How Affordable is the Tampa Bay Area for Retirees?L. CaneTampa, FL
New Husband Arrested for Soliciting Prostitute on HoneymoonBriana BelcherTampa, FL
Florida Airports Make List of the Cheapest Airports to Fly Out FromL. CaneFlorida State
Tampa Property Tax Increase Vote Will Require "Automatic Recount"TaxBuzzHillsborough County, FL
stpetecatalyst.com
Airport CEO talks modernization, post-Covid growth
Tampa International Airport’s (TPA) passenger activity is recovering faster than the national average, it now offers more destinations than before the pandemic and its leadership continues to implement technological changes. Those are some key highlights Joe Lopano, CEO of TPA, presented to members of the Tampa Bay Regional Transportation...
stpetecatalyst.com
Behind the curtain of the 2023 Synapse Summit
The Synapse Summit, a marquee summit that attracts thousands of innovators under one roof, will return to Tampa in February. Synapse Florida, the non-profit organization connecting Florida’s innovators, announced the next summit will take place Tuesday, Feb. 14 at Amalie Arena in downtown Tampa. For the sixth consecutive year,...
businessobserverfl.com
Insider's look at where $3B in state transportation projects is going
The Florida Department of Transportation is driving more than $3 billion in spending across 28 major projects along Florida’s Gulf Coast. Nearly half of that is being spent in the Tampa Bay area on a new bridge and a new tollway. The 5.8-mile Howard Frankland Bridge connecting Tampa and St. Petersburg will cost $865 million to build, according to the FDOT’s website, and the Gateway Expressway system in Pinellas will cost $594.7 million. The tollway should be done next year, while the bridge is currently estimated to be completed in 2025.
fox13news.com
‘From Earth to the Moon’: Tampa was site of fictional moon shot nearly 160 years ago
TAMPA, Fla. - While NASA’s Artemis program moves toward sending people back to the moon, a fictional moon shot featuring Tampa is worth remembering. It’s a story written by the early science fiction writer Jules Verne, perhaps most famous for "20,000 Leagues Under The Sea." Some are surprised...
msn.com
Metros sending the most people to Tampa
Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Tampa from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
Florida Airports Make List of the Cheapest Airports to Fly Out From
Despite staffing issues causing flight delays and cancellations, Americans are flying in large numbers. Over the July 4th weekend, nearly 2.5 million people went through U.S. airport security checkpoints.
cltampa.com
Former home of Tampa Bay beer distributing tycoon Tom Pepin is now for sale
A massive estate once owned by Tampa's largest beer distributer is now on the market in Odessa. Located at 8511 Van Dyke Rd, the home sits on Keystone Lake and was formerly owned by Tom Pepin, CEO of Pepin Distributing Co., which was founded by his father in the late-1960s and has since become one of the state's largest wholesalers of Anheuser-Busch.
Watch: Group displays Nazi symbols on Florida bridge
A video taken Saturday shows a group displaying Nazi symbols on a bridge in Pinellas County, Florida.
stpetecatalyst.com
St. Pete to consider smoking ban
August 29, 2022 - A new ordinance can allow St. Petersburg to ban smoking at public parks and beaches. Gov. Ron DeSantis signed House Bill 105 into law in June, allowing cities and counties the right to ban smoking at parks and beaches. The St. Petersburg City Council is expected to review the proposed ban in September.
Bay News 9
Fifteen of the 4,000 beagles from Virginia facility find homes in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — It’s been a busy weekend at the Humane Society of Tampa Bay. They’ve been able to see over 100 pets adopted on Saturday, and on Sunday they saw people lining up hours before they opened for the chance to adopt 15 new beagles that just arrived from Virginia.
livingnewdeal.org
Gulfport Casino and Muncipal Pier – Gulfport FL
The Works Progress Administration (WPA) built the Casino and Muncipal Pier in Gulfport FL. The marker on site states that, “The U.S. Department of the Interior has listed the Gulfport Casino in the National Register of Historic Places. This is the third such Casino on this location. The first fell in the 1921 hurricane; the second came down in the early 1930s. Using funds from the Works Progress Administration’s Civil Works Authority. Gulfport dedicated the Casino on December 1, 1935. A crowd of 1,200 people attended the dedication, which included a flag raising and a concert by the Florida Military Academy.
stpetecatalyst.com
Entrepreneur plans to open St. Pete tech academy
Entrepreneur Chris Morancie is determined to break the cycle of poverty and lack of tech education by equipping today’s youth with computer skills. He wants to accomplish this through a tech academy he plans to introduce in St. Petersburg and beyond. Morancie recently opened a 5,000-square-foot learning lab in...
click orlando
Florida leaders to host unclaimed property auction. Here are the details
TAMPA, Fla. – Florida’s Division of Unclaimed Property is hosting an auction in Tampa Saturday. The in-person auction will be held at the Holiday Inn Tampa Westshore, 700 N. Westshore Blvd. Registration for the event starts at 7 a.m. and the auction is set to begin at 9 a.m., according to a news release.
A new SunPass Savings Program will help Florida’s commuters save money on tolls
Jacksonville, Florida — Governor Ron DeSantis announces a new SunPass Savings Program that will help Florida’s drivers who commute often per month. SunPass customers, who collect over 40 toll charges per month will get a 20 percent discount and those who collect 80 charges will get 25 percent off, according to Governor DeSantis.
3 Small Florida Cities Make List of Top Cities People Want to Move to in 2022
It may not be surprising that Florida cities top the nation for sought-after destinations to which relocators want to move. Recent data by the real estate company Redfin.com indicated that Florida's Tampa and Miami were among the most popular destinations in the entire country for those looking to relocate.
Click10.com
‘An existential dilemma’: Florida homeowners scramble as another major insurer exits
MIAMI – One of Florida’s largest home insurers is exiting the market, leaving thousands of homeowners scrambling to find new coverage as options continue to dwindle in the Sunshine State. United Property & Casualty Insurance Company, based in St. Petersburg, announced Thursday that it filed a plan of...
WINKNEWS.com
How to check if you have unclaimed property in the State of Florida
You could have unclaimed property in your name. The state of Florida returned more than $1.7 billion in unclaimed property to people over the past five years, including $388 million last year. In addition to tangible items like jewelry, coins and baseball cards, the state keeps track of unclaimed bank...
Pinellas County Sheriff to discuss murder involving Tampa Bay gang
LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office is planning on holding a press conference involving a recent murder indictment. The indictment is said to be related to a motorcycle gang in the Tampa Bay area. Sheriff Bob Gualtieri will be holding the press conference at 1 p.m. You can watch it in the […]
stpetecatalyst.com
Group displays Nazi flag from Pinellas Trail overpass
The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that deputies responded Aug. 27 to an incident involving Nazi symbolism and inflammatory banners displayed on the Pinellas Trail overpass, at the intersection of Tyrone Boulevard and Park Street. A video, taken Saturday, shows a group of six unidentified people holding a...
