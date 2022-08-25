Read full article on original website
University of South Carolina athletics shares new name for live mascot
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The University of South Carolina announced Monday a new name for its live mascot. The name change is reflective of how the university’s athletics department “became known as the Gamecocks,” saying the new live mascot will now be known as ‘The General’ in homage to Revolutionary War General Thomas Sumter, whose […]
247Sports
Where South Carolina would rank with a commitment from Umeozulu
South Carolina is among the schools in the mix for four-star defensive end Desmond Umeozulu, who’s set to announce a commitment on Monday morning at 11 a.m. Umeozulu (Upper Marlboro, Md.) lists three other finalists: Ohio State, North Carolina and Pittsburgh. He’s the No. 21-ranked edge in the class of 2023, according to the 247Sports Composite.
247Sports
South Carolina football recruiting: Gamecocks in 'best spot' for 5-star Nyckoles Harbor
South Carolina has previously been mentioned as the "hot school to watch" for 2023 five-star Nyckoles Harbor, and now the Gamecocks may be leading for the nation's top-ranked athlete. South Carolina's recruiting momentum continued following Monday's commitment from four-star edge Desmond Umeozulu, leading 247Sports national recruiting analyst Brian Dohn to mention the Gamecocks' pursuit of Harbor.
Convoy of near 200 trucks rumbles into Columbia for important cause
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Nearly 200 truckers gathered Saturday morning at the South Carolina Farmers Market for a good cause. While helping to raise money for the Special Olympics, they also brought attention to the national concerns affecting the Midlands. Families and Friends of those in the Special Olympics gathered,...
This Is The Best Late-Night Restaurant In South Carolina
LoveFood found the best restaurants around the country open late, including this spot in South Carolina.
coladaily.com
Slim Chickens is open for business in Columbia
A Garners Ferry Road shopping center is now home to a business known for ‘fresh, delicious food with a southern flair in a fast-casual setting.’ Slim Chickens is scheduled to open Tuesday, with a special “Friends and Family” event planned this weekend for invited guests. Based...
abccolumbia.com
City of Columbia announces Pool season to end in September
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Columbia’s pools are still open but you will not have much longer to cool off in the pool. City officials say the Greenview and Maxcy Gregg pools will remain open through Labor Day, September Fifth. Until then the pools will only be open on the weekends,...
Damaged gas line in Irmo evacuates nearby homes
IRMO, S.C. — Irmo Fire Department is responding to a reported damaged gas line in a local community. According to Dominion Energy, a little before 1 pm, a third-party contractor was performing excavation work in the area and damaged one of Dominion's natural gas lines. The damaged line was...
wach.com
Water main break in Columbia causing traffic detour
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A water main break in Columbia is causing a traffic detour. LOCAL FIRST | Sumter police searching for woman missing for nine years. According to Columbia Water, the staff is making repairs to the water main break in the 1200 block of Sunset Dr. Officials...
WIS-TV
National Cinema Day is bringing $3 tickets for one day in Sept.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Movie lovers will get the chance to buy $3 tickets at more than 3,000 locations in September. National Cinema Day is on Saturday, Sept. 3, and is celebrated on over 30,000 screens across the United States. Cinema Foundation president Jackie Brenneman said the day is a celebration of the return to cinemas, “We’re doing it by offering a ‘thank you’ to the moviegoers that made this summer happen, and by offering an extra enticement for those who haven’t made it back yet.”
Heavy rain leads to street flooding in Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Heavy rains led to street flooding in parts of downtown Orangeburg on Monday afternoon. An intense storm cell moved over the area just before 4 p.m., bringing heavy rain in a short amount of time. In response, the National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for the area.
Missing Gaston County woman with dementia found safe in Columbia, police say
COLUMBIA, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An 81-year-old Mount Holly woman with dementia who was reported missing Sunday afternoon was found safe in Columbia early Monday morning, according to the Gastonia Police Department. Authorities said Brenda Brackett Thomas was reported missing by family members after she was last seen leaving her home around 4 p.m. […]
City of Columbia needs your help with improvements
The City of Columbia is preparing for its pedestrian and biker survey to calculate priority areas in the city that improvement. The department of planning with the City is examining 30 areas in the city. This will help evaluate where the city needs to make improvements for residents who walk...
Best company to work for in South Carolina is based in New Jersey: Forbes
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Forbes has released its annual list of top employers across the country - and in each state - which reveals some interesting data about South Carolina. One of the bigger surprises for South Carolina, to some, might be that the top spot on the list didn't go to a company based in South Carolina. And of the top 10, half are actually companies based elsewhere in the country.
Fire Marshal inspects The Rowan Apartments
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Twelve days later and Lexci Umbarger is still trying to figure out her living situation. She tried to move into a unit at The Rowan Apartments and was met with safety concerns. Now, she is getting out of her lease. "It’s really stressful because I started...
WIS-TV
Former Gamecock signs first-ever female athlete deal with Ruffles
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Former Gamecock Aja Wilson signed the first-ever female athlete deal with the Ruffles brand. Ruffles and Wilson are partnering together to launch her own signature flavor, Ruffles Ridge Twists Smoky BBQ. Wilson posted about her new partnership with the Ruffles brand on her Instagram page. The...
The Post and Courier
Richland Two backtracks on threat of not feeding students with meal debt
COLUMBIA — Richland County School District Two board members are considering new ideas after getting an earful from Columbia-area parents over rules when students owe more than $10 for school breakfasts and lunches. The board and superintendent of the 28,000-student school district brainstormed solutions in a special meeting Aug....
DHEC holding hiring events for wastewater inspectors
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is hiring anyone looking for a career in protecting the environment and people’s health. DHEC is recruiting for onsite wastewater inspector openings statewide. The position entails work in DHEC’s Bureau of Environment Health Services to carry out inspections and evaluations of sites […]
abcnews4.com
911 service outage in Richland County
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County is experiencing a 9-1-1 service outage. The outage will remain until 4:00 p.m. on Sunday. August 28. If you are experiencing an emergency, please use 803-252-2911 for assistance.
columbiapd.net
Recently Promoted Corporal Finds NC Woman at Center of Silver Alert
An elderly female from Gaston County who prompted a North Carolina Silver Alert was found safe overnight by a recently promoted Columbia Police Department (CPD) Corporal. Corporal C. Lake found 81-year-old Brenda Thomas driving along Taylor Street shortly before 1:00 a.m. (August 29, 2022). According to the North Carolina Center...
