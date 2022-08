The FDA has accepted for priority review Sanofi SA's SNY marketing application for efanesoctocog alfa (BIVV001) for hemophilia A, a rare bleeding disorder. The target action date for the FDA decision is February 28, 2023. Sanofi and Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB BIOVF collaborate on the development and commercialization of efanesoctocog...

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 21 MINUTES AGO