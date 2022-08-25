ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
stpetecatalyst.com

Airport CEO talks modernization, post-Covid growth

Tampa International Airport’s (TPA) passenger activity is recovering faster than the national average, it now offers more destinations than before the pandemic and its leadership continues to implement technological changes. Those are some key highlights Joe Lopano, CEO of TPA, presented to members of the Tampa Bay Regional Transportation...
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Behind the curtain of the 2023 Synapse Summit

The Synapse Summit, a marquee summit that attracts thousands of innovators under one roof, will return to Tampa in February. Synapse Florida, the non-profit organization connecting Florida’s innovators, announced the next summit will take place Tuesday, Feb. 14 at Amalie Arena in downtown Tampa. For the sixth consecutive year,...
TAMPA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Insider's look at where $3B in state transportation projects is going

The Florida Department of Transportation is driving more than $3 billion in spending across 28 major projects along Florida’s Gulf Coast. Nearly half of that is being spent in the Tampa Bay area on a new bridge and a new tollway. The 5.8-mile Howard Frankland Bridge connecting Tampa and St. Petersburg will cost $865 million to build, according to the FDOT’s website, and the Gateway Expressway system in Pinellas will cost $594.7 million. The tollway should be done next year, while the bridge is currently estimated to be completed in 2025.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Tampa, FL
Lifestyle
City
Tampa, FL
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
City
Clearwater, FL
County
Hillsborough County, FL
Hillsborough County, FL
Lifestyle
msn.com

Metros sending the most people to Tampa

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Tampa from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
TAMPA, FL
cltampa.com

Former home of Tampa Bay beer distributing tycoon Tom Pepin is now for sale

A massive estate once owned by Tampa's largest beer distributer is now on the market in Odessa. Located at 8511 Van Dyke Rd, the home sits on Keystone Lake and was formerly owned by Tom Pepin, CEO of Pepin Distributing Co., which was founded by his father in the late-1960s and has since become one of the state's largest wholesalers of Anheuser-Busch.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Taxi#Taxis#Tampa Airport#Urban Air Mobility#Business Industry#Linus Business#Hcaa#I 4#German#Lilium Aviation
stpetecatalyst.com

St. Pete to consider smoking ban

August 29, 2022 - A new ordinance can allow St. Petersburg to ban smoking at public parks and beaches. Gov. Ron DeSantis signed House Bill 105 into law in June, allowing cities and counties the right to ban smoking at parks and beaches. The St. Petersburg City Council is expected to review the proposed ban in September.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
livingnewdeal.org

Gulfport Casino and Muncipal Pier – Gulfport FL

The Works Progress Administration (WPA) built the Casino and Muncipal Pier in Gulfport FL. The marker on site states that, “The U.S. Department of the Interior has listed the Gulfport Casino in the National Register of Historic Places. This is the third such Casino on this location. The first fell in the 1921 hurricane; the second came down in the early 1930s. Using funds from the Works Progress Administration’s Civil Works Authority. Gulfport dedicated the Casino on December 1, 1935. A crowd of 1,200 people attended the dedication, which included a flag raising and a concert by the Florida Military Academy.
GULFPORT, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Entrepreneur plans to open St. Pete tech academy

Entrepreneur Chris Morancie is determined to break the cycle of poverty and lack of tech education by equipping today’s youth with computer skills. He wants to accomplish this through a tech academy he plans to introduce in St. Petersburg and beyond. Morancie recently opened a 5,000-square-foot learning lab in...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
click orlando

Florida leaders to host unclaimed property auction. Here are the details

TAMPA, Fla. – Florida’s Division of Unclaimed Property is hosting an auction in Tampa Saturday. The in-person auction will be held at the Holiday Inn Tampa Westshore, 700 N. Westshore Blvd. Registration for the event starts at 7 a.m. and the auction is set to begin at 9 a.m., according to a news release.
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

How to check if you have unclaimed property in the State of Florida

You could have unclaimed property in your name. The state of Florida returned more than $1.7 billion in unclaimed property to people over the past five years, including $388 million last year. In addition to tangible items like jewelry, coins and baseball cards, the state keeps track of unclaimed bank...
FLORIDA STATE
stpetecatalyst.com

Group displays Nazi flag from Pinellas Trail overpass

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that deputies responded Aug. 27 to an incident involving Nazi symbolism and inflammatory banners displayed on the Pinellas Trail overpass, at the intersection of Tyrone Boulevard and Park Street. A video, taken Saturday, shows a group of six unidentified people holding a...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy