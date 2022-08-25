Read full article on original website
Law firms announce legal action against Rockstar Cheer following owner’s suicide
Two law firms have announced they are taking legal action against Rockstar Cheer just days after its owner committed suicide, alleging years of sexual misconduct.
7 deer illegally shot in South Carolina, game warden says
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) issued over $10,000 in fines following poaching in Berkeley County. According to SCDNR, Officer Ravenell was monitoring Berkeley County Region 4 when he made contact with a hunter. Officer Ravenell made a routine check and found seven illegal doe deer in the hunter’s […]
Utility rates ‘unlivable’ on Camden City grid
CAMDEN, S.C. (WIS) - Utility rates have reportedly tripled for customers receiving electricity from the City of Camden (COC). COC supplies electricity to approximately 11,000 residents across city limits and encompassing counties. According to city officials referencing the 2020 census bureau, approximately 7,185 customers reside in Camden proper. This number...
S.C. Dept. of Corrections cancels visitation due to staffing, says historic raises will help solve problem
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - For people with loved ones at some correctional institutions across the state, taking a visit to see them in prison earlier this week was not possible because of staffing shortages, according to leaders with the South Carolina Department of Corrections. Tweets from SCDC show correctional institutes...
Lexington County heroin trafficker sentenced to decades in prison
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — A convicted drug trafficker will spend the next three decades in prison following a conviction handed up in Lexington County. According to the 11th Circuit Solicitor's Office, 29-year-old Israel Mendoza Cervantes was sentenced in general sessions court earlier in the week after being convicted of all charges brought against him.
Missing Gaston County woman with dementia found safe in Columbia, police say
COLUMBIA, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An 81-year-old Mount Holly woman with dementia who was reported missing Sunday afternoon was found safe in Columbia early Monday morning, according to the Gastonia Police Department. Authorities said Brenda Brackett Thomas was reported missing by family members after she was last seen leaving her home around 4 p.m. […]
Free housing stability services available in Orangeburg, Calhoun counties
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The need for housing in Orangeburg County is high, according to Henry Miller of The Samaritan House, who says many people have reached out seeking assistance. “We try to divert people from coming here so if we’re able to reach out to the resources helping...
Former Kershaw County Detention Center sergeant charged, accused of assaulting inmate
KERSHAW COUNTY (WACH) — A former Kershaw County Detention Center sergeant has been charged with 2nd-degree assault and battery, according to SLED. LOCAL FIRST | Homeless camp discovery leads to breaks in multiple burglary cases. According to an arrest warrant, Steven Thomas Payne, 35, of Camden, S.C. is accused...
Deputies search for escaped inmate in Moncks Corner
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are looking for an escaped inmate in Moncks Corner Saturday afternoon. According to Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, an inmate escaped custody following a medical emergency. News 2 confirmed with deputies that crews and K-9s are searching in the wooded area off Mitten Lane near Trident’s Moncks Corner Medical […]
Lexington County Coroner identifies shooting victim, Deputies make arrest
LEXINGTON CO, SC (WOLO)- The Lexington County Coroner has identified a man who was shot and killed Thursday on Glenn Road. According to the coroner, 66 year old Michael Duane Funny, of West Columbia, was shot multiple times in the upper body and died at the scene from the injuries he sustained.
Discovery of Richland County homeless camp leads to arrests in multiple burglary cases
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Richland County said the discovery of a homeless camp led them to breaks in multiple burglary cases. Deputies with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) responded to a construction site off Farrow Road on Wednesday after the site manager reported that someone had cut a hole in the […]
DHEC holding hiring events for wastewater inspectors
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is hiring anyone looking for a career in protecting the environment and people’s health. DHEC is recruiting for onsite wastewater inspector openings statewide. The position entails work in DHEC’s Bureau of Environment Health Services to carry out inspections and evaluations of sites […]
Water main break in Columbia causing traffic detour
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A water main break in Columbia is causing a traffic detour. LOCAL FIRST | Sumter police searching for woman missing for nine years. According to Columbia Water, the staff is making repairs to the water main break in the 1200 block of Sunset Dr. Officials...
Suspect charged with thefts in city, county during crime spree
SUMTER COUNTY (WACH) — A Sumter man has been arrested after a two-day spree of theft and damage that spanned from the county into the city. According to the Sumter Police Department, the incidents started Wednesday when a pickup truck was stolen from a business on South Pike West, and two other vehicles and property were damaged as the pickup drove through a closed gate and sped off.
Shooting at busy South Carolina race track leaves one dead
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities in the Upstate say they have taken a suspect they believe shot a man dead near the ticket office of a busy local race track into custody. According to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened during the last race of the night...
Lake Murray property vacant for years after Richland County purchase
IRMO — Tucked in the corner of a residential neighborhood on the shores of Lake Murray in an unincorporated area of Richland County is a 4-acre peninsular property made up of fields, forests and a grand lake view. Vines creep out of the door and windows of the white...
Lake City police searching for persons of interest in ongoing investigation
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Lake City Police Dept. is asking for help identifying persons of interest in relation to an ongoing investigation. The people of interest include a male and two females in their late teens-early twenties, police said. They were reportedly seen during the early morning...
'Are we going to get them?' Parents concerned about not getting P-EBT funds
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Parents with school-age children were issued cards in previous years to purchase food. With the start of the new school year, they're wondering when or if those funds will be available. The Department of Social Services initially issued Pandemic EBT cards to students during the pandemic...
West Columbia Attorney featured in 2023 Edition of Best Lawyers; Columbia Region Lawyer of the Year
Joseph D. Dickey, Jr., managing partner of Dickey Law Group, has been selected for the 2023 edition of Best Lawyers as Lawyer of the Year in the area of Employment Law- Individuals for the Columbia, SC region. Best Lawyers in America is a ranking service that helps those in need...
