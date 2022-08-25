Read full article on original website
Related
The Hockey Writers
Golden Knights Make Puzzling Decision With Kessel Signing
On Wednesday evening, the Vegas Golden Knights announced that they were bringing in Phil Kessel on a one-year, $1.5 million deal. The move generated quite a bit of buzz, given not only that the 34-year-old was the most prized free agent remaining on the market but also due to the fact he has become a league-wide favorite in recent years.
The Hockey Writers
3 Blue Jackets’ Hot Takes for 2022-23 Season
The Columbus Blue Jackets have a preseason game less than a month from now. With that said, it’s time to start setting up what to expect in the new season. Today, we will start out with something hot. Now that we have a clearer picture of what the Blue Jackets could look like when they hit the ice, it’s time to share our first impressions of what we could see. It’s three hot takes for the 2022-23 season.
The Hockey Writers
Nikita Kucherov Is Still a 100-Point Scorer if He Stays Healthy
When Tampa Bay Lightning star forward Nikita Kucherov missed the entire 2020-21 regular season due to hip surgery, he returned just in time for the postseason and scored 32 points, the most by any player that postseason. The team won their second consecutive Stanley Cup and he let loose in his now-legendary news conference that shined a floodlight on the real Russian-born star.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins: 3 Potential Landing Spots for Nick Foligno
The Boston Bruins will be over the salary cap once Brad Marchand, Charlie McAvoy, and Matt Grzelcyk are healthy. As a result, general manager (GM) Don Sweeney will need to make a trade at some point. Players like Craig Smith and Mike Reilly are considered potential candidates, but The Athletic’s Fluto Shinzawa recently brought up the possibility of the team moving Nick Foligno (from ‘Bruins salary cap: 3 ways they can trade or waive their way to cap compliance,’ The Athletic, 8/26/22).
RELATED PEOPLE
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Red Wings, Stars, Canucks
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, what happens with Dylan Larkin in Detroit? Do the Red Wings give him a big new deal or will there be trade talk surrounding the forward and pending UFA? Meanwhile, should there be any concern in Dallas that neither Jason Robertson nor Jake Oettinger has deals signed yet?
The Hockey Writers
Flames’ 5 Worst Contracts of 2022-23
The Calgary Flames have some great contracts and some not so good ones, but only one really stands out as bad. It isn’t going to look great down the line, but the team’s window to win the Stanley Cup likely closes after next few seasons and Brad Treliving had to take advantage of that and deal with the rest when it comes. On a team that looks much different than it did last season, here are the five worst contracts heading into the 2022-23 season.
The Hockey Writers
3 Underrated Sabres Going Into 2022-23
Everyone loves to think about the big flashy star players on each team; the goal scorers, the high-profile names, and the fresh-faced rookies with big potential, but some players can fly under the radar for their team. These are the players that quietly contribute to the scoresheet or make subtle plays to break up opposing scoring chances, and they tend to go unnoticed for a majority of the season. They have moments here and there when they flash some brilliance, but for the most part, they do their best work when they are being underrated or going generally unnoticed.
The Hockey Writers
Flames: 3 Potential Trade Partners for Oliver Kylington
As we all know by now, the Calgary Flames have too many defensemen. It isn’t a bad problem to have, as it gives them plenty of options in terms of trades as well as plenty of depth on what is arguably the league’s most underrated backend. Most believe...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Hockey Writers
Blues 2022-23 Opponent Preview: Colorado Avalanche
The St. Louis Blues will meet their Central Division rivals 26 times during the regular season, which includes four matchups against the Colorado Avalanche. How will they fare against the reigning Stanley Cup champions? Let’s find out. Colorado Avalanche. 2021-22 Record: 56-19-7 (119 points, Stanley Cup Champions) Notable Additions:...
The Hockey Writers
Kings’ Prospect Preview: Quinton Byfield
Moving along with the Los Angeles Kings prospect preview series, I’ll be discussing Quinton Byfield today. The former 2020 second overall pick is heading into a pivotal sophomore season, as the Kings look to continue taking steps towards becoming a Stanley Cup contender again. Byfield’s 2021-22 season didn’t go...
