Park Board facility that is open year-round. Lap swimming and open swimming hours are available and non-members can swim for a fee.

Ozark’s The OC Pool is an indoor facility that is open year-round. There are day passes available for non-OC members.

Did we miss an indoor pool in the area? Let us know by sending us a message on Facebook .

Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Stacker compiled the highest paying education jobs in Springfield, MO using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Whether you picture hard-working teachers buying school supplies for their students or genius professors shaping future leaders, it’s fair to say education encompasses a wide variety of jobs. So much so that there’s […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Flaherty to pitch in Springfield Wednesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Springfield Cardinals will open the last homestand of the season Tuesday night at Hammons Field. It’s a two week homestand with Wichita and San Antonio coming to town. Also coming to town for a third time this season is St. Louis pitcher Jack Flaherty. The St. Louis Cardinals confirmed Monday afternoon that Flaherty […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
