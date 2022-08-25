Read full article on original website
WCJB
Mebane Middle School locked down after student brings gun to school
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - An Alachua County Public Schools campus was locked down after a student was found with a gun at school on Monday. Alachua Police Department officers say around 1 p.m., a teacher at Mebane Middle School reported to a school resource officer that a student had a gun in his backpack. The school was then put on lockdown.
News4Jax.com
Parent in custody after threats made against Duval County elementary school
ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. – A parent was placed in custody Monday after allegedly making threats against Mayport Coastal Sciences Elementary School, according to the principal. Principal Katie O’Connell sent to students’ families a message, which Duval County Public Schools provided to News4JAX, saying there was a “security concern” on Monday morning that promoted the school to operate on a code yellow status as a precaution. A code yellow lockdown means that there’s a heightened security state, but that the school still holds classes.
Parent arrested at Jacksonville elementary school after allegedly 'making threats'
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A statement from the principal of Mayport Coastal Sciences Elementary School in Jacksonville says that a parent was arrested at the school after "making threats" in the front office Monday morning. The school went into a 'Code Yellow,' meaning students were under lockdown, after the incident.
WCJB
Gainesville man arrested after admitting to stealing a motorcycle
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County sheriff’s deputies arrested Rickey Kinder, 40, on Sunday. Kinder was recorded on video riding the stolen motorcycle at a Wawa gas station on Archer Road. Deputies say Kinder told them he got the motorcycle from Lexington Crossing on Saturday. When deputies asked how...
Man arrested for allegedly shooting his own brother on the Westside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous report) A man has been charged with the attempted murder of his own brother after an argument over possessions earlier this month, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police say the Noah Harper, 24, was charged with attempted murder...
WCJB
Fire destroys recreational vehicle in Summerfield, threatens nearby home
SUMMERFIELD, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County firefighters battled a fire that destroyed an RV in Summerfield on Sunday. Marion County Fire Rescue crews responded around 1 a.m. to reports of a structure fire at a property on Southeast 140th Street in Summerfield. The 911 caller said a mobile home was on fire in the back of the property.
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg woman taking child to school arrested after brawl with another woman
A Leesburg woman taking a child to school was arrested after a brawl with another woman. Witnesses saw 35-year-old Santana Potts pull her red Hyundai in front of the other woman’s car, blocking her ability to drive through the intersection of Orange Avenue and North Bay Street in Eustis, according to an arrest report from the Eustis Police Department.
News4Jax.com
Mother speaks out after daughter accuses Starke youth academy employee of inappropriate behavior
STARKE, Fla. – A parent of one of the cadets at a youth academy in Bradford County is speaking out after accusations involving inappropriate behavior between her daughter and an employee. The Florida Youth Challenge Academy, a program located in Starke that helps troubled teens, was under investigation for...
fox35orlando.com
Man found dead at Marion County home, deputies say
CITRA, Fla. - A man was found dead at a home in Citra Sunday morning, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to the home on NE 134th Place shortly before 8 a.m. in reference to an assault and found the man dead. No other details were made immediately available.
TODAY.com
Frightening video shows wheel fall off of moving school bus
A school bus driver’s quick-thinking saved lives in Jacksonville, Florida, after the wheel of their moving school bus fell off. It marked the second time in the same week that a wheel fell off a bus in the Duval County School District.Aug. 29, 2022.
mycbs4.com
Gainesville Police officers received Narcan and went to hospital after making arrest
Gainesville — Gainesville police say two police officers received Narcan, an opioid overdose reversal drug, after possibly being exposed to drugs during an arrest. Police say the officers went to the hospital and have now been released. Police say dispatch sent officer Sunday morning at 9:45 to the Waw...
WCJB
Ocala man sentenced to seven years in federal prison for possession of a firearm as convicted felon
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Ocala has been sentenced to seven years in federal prison for possession of a firearm as a convicted felon. A federal jury found 29-year-old Nathaneal Santiago guilty of the charges last May. He was sentenced on Friday. Marion County sheriff’s deputies found Santiago...
WCJB
Tree damages Gainesville apartment building, displacing families
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Several families are displaced after a tree fell on an Alachua County apartment building during Sunday’s storms. The tree fell onto a building at Linton Oaks on Southwest 10th Place. The oak crushed the roof of the building in some places. Alachua County Fire Rescue...
WCJB
Wanted man arrested at Majestic Oaks Apartments
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Ajaquan Walker, 20, at Majestic Oaks Apartments. Yesterday morning someone reported they saw the wanted man. He was wanted for possession of a firearm, child neglect, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. When deputies approached, Walker attempted to flee...
alachuachronicle.com
18-year-old and two juveniles arrested with drugs, handguns, and AR-15
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Emanuel Leon Baker III, 18, was arrested Sunday morning along with two juveniles and charged with one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. A Gainesville Police Department Officer responded at 2:45 a.m. to a call about juveniles trespassing at The Polos apartment complex....
'We're scared:' neighbors in Pomona Park rattled by series of dog attacks
POMONA PARK, Fla. — A series of dog attacks in South Putnam county have neighbors taking measures to protect themselves. The neighbors in Pomona Park want to see something done before an attack turns deadly. "I heard the dogs coming," said Ed Stoodt, who survived a dog attack by...
WCJB
Gainesville man arrested for murder during an armed robbery
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police officers arrested Patrick Watson for acting as the leader of a fatal armed robbery. A GPD incident report says Watson led a team of three others to break into a home to steal valuables on July 29. One member of the group shot one...
WCJB
Firefighters put out Ocala garage fire
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Firefighters put out a garage fire at a home in Ocala on Monday morning. Ocala Fire Rescue crews responded to a fire at a home on Southwest 25th Street around 3:00 a.m. When they arrived, they found a lawn mower on fire with the flames spreading in a garage.