The Hockey Writers
5 Worst Canadiens Contracts for 2022-23 Season
Take Montreal Canadiens forward Sean Monahan’s contract as an example of how one team’s bad NHL contract is another’s treasure. The Calgary Flames literally had to pay the Habs a first-round pick to take on the $6.375 million cap hit, but the Canadiens are projected to a) have excess long-term injured reserve (LTIR) cap space and b) be in the running for a second straight lottery draft pick. So, taking on Monahan’s deal made sense on several levels.
The Hockey Writers
3 Canucks Who Could Be X-Factors in 2022-23
After finishing the 2021-22 season with eight wins in their final 12 games and a record of 32-15-10 under new coach Bruce Boudreau, the Vancouver Canucks enter 2022-23 with a lot of hope and optimism. With him back behind the bench, they hope to continue that run of success and make the playoffs for the first time since the Edmonton Bubble back in 2020.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Hockey Writers
3 Jets’ Storylines to Follow Heading Into 2022-23
There have been a number of interesting stories for WInnipeg Jets fans to follow this offseason. There are several more that will draw everyone’s eyes at the beginning of and throughout the 2022-23 campaign. Here are three of the big ones. How The New Coaching Staff Fares. The Jets...
The Hockey Writers
3 Mistakes Blackhawks GM Davidson Made During 2022 Offseason
The Chicago Blackhawks have been one of the busiest teams in the league this offseason. This was to be expected, as general manager (GM) Kyle Davidson announced the team’s plans to rebuild. When looking at his moves this summer, it’s clear that he has made some notable mistakes along the way. Let’s take a look at a handful and why they already appear to be bad moves.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs Commentary: William Nylander, Skilled But Polarizing
This is our fourth Toronto Maple Leafs’ player review. First, we wrote about Auston Matthews and what we believe makes him the best player in Maple Leafs’ franchise history. Second, we looked at why we believe that Mitch Marner is so underrated. Third, we looked at Michael Bunting and shared his good fortune, as well as the team’s, to find a place on the first line. Today, we’ll look at William Nylander.
The Hockey Writers
Flames Can Cap Off Incredible Offseason With 2 More Moves
The Calgary Flames have had the most entertaining offseason to date, losing two of the best forwards in the NHL before gaining three very impactful players. Though it seems like free agency and trades have slowed down a lot for every team, there are still a couple of things to attend to before the Flames are ready to go into training camp.
The Hockey Writers
10 Montreal Canadiens Prospects to Watch in 2022-23
Due to the rebuild in place under the guidance of general manager (GM) Kent Hughes, fans of the Montreal Canadiens have been much more focused on the future of the organization, specifically when it comes to prospects. These fans wonder where each one will play, how they will develop and what their potential might be.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs Commentary: John Tavares, Aging & Holding His Own
This is our fifth Toronto Maple Leafs’ player review. First, we wrote about Auston Matthews and what we believe makes him the best player in Maple Leafs’ franchise history. Second, we looked at why we believe that Mitch Marner is so underrated. Third, we looked at Michael Bunting...
The Hockey Writers
3 Underrated Sharks Going Into the 2022-23 Season
The San Jose Sharks are entering the 2022-23 season with a slew of new faces. On top of new management, the players have also seen a shakeup, bringing hope to a rather dismal-looking season. However, while seeing new people in San Jose is always exciting, numerous players have been overlooked in the onslaught of roster changes.
The Hockey Writers
Kraken Must-Watch Games For The 2022-23 Season
The 2022-23 season is less than two months away, and the Seattle Kraken look ready to right the ship after a tough inaugural season. After an offseason that included some big acquisitions via trade, the draft and free agency, the NHL’s 32nd franchise is slowly building one of the strongest cores in the Pacific Division. While every game this season will be must-watch, here are five games that fans should have circled on their calendars.
Comments / 0