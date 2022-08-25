Shea’s announces reorganization of management roles

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Shea’s Performing Arts Center Board of Trustees announced a reorganization of roles within management on Thursday.

President Michael Murphy has accepted a new role that will expand his work with the board “in furtherance of Shea’s’ short- and long-term visions.”

Director of Operations Robert Brunschmid will expand his work to day-to-day operations, managing the theatres as well as business operations.

“The board, after listening to our staff, consulting with two human resources experts who studied Shea’s personnel and operations, believes strongly that this arrangement will best serve the team and, most importantly, our patrons and sponsors,” said Board Chair Randall K. Best. “We see this as allowing people to play to their strengths.”

These new roles will be on a trial basis for six months. After that, they will be reviewed by the board, Murphy and Brunschmid to determine the next steps.

Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here .