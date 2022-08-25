BALTIMORE — We start off with a foggy morning for the first day of school with a very moist setup. The humidity then gets coupled with high heat as temperatures in the low to mid 90s hangs around with us. A cold front begins to slide into our area on Tuesday allowing for another hot and muggy day before we get some storms. The storms are expected in the late afternoon and evening hours with some of them becoming strong to severe. This is why the Storm Prediction Center has placed us under a marginal risk (level 1/5) for strong winds and localized flooding. Following the storms, a much nicer and less humid setup has us seeing temperatures dipping to the mid 80s by the time we close out the work week. Heading into the weekend temperatures begin to slowly rise once again.

