Sumter, SC

Fox 46 Charlotte

7 deer illegally shot in South Carolina, game warden says

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) issued over $10,000 in fines following poaching in Berkeley County.  According to SCDNR, Officer Ravenell was monitoring Berkeley County Region 4 when he made contact with a hunter.  Officer Ravenell made a routine check and found seven illegal doe deer in the hunter’s […]
WIS-TV

Utility rates ‘unlivable’ on Camden City grid

CAMDEN, S.C. (WIS) - Utility rates have reportedly tripled for customers receiving electricity from the City of Camden (COC). COC supplies electricity to approximately 11,000 residents across city limits and encompassing counties. According to city officials referencing the 2020 census bureau, approximately 7,185 customers reside in Camden proper. This number...
WCBD Count on 2

Deputies search for escaped inmate in Moncks Corner

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are looking for an escaped inmate in Moncks Corner Saturday afternoon.   According to Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, an inmate escaped custody following a medical emergency.  News 2 confirmed with deputies that crews and K-9s are searching in the wooded area off Mitten Lane near Trident’s Moncks Corner Medical […]
WCBD Count on 2

DHEC holding hiring events for wastewater inspectors

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is hiring anyone looking for a career in protecting the environment and people’s health. DHEC is recruiting for onsite wastewater inspector openings statewide. The position entails work in DHEC’s Bureau of Environment Health Services to carry out inspections and evaluations of sites […]
News Break
Politics
wach.com

Water main break in Columbia causing traffic detour

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A water main break in Columbia is causing a traffic detour. LOCAL FIRST | Sumter police searching for woman missing for nine years. According to Columbia Water, the staff is making repairs to the water main break in the 1200 block of Sunset Dr. Officials...
wach.com

Suspect charged with thefts in city, county during crime spree

SUMTER COUNTY (WACH) — A Sumter man has been arrested after a two-day spree of theft and damage that spanned from the county into the city. According to the Sumter Police Department, the incidents started Wednesday when a pickup truck was stolen from a business on South Pike West, and two other vehicles and property were damaged as the pickup drove through a closed gate and sped off.
WLTX.com

Shooting at busy South Carolina race track leaves one dead

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities in the Upstate say they have taken a suspect they believe shot a man dead near the ticket office of a busy local race track into custody. According to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened during the last race of the night...
