Annapolis, MD

wmar2news

Cambridge Pavers - Fall 2022

There's nothing like a Fall evening outside, sipping on your favorite drinks by the fire pit with friends and family!. With Cambridge's various options of outdoor amenities, you won’t have to worry about sacrificing style and comfort when getting your outdoor space ready for fall. Whether you want to keep warm in the winter or enjoy a sunny day outside Cambridge has you covered for every season! With specialized kits, you can even choose to design your space all at one or as your budget allows.
CAMBRIDGE, MD
wmar2news

A muggy first day of school

BALTIMORE — We start off with a foggy morning for the first day of school with a very moist setup. The humidity then gets coupled with high heat as temperatures in the low to mid 90s hangs around with us. A cold front begins to slide into our area on Tuesday allowing for another hot and muggy day before we get some storms. The storms are expected in the late afternoon and evening hours with some of them becoming strong to severe. This is why the Storm Prediction Center has placed us under a marginal risk (level 1/5) for strong winds and localized flooding. Following the storms, a much nicer and less humid setup has us seeing temperatures dipping to the mid 80s by the time we close out the work week. Heading into the weekend temperatures begin to slowly rise once again.
BALTIMORE, MD

