ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putnam County, FL

Comments / 6

Related
WCJB

Mebane Middle School locked down after student brings gun to school

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - An Alachua County Public Schools campus was locked down after a student was found with a gun at school on Monday. Alachua Police Department officers say around 1 p.m., a teacher at Mebane Middle School reported to a school resource officer that a student had a gun in his backpack. The school was then put on lockdown.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Parent in custody after threats made against Duval County elementary school

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. – A parent was placed in custody Monday after allegedly making threats against Mayport Coastal Sciences Elementary School, according to the principal. Principal Katie O’Connell sent to students’ families a message, which Duval County Public Schools provided to News4JAX, saying there was a “security concern” on Monday morning that promoted the school to operate on a code yellow status as a precaution. A code yellow lockdown means that there’s a heightened security state, but that the school still holds classes.
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Gainesville man arrested after admitting to stealing a motorcycle

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County sheriff’s deputies arrested Rickey Kinder, 40, on Sunday. Kinder was recorded on video riding the stolen motorcycle at a Wawa gas station on Archer Road. Deputies say Kinder told them he got the motorcycle from Lexington Crossing on Saturday. When deputies asked how...
GAINESVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Putnam County, FL
Putnam County, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Palatka, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WCJB

Fire destroys recreational vehicle in Summerfield, threatens nearby home

SUMMERFIELD, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County firefighters battled a fire that destroyed an RV in Summerfield on Sunday. Marion County Fire Rescue crews responded around 1 a.m. to reports of a structure fire at a property on Southeast 140th Street in Summerfield. The 911 caller said a mobile home was on fire in the back of the property.
SUMMERFIELD, FL
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg woman taking child to school arrested after brawl with another woman

A Leesburg woman taking a child to school was arrested after a brawl with another woman. Witnesses saw 35-year-old Santana Potts pull her red Hyundai in front of the other woman’s car, blocking her ability to drive through the intersection of Orange Avenue and North Bay Street in Eustis, according to an arrest report from the Eustis Police Department.
LEESBURG, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelly Smith
fox35orlando.com

Man found dead at Marion County home, deputies say

CITRA, Fla. - A man was found dead at a home in Citra Sunday morning, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to the home on NE 134th Place shortly before 8 a.m. in reference to an assault and found the man dead. No other details were made immediately available.
CITRA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bb Gun#Airsoft Gun
WCJB

Tree damages Gainesville apartment building, displacing families

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Several families are displaced after a tree fell on an Alachua County apartment building during Sunday’s storms. The tree fell onto a building at Linton Oaks on Southwest 10th Place. The oak crushed the roof of the building in some places. Alachua County Fire Rescue...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Wanted man arrested at Majestic Oaks Apartments

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Ajaquan Walker, 20, at Majestic Oaks Apartments. Yesterday morning someone reported they saw the wanted man. He was wanted for possession of a firearm, child neglect, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. When deputies approached, Walker attempted to flee...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

18-year-old and two juveniles arrested with drugs, handguns, and AR-15

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Emanuel Leon Baker III, 18, was arrested Sunday morning along with two juveniles and charged with one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. A Gainesville Police Department Officer responded at 2:45 a.m. to a call about juveniles trespassing at The Polos apartment complex....
GAINESVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WCJB

Gainesville man arrested for murder during an armed robbery

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police officers arrested Patrick Watson for acting as the leader of a fatal armed robbery. A GPD incident report says Watson led a team of three others to break into a home to steal valuables on July 29. One member of the group shot one...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Firefighters put out Ocala garage fire

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Firefighters put out a garage fire at a home in Ocala on Monday morning. Ocala Fire Rescue crews responded to a fire at a home on Southwest 25th Street around 3:00 a.m. When they arrived, they found a lawn mower on fire with the flames spreading in a garage.
OCALA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy