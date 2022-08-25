Read full article on original website
ATHENS, Ga. — The Georgia Bulldogs open the 2022 season against the Oregon Ducks to start the 2022 football season. You can watch it live on Saturday, September 3 at 3:30 p.m. on Channel 2. UGA’s schedule includes eight Southeastern Conference games and the annual match up against in-state rival Georgia Tech.
UGA dealing with a truly unprecedented situation heading into opener vs. Oregon
Mike Griffith has some concerns about UGA’s ability to repeat because they are facing something that not even Clemson or Alabama has dealt with.
UPDATE: Betting Line Continues to Move Between Georgia and Oregon
The University of Georgia is set to kick off their 2022 regular season with an intriguing matchup with a familiar face in Dan Lanning leading an unfamiliar foe in the Oregon Ducks. These two programs have only met one other time, back in 1977 when the Bulldogs toppled the Ducks 27 to 16 in ...
Late Kick: Predicting Biggest Week 1 Games: Oregon vs Georgia
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate predicts the outcome between Oregon and Georgia in Week 1 and what the critical deciding factors for success will be.
