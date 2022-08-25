ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Gov. Kathy Hochul sounds support for NYC class-size bill, with changes

By Jon Campbell
Gothamist
Gothamist
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08npft_0hVLCBAB00
Gov. Kathy Hochul at a news conference addressing plans to reduce gun violence. Hochul offered lukewarm support for a bill to reduce class sizes, which Mayor Eric Adams (background) strongly opposes.

Gov. Kathy Hochul on Tuesday offered tepid support for a bill that would mandate significantly smaller class sizes in New York City schools, suggesting that a compromise could be coming within days.

Hochul made the comments on WNYC’s “Brian Lehrer Show,” where Lehrer asked her directly whether she would sign or veto the controversial measure that Mayor Eric Adams has criticized as an unfunded mandate. Her comments, though vague, offered her clearest stance yet on the controversial measure that’s supported by teachers' unions but opposed by some parents as well as the Citizens Budget Commission.

“I'm looking closely at it,” Hochul said. “I am inclined to be supportive. I just have to work out a few more details with the mayor. I spoke to him about it yesterday.”

The state Legislature passed the bill in June alongside an extension of mayoral control of the school system, which had been set to expire. The measure would gradually implement a cap of 20 to 25 students per class, depending on grade level – down from the current cap of 30 to 34 students. The measure, if signed, would be phased in over five years from the time it’s enacted.

But Adams, a Democrat, has been critical of the bill since it passed, saying it would require the city to spend millions of dollars to expand classroom space and hire more teachers. He has pressed Hochul to reject the measure as it’s currently written.

In a statement, City Hall spokesperson Amaris Cockfield reiterated the mayor's concerns.

“While this administration strongly supports lower class sizes, unless there is guaranteed funding attached to those mandates, we will see cuts elsewhere in the system that would harm our most vulnerable students in our highest-need communities," Cockfield said.

Hochul, meanwhile, is trying to thread the needle to satisfy proponents of smaller class sizes and the Adams administration. She told Lehrer she is weighing a potential “chapter amendment” that would allow her to sign the bill alongside a commitment from the Legislature to make changes to it when lawmakers return to Albany in January.

Specifically, Hochul said a potential chapter amendment could better lay out a “funding source” to implement the change.

“There are some loose ends, but philosophically it's something I'm supporting,” Hochul said of the bill. “I would say that, leave it to us in the next couple of days, and this will be resolved.”

The Democrat-controlled Legislature, however, would have to agree to any changes, which is far from a given. On Thursday, State Sen. John Liu of Queens noted that lawmakers passed the bill nearly unanimously, and said Hochul should "sign the bill now so the school year can begin with clarity."

"The governor is respectfully reminded of the long tortuous history of New York City school kids being denied a sound basic education, which ultimately led to substantial increases in state school funding and this legislation," said Liu, who chairs the Senate committee overseeing legislation that deals with the city's school system.

More than 1,000 bills cleared both houses of the state Legislature this year, including 453 that Hochul has not yet signed or vetoed.

Along with the class-size bill, Hochul still hasn’t weighed in on legislation that would establish a two-year moratorium on proof-of-work cryptocurrency mining. The practice has been controversial in the Finger Lakes, where crypto miners have acquired an old fossil fuel plant to power their operations to the chagrin of environmentalists.

Asked by Lehrer, Hochul declined to take a position on the crypto mining moratorium, touting her environmental bona fides and pointing to the large number of bills the Legislature passed.

“We will get to it,” she said. “I have to focus on some other issues at this moment, but I think people know my commitment [to the environment].”

Comments / 6

missylong
4d ago

no money too help our kids Mayor but but all the people from Texas in 400.00 a night in hotels plus food medical.

Reply(3)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

New Yorkers advocate for change on March on Washington anniversary

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — On Sunday, the 59th anniversary of one of the largest political rallies for human rights in U.S. history, there was a smaller march on Gracie Mansion to advocate for change. Advocates and family members who lost loved ones to what they described as police brutality marched to Gracie Mansion […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Albany, NY
City
Queens, NY
New York City, NY
Education
New York City, NY
Government
longisland.com

Governor Hochul Announces Hurricane Ida Recovery Action Plan to Assist New Yorkers Impacted by Deadly Storm

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the release of the proposed Action Plan by the Governor's Office of Storm Recovery to recover from Hurricane Ida, which struck one year ago, and to strengthen the resiliency of communities in future storm events. The proposed plan includes $41.2 million in federal funding to support initiatives that will help residents adapt to the effects of climate change while prioritizing historically underserved communities.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
John Liu
longisland.com

Governor Hochul Announces NYS Citizen Preparedness Corps Training to Resume for National Preparedness Month

Following a hurricane preparedness briefing with Long Island officials, Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the New York State Citizen Preparedness Corps initiative will resume offering its training courses later this month ahead of National Preparedness Month in September. Established in 2014, the Citizen's Preparedness Corps has provided nearly 350,000 New Yorkers with the training and resources necessary for not only preparing for any type of disaster, but how to respond and recover as well. Trainings paused in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Bills#Politics State#Politics Governor#Democrat
NY1

27-year-old democratic socialist details her primary win

Kristen Gonzalez won the Democratic primary for the newly drawn 59th state Senate District, which spans parts of western Queens, Brooklyn and Manhattan. The 27-year-old democratic socialist won 58% of the votes against former Councilmember Elizabeth Crowley, who was endorsed by Mayor Eric Adams. When asked how she beat someone...
BROOKLYN, NY
PLANetizen

New Yorkers Weigh in on Congestion Pricing

New Yorkers got their first opportunity to comment on the city’s proposed congestion pricing plan in the first of six public hearings on the issue. As Catalina Gonella and Phil Corso write in Gothamist, “The plan, which would toll drivers in Manhattan south of 60th Street as much as $23 during rush hour, was designed to lessen traffic congestion by as much as 20%, according to an MTA analysis.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Gothamist

Gothamist

New York, NY
1K+
Followers
478
Post
268K+
Views
ABOUT

Gothamist is a website about New York City and everything that happens in it.

 http://www.gothamist.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy